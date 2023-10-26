27 Fun TikTok Finds That’ll Actually Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier

Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it really do the most!

In the starter pack you'll get one spray plus THREE refills.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

Promising review: "I like this in the spray form. Most of my dishes end up in my dishwasher but on occasions I'll wash some dishes here and there in my sink and these Dawn spray bottles make it so easy and actually kind of fun that I don't mind doing my dishes anymore! Glad I got the refills too!!!" —Babygirl 07

Get it from Amazon for $17.47.

