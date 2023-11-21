68 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Get Online

1. A mini Lodge cast-iron skillet for kids with an interest in cooking/baking, the college student with limited space, and anyone who thinks miniature items are just the cutest. It's perfect for brownies, eggs, and other single-size portions!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it. But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" —CollierCatMan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
2. Crayola Globbles made for squishing, sticking, slinging, and all things in between — but don't worry, your walls are totally safe, since these don't leave residue behind. They're great for kids of all ages (or even adults who need to release some stress after work).
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.74 (also available in a pack of 16).
3. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers — I love this idea because you can split up this pack of 18 by popping a few into each stocking, or really spoil someone by treating them to the whole pack! These fizz up in the shower for some luxurious aromatherapy and make a great alternative to bath bombs for folks who only take showers!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my daughter and daughters-in-law for their stockings. I broke the package up and put them in a ziplock bag (the scents are very strong) and then placed them in a nicer bag for each person's stocking. They were excited. The bath bombs are nice, but most of them rarely get time for a luxurious bath, so these were a great alternative for their shower." —A M B
Get a pack with 18 steamers from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four packs).
4. A pair of funny can coozies for keeping their winter lagers and seasonal IPAs cold (and their hands comfortable) through all the holiday festivities.
Daisy Lane Company Store is a small biz that makes a bunch of great giftable items, from coozies and ornaments to keychains and more.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these, all year long. The color looks white in the picture, but they're actually gray. Not that I care; in fact I think that's better anyway." —Tori
Get it from Daisy Lane Company Store on Amazon Handmade for $15.95.
5. A four-pack of matte hair claws if they're always putting their hair up — these TikTok-popular clips come in trendy colors, and they're durable enough to hold up long, thick hair without hurting their scalp!
My former colleague Ciera Velarde says, "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $5.93+ (available in 13 color combos).
6. Silicone joystick caps for Nintendo Switch owners who love an ~aesthetic~. They're a great way of customizing your Switch with very little effort, and they add a little extra grip and height while playing as well!
Since the set comes with two pairs, they could apply one pair to their main Joy-Cons and the other pair to their backup controller/Joy-Cons. Some reviewers did note these don't fit the first-party Switch Pro Controller that well.
Promising review: "These joystick knob covers are so cute! I play Disney Dreamlight Valley on my Switch, and I thought these would be so cute to have when I play!! It was easy to put on, but I won’t lie that it took some maneuvering. If you have long nails or maybe tweezers to help wrap the bottom around, you should be good!" —Fantabulous Gabby
Get two pairs (four pieces total) from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 16 sets).
7. A pair of trendy heart sunnies if their personality is anything but boring — these statement shades are as bold as their spirit.
Promising review: "I bought these for a vacation and I LOVE THEM!! I saw them on a TikTok and knew I needed them. They aren’t tight in my face, seem sturdy, and are super cute. I’m excited to wear these by a pool with a big floppy hat! The price was definitely right and they look just like the YSLs!" —Jessica Elliott
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 styles).
8. A set of LED light saber chopsticks to combine their love of Star Wars with their voracious appetite for sushi.
Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." —Alyssa Cannon
Get the pack of two pairs from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).
9. A s'mores ChapStick collection — the classic stocking stuffer with a sweet, bonfire-themed twist! What's better than having hydrated lips that smell a bit like toasted marshmallow?
Each set comes with three flavors: a Milk Chocolate, a Marshmallow, and a Graham Cracker flavor.
Promising review: "My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS. Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted." —Elle Ardee
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A pair of plaid touchscreen gloves that just earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things for how delightfully cozy and stylish they are as well as practical — your loved one will be able to scroll TikTok, navigate Spotify, and answer texts without exposing their hands to the bitter cold.
Top It Off is a woman-owned accessories business with a mission to women everywhere the perfect mix of style, quality, and price.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors)
11. And another Oprah pick: a cooling gel sleep mask from Asutra (which is part-owned by Venus Williams!) that'll treat them to their best sleep yet. It's made of 100% silk and filled with lavender buds and flax seeds for the perfect amount of comforting weight that'll have them drifting right off into slumberland.
Promising review: "I regularly use sleep masks to help achieve a deeper sleep. I love this mask because I can customize how much filling/weight it has. I usually take out about half of the filling and it’s the perfect amount for me. I adore the light lavender sent and the silk texture. I recently misplaced my mask while on a trip away and bought a replacement mask at the airport. I didn’t last two weeks with that mask and had to come back here to get another if my favorites. Thanks for a lovely product and the restorative sleep it gives." —Chantelle - Bespoke Strokes Calligraphy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
12. Plus, some 24k gold collagen under-eye gels for the busy parent or student who is just dang EXHAUSTED. This'll give their tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and they'll feel totally refreshed afterward!
I have these myself and personally love them! If I've had a particularly exhausting few days, I love to pop on these bad boys and let my undereyes drink in the hydration. The cooling sensation feels incredible, and I look and feel so much more refreshed after (and less like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal!
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft!" —Kayleena
Get 20 pairs from Amazon for $14.97 (also available in three other sets).