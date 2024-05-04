Just 57 Cheaper Options For Anyone Who Refuses To Buy Trendy Name-Brand Products

1. A sophisticated laptop tote bag that'll have you looking and feeling so put together, especially if you're trying to embrace that whole "dress for the job you want" mantra (but can't afford the $128 Béis tote yet). It's stylish and well-designed, with ample depth and pockets for holding all your on-the-go essentials.
Promising review: "SO happy with the purchase. This bag fits my work laptop (17.3 inches), my personal laptop, my iPad, my portfolio, my Kindle, and chargers for them all, with room to spare. The material is pretty good quality and has stood up well so far to my frequent travel. It looks so high quality that I had a coworker who owns a Béis bag say that our bags look the same. But, honestly, I think this bag is better than the Béis work tote (a controversial statement, I’m sure). So much so that when I got a Béis bag for Christmas, I ended up returning it so I could keep using this tote! Definitely a must for young professionals who aren’t ready to shell out hundreds of dollars and commit to a designer work tote yet." —Hannah Rodlund
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in 10 styles).
2. A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley Quencher. This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously ~aesthetic~ shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (they're sold out, but here's a similar set) and they work perfectly!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get a 40-ounce tumbler from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 28 colors and two sizes). Also available in a style without the handle!
3. And a vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle if you're not sold on spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask (despite how cool the girlies on #WaterTok make it seem). It'll keep drinks ice-cold for 24 hours (!) and hot for up to 12 hours, with no sweating or leaking. All-day hydration *and* saving money? Now that's what I call refreshing.
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask! You're the artist and your water bottle is your (sticker) canvas.
Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy, was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle, I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —Tee
Get a 40-ounce bottle from Amazon for $26.54 (available in four sizes and in six colors).
4. Cushionaire sandals made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded suede insole. They have over 52,000 5-star ratings, and over 1,000 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a 3-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in a similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but I gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
5. A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are super reliable and won't break the bank. These bbs have — no joke — over 239,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof + sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge).
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different earbud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
6. L'Oreal's illuminating Lumi Glotion as a cheat code for dewy, shimmery skin, and for less than half the cost of alternatives like Glossier Futuredew. This works beautifully as a lightweight foundation alternative or for adding a little glow on top of your makeup.
Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus. I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin. I will purchase again!" —DLW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five shades).
7. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $18.95.
8. And a "flossing toothbrush" expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing. As one reviewer puts it, this leaves you feeling "just home from the hygienist"–level clean; others say it even feels comparable to their fancy electric toothbrush (sorry, Oral-B)!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
9. Flared crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors).