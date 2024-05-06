45 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say They’ve Walked Miles In Without Pain

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Sorel Kinetic sandals channeling fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when the day's busy itinerary doesn't allow for a ton of sitting breaks.
Promising reviews: "It is hard for me to find cute sandals that are also good for walking. I walked 5 miles the first time I wore these and had no blisters or discomfort. They look great with a skirt or pants, and a lot of people have complimented me on them. I wear a size 11, and these were true to size." —Caterpillar983
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).
2. Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers so you can stroll right through airport security with *slightly* less of a headache, considering how easy they are to kick on and off, with a cushioned insole that can withstand those many hours of walking without leaving your feet a painful, throbbing mess.
Promising reviews: "Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable, so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt, and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" —Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day, even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $35 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs).
3. Crocs flip-flops bringing all the unbelievable comfort and durability the brand is known for, minus the clunky clog style if you *still* can't bring yourself to put those on your feet. Ultra-lightweight (yay for both your feet and suitcase, when traveling) and perfect for lounging by the pool or ocean, these understated Crocs are a warm-weather essential.
Promising reviews: "I walked around Epcot for 12 hours in these flip-flops. Not a single sore. So comfortable! Highly recommended." —tina roya
"These are AMAZING. The only flip-flops I’ve ever owned that I can literally walk all day in comfortably! Took them on an eight-day beach vacation and averaged 5.5 miles per day walking! They stick to your feet firmly — very little 'flopping' lol. I also have wide feet and have issues finding flip-flops and sandals that my feet won’t spill over the sides of. Amazing shoe. And for a Crocs product, not bad-looking!" —S Doeringsfeld
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 13 colors).
4. Or, Crocs wedges proving how cute *and* comfortable a platform heel can be. Reviewers swear by them for travel and any occasion where lots of walking is on the agenda, and the rubber makes them a breeze to clean. Get ready for everyone who sees them to be shocked when you tell them the brand.
Promising review: "If you are looking for a cute and comfortable shoe, look no further! This shoe is everything! I wore this shoe all day long walking through the streets of Paris and Florence. And when I say walk, I mean walk...some days up to 10 miles. I brought three other pairs of shoes and ended up wearing these pretty much every day. The platform heel was just the right height, and the sole was almost like memory foam and seemed to absorb the pressure from all the standing and walking. The straps did not rub my feet and were easy to open, close, and adjust. Great shoe if you are on the go! I would highly recommend." —Jay
Get them from Amazon for $44.94 (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 styles).
5. Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that, true to their name, feel like walking on a cloud, with a sock-like construction that hugs your foot. And the stretchy mesh upper means these'll keep you nice and cool even when the walking tour involves hours of walking in the blazing sun.
Promising reviews: "The first time I wore these was on a two-day trip to Disneyland. I was really nervous about wearing brand-new shoes on such a big trip and brought backup shoes and bandages just in case. I walked nearly 20 miles in these over the course of two days and did not have one single ache or pain related to my shoes. Not only that, it was the best my legs and feet had ever felt on a Disney trip (and we’ve done it A LOT). I am absolutely sold. Plus my husband told me like five times randomly throughout the trip how good they looked. Love!" —immjspyt
Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
6. Blondo Villa ankle booties, a chic close-toed option available in suede and nubuck leather that's waterproof! These boots were made for walkin' up and down cute streets filled with antique shops and more.
Promising review: "I bought these for travel after seeing them recommended on multiple travel sites. Although the manufacturer says the boots are waterproofed, I did spray them with a suede protectant. I recently returned from a trip to Barcelona, where I wore these all day for several days. We walked about six miles a day, and I had no discomfort. (They’re significantly more comfortable than the pair of Cole Haan Chelsea boots that they were bought to replace.) It rained pretty heavily one day, and I found these to be completely waterproof. What’s more, the rain did not seem to affect the boots at all; they still look brand new. I plan to take them with me to London and Paris next month. They also look great for work with tights. All-around great shoe. I’m very pleased with the purchase and would highly recommend them." —HEO1121
Get them from Amazon for $114.90 (available in sizes 5.5–12, including wide sizes, and in 10 styles).
7. Dr. Martens gladiator sandals to take the place of your clunky boots in the summer, giving you a bit of stylish lift and ~punk vibes~ while still keeping your feet breezy when it's hot out. This leather pair is one you can break out year after year.
Promising review: "I bought these for walking long distances in my city. I wanted something to look cute but be comfortable. The leather is a bit stiff so I wore them for short distances a few times before wearing them out to do errands. I covered three miles in them yesterday, then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones. If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin and attach it to the stiff bits. BTW, TONS of compliments, too." —Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Get them from Amazon for $63+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
8. Chic Margaux City Sandals that come in the dreamiest shades and keep you supported with a thick block 2.5-inch heel and plush foam padding. These shoes were *made* for walking — a phrase not often said of heels, but with the City Sandals, it couldn't be more true.
Note that this style runs narrow, and the store recommends ordering a wider width.
Promising reviews: "Best heels ever! After reading all the hype, I bought two pairs. They are so incredibly comfortable, you feel like you are walking on cushy, flat shoes!! I even walked and sometimes ran in them in airports while traveling across the globe for 20 hours straight, and my feet weren’t a bit tired or achy. They fit like a glove and look slick and sexy." —Tania W.
"It's sooooo difficult to find narrow-width shoes that are not dowdy. Or that cost a fortune. And while these were not cheap, they are a true narrow width and fit perfectly. The lower, chunky heal makes them comfortable to wear all day at the office, and I log some miles at the office each day." —Hapuna B.
Get them from Margaux for $345 (available in sizes 3–14, including medium, narrow, and wide sizes, and 12 styles).
9. Comfy pumps offering another chic heel option that won't completely destroy your feet after an hour or two of walking, thanks to the comfortable block heel and soft, cushioned insole.
Promising review: "I walked 8.3 miles in these heels and have no regrets. I wore these for the very first time for Disneyland's Dapper Day, and I was OVERWHELMINGLY surprised with how comfortable they were! I have never bought shoes on Amazon before and was worried that the fit and or quality would make me regret my purchase. But truly, it was far from it. The heel is the perfect height to give you a lift and wide enough for you to feel secure! The strap when fitted snug around your ankle can be a bit irritating when it rubs, so I loosened them. At the end of the day, the balls of my feet were a bit sore, but that's just the effects of Disney. But I'm happy to report that I have no blisters, and I can't wait to wear them out again!" —cissyjworstell
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and 20 colors).
10. Birkenstock Arizona sandals, a long-beloved classic worth splurging on if time-tested durability and comfort are your key footwear concerns. They've been known to last well over a decade with proper care, and the contoured footbed molds to your feet over time.
Promising review: "I can walk five miles in Birkenstocks, and my feet don't hurt. Sometimes, when I wear my sneakers, my feet talk to me after a five-mile walk. In the winter, I put on warm wooly socks and my Birkenstocks, and my feet are happy." —rene h
Get them from Amazon for $44.46+ (available in a wide range of men's and women's sizes, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles).