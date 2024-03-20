Skip To Content
    Deals On Deals Alert: 39 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Over

    These already affordable gems are even cheaper for a short time, so tossing them in your cart is a no-brainer.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 48% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    before/after on reviewer&#x27;s skin showing reduced acne and clearer skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $13 (originally $25)

    2. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 38% off (plus a $5 off coupon) that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good, given the earbuds' low price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors) — clip the $5 off coupon for this price!

    3. A Simple Modern tumbler for 20% off in multi-color shades — this popular alternative to pricier cups (*cough* Stanley) is never on sale. This minimalist travel cup will keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!

    Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie

    Price: $23.99 (originally $29.99)

    4. An LCD writing tablet for 43% off for your budding artist. The best part? There's no need to whip out messy markers or crayons (because let's face it, they always lose them anyway). All your kiddo has to do is swipe the included pen to reveal a rainbow of colors.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

    Price: $16.98 (originally $29.99; available in four colors)

    5. A pair of LED flashlights for 60% off so you can always have one within reach at home (and when you're on the go) in the case of an emergency. This isn't a want, but a need! OK, actually you might want the zoomable beam on these tactical beauts.

    Two GearLight S1000 LED Tactical Flashlights with packaging, featuring multiple light modes and zoom functions. Comes in a 2-pack set
    Amazon

    Clip the 20% off coupon, then apply code 30GEARLIGHT at checkout for the full discount!

    Promising review: "I am delighted with these two small flashlights! They are very bright, easily adjusted for narrow or wide light, and have a good heft to them. Perfect for bedside, desk, or purse. Excellent purchase for the price!" —Delores M.

    Price: $11.99 (originally $29.94) 

    6. A Dracula garlic mincer for 41% off that's a fang-tastic option for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if you're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Price: $17.47 (originally $29.95) — clip the 30% off coupon for this price!

    7. A Calvin Klein unlined cotton bra for up to 52% off for some easy, breezy, breathable comfort you won't mind wearing all day long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this style bra for its softness. I got a medium (my typical bra size is 34C) and it fits so comfortably, I don’t notice that I am wearing it!" —nat o

    Price: $14.43+ (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and in 42 colors)

    8. A set of two produce-saver containers for 54% off to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $12.39 (originally $26.99)

    9. A set of eight fridge organizer bins that are 31% off (plus an extra $4 off) for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $15.98 (originally $28.78) — clip the $4 off coupon for this price!

    10. A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62" and comes with a remote for taking selfies so you can take all the photos and videos your heart desires. It works with cameras too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

    Price: $15.98 (originally $29.99, available in three colors and two sizes)

    11. A stainless steel automatic water fountain for 38% off (plus $2 off) because your little feline friend is well-deserving of a gadget that'll actually encourage them to stay hydrated throughout the day.

    a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
    amazon.com

    The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

    Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

    Price: $22.99 (originally $39.99) — clip the $2 off coupon for this price!

    12. A classic Hanes sweatshirt for up to 38% off you can throw on in two seconds on those days when you want to go get a coffee but you don't want to take any time to switch from your indoor clothes to your outdoor clothes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby

    Price: $11.25+ (originally $18; available in sizes S–5XL and 25 colors)

    13. A Fire TV Stick for 38% off if you're ready to ditch cable TV and its high fees for good. This powerful little gadget unlocks the wide world of streaming, and it's so easy to use — now you can catch up on Love is Blind on Netflix, switch over to The Last of Us on Max, then put on Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney Plus with just a few quick button presses.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Amazon Fire TV Stick has completely transformed my TV viewing experience. With its compact design and easy setup, I was streaming my favorite shows and movies in no time. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing me to navigate through a vast selection of content with ease. Plus, the voice remote feature makes searching for movies and TV shows a breeze – just press the microphone button and say what you're looking for. The streaming quality is top-notch, delivering crisp, clear picture and sound. Whether I'm binge-watching Netflix, catching up on Prime Video, or exploring new apps, the Fire TV Stick has become an essential part of my entertainment setup. If you're looking to cut the cord and dive into the world of streaming, look no further. The Amazon Fire TV Stick has got you covered!" —Matthew A.

    Price: $24.99 (originally $39.99)

    14. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 36% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $15.98 (originally $24.99)

    15. A CoverGirl tinted lip balm for up to 53% off here to moisturize your lips and leave a gorgeous sheer wash of color on those days when you don't feel like carefully applying lipstick.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Psst — many reviewers compare the berry shade to the v popular (but $23) Clinique Black Honey lipstick!

    Promising reviews: "I was tired of paying the price of Clinique’s Black Honey, so I gave this a shot. I actually prefer this balm! It doesn’t gave a weird aftertaste like Clinique, and the staying power is better — it’s slightly more waxy and less greasy. Give this a chance, you won’t be disappointed!" —Marna S.

    "I’m very particular about my lip products. I hate when I buy a lip product and it’s either super waxy, dry, thick, or sticky, as well as strong in flavor or scent, so I normally just use Vaseline instead. However, this one is none of the above! I was very pleasantly surprised when I tried it. The color is pretty, not too showy and still more on the natural side and the formula is lightweight while keeping my lips soft and hydrated throughout the day even after drinking or eating and the color is wipes away. It’s scentless as well as flavorless and buildable in color as well!" —Kaylie

    Price: $3.79+ (originally $7.99)

    16. A sleek LED alarm clock for up to 40% off (plus an extra 10% off coupon) featuring two USB ports for juicing up your devices AND a 5-minute snooze function. This means that when you inevitably go to hit snooze after your initial alarm sounds in the morning, the clock will sound off every five minutes until you turn the snooze function off. 2024 is the year your clock finally holds you accountable when you say "Just five more minutes."

    Reviewer alarm clock on marble table
    amazon.com

    Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

    Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

    Price: $17.95+ (originally $32.98; available in 14 colors) — clip the 10% off coupon for this price!

    17. Some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels for 40% off you can plop on while making dinner, reading a book, meditating, or just watching TV. They'll give your tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and you'll feel totally refreshed afterward!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise, I found that they really did what they said they did. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced, and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem

    Price: $8.99 for a pack of 20 (originally $14.99) — be sure to clip the 40% off coupon!

    18. Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen for 39% off so you can slather yourself in SPF 70, knowing you likely won't sweat it off too soon. Even if you're under the cover of trees, it's important to stay protected from the sun!

    reviewer holding a bottle of sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The BEST sunscreen I have ever used! I am always prone to burn any time I get out in the sun. I decided to take a trip to the beach this summer, and just went kayaking for four hours on the water in the BEAMING sun and in the MIDDLE OF THE DAY. I put sunscreen everywhere except for my chest. Wanna know where my skin is resembling that of a cherry? My chest. The rest of me? TANNING WITH NO BURN WHATSOEVER!!! I was shocked. I love this product and will forever recommend it for the rest of my life. Stay safe and stay unaffected from the sun, you guys!!!" —Channing C. 

    Price: $8.06 (originally $13.19)

    19. A luxurious satin pajama set for up to 30% off (with an additional 20% off coupon) that's so stinkin' cute, reviewers have even worn it out for date night.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are beautiful and fit great. They look like what's pictured. Very long. Size is right and oh so comfortable. Makes you feel like a million bucks! I can't say enough about how wonderful these feel. Sized right, too. Highly recommend. Worth the money!" —Julie

    Price: $23.02+ (originally $40.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors) — clip the 20% off coupon for this price!

    20. A Revlon volcanic face roller for 53% off to keep excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily, acne-prone skin (or break out into a sweat just *thinking* about summer), this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Price: $6.82 (originally $14.49)

    21. A set of six chunky hoops for up to 55% off so you'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these earrings A LOT!!! They are super duper and lightweight and go with everything. I thought the close of some of the pairs would be annoying but they’re all actually pretty easy to take on and off. The customer service is pretty great, too! I got one pair that had a faulty backing, so I emailed them and they immediately sent me another pair! Looking forward to wearing them out!" —Emad Abdelrahman

    Price: $13.40+ (originally $29.99; available in five finishes)

    22. A CoverGirl dry skin corrector cream for 50% off to bring your dry-as-a-desert skin some much-needed relief for up to 24 hours, with a rich, whipped texture that absorbs quickly.

    Jar of Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Corrector Cream
    Amazon

    Note that this does have fragrance in it, if that's something your skin is usually sensitive to. 

    Promising review: "I really love this cream. It’s very hydrating and moisturizing for my skin type (I have combination skin). The smell is a little strong but once you apply it, it fades pretty quick. The moisture last all day and for the price it's a very affordable moisturizer. Definitely would purchase again." —Lynn

    Price: $9.96 (originally $19.99)

    23. A wireless T-shirt bra for up to 58% off (plus an extra $3 off coupon) because it's smartly made without any underwire or padding so you won't have to deal with any poking or prodding as you dive into yet another Netflix binge.

    Woman in a plain scoop-neck sports bra, close-up focused on upper body and garment
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m currently 16 weeks pregnant and bought this bra for comfort and the relaxed fit. I’m about a 34/36D and this is the most comfortable thing I’ve worn! Couldn’t recommend this more!" —Morghan

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $48; available in sizes S–3XL and in 10 colors) — clip the $3 off coupon for this price!

    24. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets)

    25. A bestselling creamy eyeshadow stick for up to 30% off on select shades. This shimmery stick glides on like buttah and lets you be the artist, giving you total control over where the color goes. Plus, it's got a nifty smudger built in for seamless blending!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my fifth color. This is the best thing to happen to makeup. I can do a smokey eye or a natural one in under a minute. I suck at makeup. This makes it so easy. I am also 51. The Coco color has some shimmer. It does not crease or define my wrinkles. Putty and Clay are amazing." —kristyn

    Price: $11.20 (originally $16; deal available on select shades)

    26. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 50% off that'll have you feeling like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.99 (originally $39.99; available in two colors)

    27. A bento lunch box for 30% off (plus an additional $5 off coupon) that'll *gasp* actually make your kids excited to eat the lunch you packed for them. Complete with compartments for a sandwich (or any other main course) and various snacks, they won't even think of buying school lunch again.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend." —Sam

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $39.99; available in eight colors) — clip the $5 off coupon for this price!

    28. A three-tier spice shelf for 76% off to get your spice collection in order. Finally.

    shelf in kitchen cabinet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My spice cabinet is lovely😍. I can easily identify everything. I previously used lazy Susans but these are superior." —SHARON JACKSON

    Price: $7.99 (originally $32.97) 

    29. A beautiful rose quartz face roller and gua sha set for 47% off (plus an extra 10% off) that'll make your skincare routine feel extra special. These beauty tools are great for using with serums, helping the product absorb more deeply, *and* reviewers report other benefits as well, like reduced fine lines and puffiness.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this product based on the reviews. The face roller and gua sha don't seem cheaply made at all. I use the face roller first thing in the morning while I am making my coffee. It is cold, smooth, and helps depuff very well. I also use the gua sha to relieve my arm, leg muscle, and neck pain before going to bed. These tools are now essential in my skincare routine, such a great buy!" —vivian

    Price: $17.99 (originally $38) when you clip the 10% off coupon

    30. A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 24% off with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while, but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution), but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterward, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne-prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING, and nothing has helped my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $18.90 (originally $25)

    31. A pair of