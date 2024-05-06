45 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say They’ve Walked Miles In Without Pain

Prime members: You can try before you buy!



Promising reviews: "It is hard for me to find cute sandals that are also good for walking. I walked 5 miles the first time I wore these and had no blisters or discomfort. They look great with a skirt or pants, and a lot of people have complimented me on them. I wear a size 11, and these were true to size." —Caterpillar983

"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie

Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).