32 Beauty Products That Are *Very* Worthy Substitutes For The Name-Brand Versions

1. A Briotech spray for soothing rashes, sunburns, rosacea, eczema, and other skin irritations, *extremely* similar to the beloved (but pricey) Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray. Its secret is hypochlorous acid, an ingredient found naturally in our white blood cells that helps soothe inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier. This stuff = magic in a bottle.
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings. (Note: This product has newer packaging that you might receive instead of the older bottle shown above!)
Promising review: "This spray is amazing. I had a rash on my face and it disappeared after one use of this spray. I had a stye in my eye and the skin around the eye was irritated. This spray fixed not only the irritation but the stye went away as well. Any sort of blemish or acne is taken care of with this simple inexpensive spray. Great for after-sun care or workout redness. Everyone loves Tower 28's expensive SOS spray. The SOS spray contains hypochlorous acid, which is the exact same ingredient in the Briotech spray for much less money. It’s a miracle worker." —Squid466
Get it from Amazon for $15.29.
2. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a holy grail serum for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand products. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.92.
3. And SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream for applying after any serums — this non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe, and shea butter. Softer, smoother, brighter skin is in your future...and you didn't even have to splurge on Sunday Riley or Drunk Elephant.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising reviews: "Perfect gel texture moisturizer for my combination skin. It absorbs quickly and leaves skin with a nice finish (not sticky or greasy). It layers really well under sunscreen and makeup too! It really reminds me of the Drunk Elephant Protini moisturizer but one-fourth the price! Will buy again!!" —AG
"Smells just like the Sunday Riley moisturizer! Super moisturizing and smells amazing!" —Emma Nava
Get it from Amazon for $20.
4. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
5. Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
Reviewers compare to products like Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, YSL Velvet Cream, and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.
Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 38 shades).
6. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, which blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups. Blink, and you might mistake it for Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other pricier options.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
7. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising review: "Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." —C. S.
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $18.95.
8. Peach Slices acne spot dots for a *super* budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option compared to other brands like Mighty Patch. Keep them around if you're prone to sudden breakouts, and they'll come in clutch: Just apply one to a zit, and it'll literally suck out all that nasty gunk, leaving the area noticeably flatter with less redness overnight.
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
9. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type! Psst — they might reach for Redken at your local salon, but this has the same ingredients as that brand's lamellar treatment for way less.
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
10. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to brighten and firm undereye skin to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and bags, but it doesn't stop there — this potent cream also nourishes the delicate area with restorative ingredients like rosehip seed oil, organic hibiscus flower extracts, and vitamin E. And unlike some eye creams, it also won't break the bank — a win-win.
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. Essence's Lash Princess mascara beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and for its $5 price tag. People *rave* about this bestselling tube as a swap for more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift, and many, many more.
Promising review: "I’ve tried all mascaras, cheap and expensive. I even buckled and purchased the ever-popular sought after, Dior Show mascara. This one surpasses them all! The brush is amazing at separating and fluffing lashes, and the formula is a quick-drying, non-smudge deep black. I’ll never go back to designer mascara again!" —CEB
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap suddenly seems...even less appealing.
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b through 4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $41.45+ (available in nine styles).