29 Personal Care Products That’ll Help Solve Your Small But Pesky Problems — And We Have The Review Photos To Prove It

1. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," if getting food lodged in between your teeth feels like a daily recurring nightmare. These remarkable feats of oral hygiene feature soft, multilayer bristles that are essentially like strong pieces of floss that reeeally reach between teeth, under the gum line, and deep into grooves where cavities and bacteria can breed.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
2. A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions — along with a myriad of other skin concerns, like stretch marks and scars leftover from shingles. It's so effective that more than 100,000 people love it. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it won't clog pores and — *jumps for joy* — can be used on the face to eradicate acne scars, too.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this product! On the left was me 2 weeks postpartum and on the right is 2 months later!! I use this oil religiously! Twice a day (in the morning and at night ) I would definitely recommend this to EVERYONE, it is a little pricey but it is definitely worth it!!!" —Gia
"I love this product so much I've ordered it multiple times and it never ceases to amaze me. I used to have acne scars on my forehead and cheeks, notice I said 'used to' — this product has not only cleared those dark marks up but also has my skin glowing. I definitely recommend it. I use it before bed and in the morning before work or just doing errands and I always get compliments on how glowy and smooth my skin looks." —Dasia
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash so you can say "see ya!" to those pesky scabs left over from picking ingrowns, and "au revoir!" to keratosis pilaris flare-ups. This exfoliates without the rough, physical microbeads and buffs away bumpy skin while smoothing — thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. Natural green tea oil absorbing tissues, which take blotting sheets to the next skin-loving level because they can actually cleanse your face as well. The next time your forehead becomes more reflective than the screen you stare at (for a million hours each day), use one of these to swipe away shine *and* impurities in a flash.
They're even all-natural! They're made from 100% natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal to keep you nice and fresh all day.
Promising review: "I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oils blotting sheets because they're lifesavers. THESE ARE AMAZING. They're a great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I'll never go back to other brands. Give these a try — they're completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. I have no negative things to say at all." —Kelsey
Get a 100-count pack from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in three formulas and in one, two or six packs).
5. A stainless-steel tongue scraper designed to banish bad breath, enhance tastebuds, and reduce bacteria buildup for an ultra clean mouth. A bonus? This also restores the look of the natural color of your tongue.
Promising review: "I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this. Great quality stainless steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." —Alexis T.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in two colors and in two-pack options).
6. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors so you can carefully take care of any unwanted fuzz + keep your eyebrows looking their best. The blades are designed with built-in guards that won't hurt your skin, plus they come with an extra attachment for salon-precise eyebrow shaping.
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"I bought these blades to try at-home dermaplaning. I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off my face. In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right) and it worked great! I will be keeping a few of these on hand at all times." —TKB
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a set of nine).
7. A Korean skincare exfoliating mitten to slough away dead skin and reveal visibly (and touchably) softer arms...legs...bums...literally wherever you want to use it — and much more effectively than your worn-in loofah!
I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my skin of dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet. Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in one-piece and two-piece options).
8. L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment, a rinse-out hair treatment that works like a treat in eight, yes, you read that correctly, EIGHT seconds to fight troublesome frizz and bed head. Think: mirror-like shine and softer-than-soft locks in fine to thick textures.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required = practically zero. You can use 1 dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, 2–3 doses for thick- to curly-textured hair and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"I have never had a hair product make such a fast and wonderful impact on my hair EVER! I have naturally good hair. Long and shiny.....until I went to Madison Reed and had most of it completely damaged beyond belief. My silky strands felt like hay. They were breaking. I was masking, conditioning, oiling, air drying, not brushing it, and still, it was a total tragedy. I turned to the TikTok gods and found this. ONE USE OF EIGHT SECONDS completely restored my hair to its soft shine down to the ends! If I did not use this myself, I would never have believed it. Thank god it is so reasonable in price. If you are anything like me — your hair is your crown, and when changes happen to it, it is devastating until you find a way to make it work. This stuff is a miracle product. I love it!" —Sonia
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
9. Medicated, waterproof bandages lauded by reviewers for effectively concealing, protecting, and lifting stubborn warts out from the deep, dark depths of your skin. Some saw results after just ONE application.
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $4.50+ (available in two styles and multipacks).
10. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches that can work to absorb pus and shrink zits ~head on~. Since adult acne is a thing *sigh*, these are great to prevent picking and, according to one of our editors, are an effective treatment to help avoid scarring and hyperpigmentation.
Melanie Aman, an editor on our Shopping team, tried these out and says: "These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. I’ve tried some more cutesy patches that were great for Instagram photos but did nothing to shrink my breakouts. And the pimple patches that touted themselves as basically invisible were — but so were any results. While the Hero Cosmetics pimple patches are a little more visible (but really only noticeable if someone was standing really close to my face), the results are clear to see. (And JSYK, they also make an invisible version, but I have not tried it.)
IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts."
Promising review: "This product is amazing and has worked wonders for me! I have used other brands but this one has shown the best results time and time again. I always have these on hand and doesn’t cause any issues on my sensitive skin. Sometimes it may take three nights in a row to really diminish the pimple, but after one night I see results." —Kristin Mallory
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
11. Batiste Dry Shampoo here to freshen up grease-ridden locks instantly — and as an added bonus, it also creates volume. Pro tip: Spritz this on your roots before bed and let it work the night shift on your oily locks for a serious time-saving solution.
Promising review: "This dry shampoo is amazing! I have tried so many brands over the years and was so dissatisfied with all of them that I thought dry shampoo just wasn't for me. To give context, I have a very oily scalp with long, fine blond hair. Batiste saves the day! I don't like washing my hair every day and this product helps me last two to three days from my last shampoo. It gives good volume and doesn't feel loaded with product. Also, it does leave some white residue, but a blow-dryer on cool gets almost all of this out. I highly recommend this dry shampoo to anyone with an oily scalp! It's amazing for the price and for how frequently I need to use it. And for anyone worried about buildup, I have never had an issue with this dry shampoo and I use it about four times a week." —Laurel Adkins
Get it from Amazon for $9.92.
