13 Getaway Spots That Are Less Than Two Hours From Brisbane

Travel·Posted 1 minute ago13 Getaway Spots That Are Less Than Two Hours From BrisbaneLet's get out of the city.by Jemima SkelleyBuzzFeed ContributorFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Lamington National Park View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveNo matter what kind of vibe you're after, a visit to Lamington NP is always a good idea. Down near the NSW border, this park in the Gold Coast hinterland is home to some of the most extensive sub-tropical rainforest in the world. It's dense nature, with incredible views over the Scenic Rim. You can camp within certain areas of the park, stay in luxe treetop accomodation, or find a place in one of the nearby small towns. 2. Warwick View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 2 hours driveWarwick is an ideal destination for a cosy winter getaway. It's two hours inland and is a quiet little town on a river. Each July they hold a Jumpers and Jazz festival, which sees the town taken over by live music, outdoor celebrations – and trees being wrapped in wool. This year, the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but they'll welcome you back with open arms next year! Warwick is also surrounded by beautiful rural landscapes and there are plenty of incredible scenic drives you can do from the town. In summer be sure to stop by the sunflower fields. 3. Toowoomba View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveLet's be honest: Toowoomba isn't usually the first choice when you think of a fun trip away. But the small city has quietly been morphing into a pretty cool place: It's got an excellent food scene and is surrounded by some stunning countryside. Spend some time checking out the cafes in town, and grab some freshly-made goodies from one of the many local bakeries. Then take a picnic out to the Jubilee Park lookout or the aptly-named Picnic Point Lookout to see some seriously epic views. And what's a visit to a country town without a night at the local pub? Fitzy’s On Church definitely delivers in that department. 4. Bribie Island View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour driveWith a bridge connecting it to the mainland, Bribie is the easiest island to visit from Brissy. It's super chill compared to some of the other more ~resort-y~ islands, so you can spend your time playing beach cricket, reading in the sun, and swimming. If you've got an adventurous streak, the top half of the island is uninhabited and can be reached via kayak from Golden Beach. Be sure to hit up the Oyster Shed, just before the bridge onto the island, for some delish fresh seafood. 5. Noosa View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 2 hours driveChances are you've been on countless family vacations to Noosa, but that doesn't mean it's not worth a revisit! Obviously, there are pristine beaches and beautiful national parkland to explore. Then there's the top-notch cafes and bars at Noosa Junction, plus the Saturday farmers' market with excellent fresh produce. If you've got a few days, this eco-camp is the perfect mix of glamping and getting in touch with nature – you'll probably see a kangaroo or two enjoying the sunrise on the beach! 6. Montville View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveFor a classic country getaway, Montville is the place to go. The town's main street is exactly how you'd picture a quaint country village to look, with that classic Aussie architecture and assortment of cafes and boutiques. The area is known for its excellent art galleries, plus check out Flame Hill Vineyard for a tasting and an epic plate to paddock experience. And the number one reason to stop by Montville? The fudge shop on main street, which sells handmade sweets in over 70 flavours. Montville is also right next to the Kondalilla National Park, if you want to get amongst some nature. 7. Bangalow View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 50 mins driveEveryone knows about Byron as a weekend getaway, so why don't you mix it up and head for Bangalow instead. It's about 20 minutes drive inland, and it's a refreshing change of pace from the touristy coastal outpost. Bangalow is a chill town in the hinterland, with easy access to both the beach and dense national parkland. It's got plenty of galleries and boutiques to peruse while strolling around town and, damn, the food is good. Think fresh, local produce and handmade pastries served with excellent coffee. It'll be hard to go back to the city. 8. Mooloolaba View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveA quick trip up to the Sunshine Coast is always a good idea, the hard part is choosing where to base yourself! Mooloolaba is a dream spot if you're a beach bum: Even in winter the sun is usually shining and the beaches are big enough you'll have plenty of sand to yourself. Start the day with a coastal walk and coffee, then spend the rest of your time swimming and chilling out or rent a bike and cycle up the beach. Claim one of the free beach BBQs for dinner as the sun goes down, then hit up a bar on the esplanade for cocktails. 9. Boonah View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 10 mins driveThis little town has a lot more to offer than it first seems. Nearby Mt Mitchell should be the first stop for any avid hikers: It's steep but oh damn the views are worth it. If you're not so much into physical exercise then a self-driving tour to local wineries and cafes might be more your speed, ending at the Mt French lookout for sunset. Boonah itself has that quintessential quaint country town vibe with bakeries, cafes, and boutiques galore. 10. Ravensbourne View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 45 mins driveRavensbourne, right on the edge of the Great Dividing Range, is an excellent place to spend a day – or weekend – getting in touch with nature. Make sure you drive in along the incredibly scenic Esk-Hampton road, which winds through native rainforest. Plenty of walking trails criss-cross the national park, but be sure to include the Gus Beutel Lookout on your itinerary. If you've got a couple days, you can camp at Lake Cressbrook or spring for a cosy forest chalet complete with log fire and sweeping views. 11. Lake Dyer View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 10 mins driveIf you're keen for a day on the water, you can't go past Lake Dyer. Just outside the small town of Laidley, you'll find this serene oasis which is usually pretty empty. It's a great spot to park up for a day, or set up a tent and make it an overnight stay. You can fish and swim and make sure to bring a boat if you've got one. There are public BBQs and showers, plus powered sites if you need. Round up the whole crew and make a weekend out of it. 12. Grantham Hills View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveAttention all cheese lovers! There's a magical place just for you in the hills of Grantham: Awassi cheesery. They sell fresh homemade cheese, created with the milk of the sheep on their farm. Their shady avocado grove is also a beautiful place to stop for lunch and refresh after your drive. Then take a stroll through the scenic Lockyear National Park, or go have a cheeky wine tasting at Preston Peak. Find a country house you can rent and have a chill weekend away from the city with your mates. 13. Springbrook View this photo on Instagram @_closcott / @shanice_ryder Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins driveEveryone and their dog has taken a trip to the Gold Coast, so skip the coast and instead head into the city's hinterland. Springbrook is a little oasis in the hills, with cute cafes, lush rainforest walks out to waterfalls and country pubs with excellent food. Catch a sunset on Tamborine Mountain, or start your day early with a drive down to Burleigh Heads for an epic beach sunrise. Followed by hearty brunch, of course.