13 Getaway Spots That Are Less Than Two Hours From Brisbane

Distance from Brisbane: 1 hour 30 mins drive

Let's be honest: Toowoomba isn't usually the first choice when you think of a fun trip away. But the small city has quietly been morphing into a pretty cool place: It's got an excellent food scene and is surrounded by some stunning countryside. Spend some time checking out the cafes in town, and grab some freshly-made goodies from one of the many local bakeries. Then take a picnic out to the Jubilee Park lookout or the aptly-named Picnic Point Lookout to see some seriously epic views. And what's a visit to a country town without a night at the local pub? Fitzy’s On Church definitely delivers in that department.