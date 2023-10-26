27 Fun TikTok Finds That’ll Actually Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier

1. An ingenious two-sided travel cup if getting your caffeine fix while still staying hydrated on some H2O seems like an almost impossible task — this right here is your answer. No need to carry around two separate tumblers, and no need to worry about remembering to do both.
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
2. RobeCurls Heatless Hair Curler Set, which effortlessly styles slightly damp hair to reveal soft and luscious curls overnight — without the need to blast any heat source toward your strands. Just wrap your locks around the length of the rod and let it work its magic to build volume that admirers are raving lasts all day.
You'll get the satin curler and two scrunchies in the set.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. Plus, this rod is designed to work with all hair types!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
3. A breakfast sandwich maker here to bring your search for the perfect Egg McMuffin alt to a screeching halt. Because this compact little creation features multiple layers including an egg plate, so you can build your own at-home brunch staple by toasting bread, melting cheese, cooking eggs, and heating up precooked meat all in one go. Easy!
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
4. An incredible dishwashing spray that laughs in the face of those who think they have to leave their dishes to soak overnight to loosen caked-on grime. This screams, "no dishwasher, no problem!" — and actually makes dish-washing seem kinda fun, as you'll be able to rapidly clear soiled surfaces after a spritz, quick sit sesh, and a wipe down.
In the starter pack you'll get one spray plus THREE refills.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Promising review: "I like this in the spray form. Most of my dishes end up in my dishwasher but on occasions I'll wash some dishes here and there in my sink and these Dawn spray bottles make it so easy and actually kind of fun that I don't mind doing my dishes anymore! Glad I got the refills too!!!" —Babygirl 07
Get it from Amazon for $17.47.
5. A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag so splash time doesn't conclude with you wrestling with and tidying away hundreds of toys. This roomy, quick-dry mesh basket scoops everything up, suction holds to the wall, *and* makes tidy-up time super quick and easy.
Promising review: "We’ve had this for about three months and the suction is great, we haven’t had it fall even with kids who tug and yank on it to get their toys out. It also makes bath time cleanup so much easier, and I love how it air dries the toys without much work on my part." —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $13.39.
6. A "Snapi," a seriously groundbreaking device that'll enable you to ~single-handedly~ serve up salads and pasta more efficiently — and much more effectively than with tongs.
Promising review: "This is outstanding! I first used at a family member's house while serving myself some salad. It grips well in your hand, grabs a lot of salad and nothing falls out! I bought this for myself and just love it. I plan to gift these to those who I know serve salad often: This is the best scooper/server ever!" —JJ
Get it in purple from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in green, blue, red, white, and orange).
7. A BedShelfie super sturdy for all your miscellaneous nighttime necessities — I'm talking, books...remotes...water bottles...whatever you need to store if your bedside table just ain't cutting it. This clamps tightly and directly onto any part of your bed frame — plus, is super convenient for tall beds (we see you dorm room residents).
Check out a TikTok of the BedShelfie to see it in use! (Snag the white one here!)
Promising review: "I was looking for something that wouldn't take up too much space to be able to have a cup of coffee or glass of wine in bed and this was just perfect! Sleek design and even has felt ends on the clamp so you don't scratch whatever you attach it to." —Julie Cozort
Get it from Amazon for $31.49+ (available in four styles).
8. A sleek, drip-free oil dispenser and mister set here to make your daily meal prep less messy and more accurate than ever before since — get this — the dispenser features its very own measuring cup. Nifty!
To use, just hold the button until the oil in the measuring cup reaches the amount you need. Plus, it comes with an olive oil mister that'll help you get light, even coverage on your pans.
Promising review: "This product is easy to use and is the perfect addition to any kitchen! I love how easily I can measure out olive oil and how smoothly it comes out of the bottle. It is great for cooking or for drizzling over salads! Not only is it easy to use, but it also looks nice in the kitchen. Unlike a plastic olive oil bottle, this dispenser is a beautiful addition to my counter top. Also, for anyone who is interested in measuring out their olive oil without needing to constantly pull out a tablespoon, this is the perfect dispenser for you! The spray bottle is also great for cooking! I love that I know exactly what comes out of the spray bottle, rather than a store-bought spray bottle with additives. 10/10 would recommend!" —Clotilde D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A set of soda can "lids" — I don't know about you, but these almost feel like a gift from the high heavens since you can transform any can of your favorite soda into a portable bottle. Perfect if you have trouble finishing bevs in one sitting, this'll not only make them travel-friendly but also keep 'em fresh in the fridge for a crisp sip later on in the day.
Reviewers also *swear* by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!
Promising review: "These are amazing! Especially for kids. I have carried them by the top as well as flipped them upside down etc. and it does not pop off! I was skeptical but surprised at how well they stay on!" —Britt25
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors and in packs of 12).
10. An aesthetically-pleasing power strip that's mighty flexible and complete with three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable. It's not only nice to look at, but conveniently bends and adapts to small spaces while still leaving room for more bulky charging units.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this because I saw it on TikTok and I was NOT disappointed!" —LeAnn Cervantes
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).
11. Some dimmable stick-on under-cabinet lights super convenient for all your kitchen needs, so you can say "so long!" to the dark days of tinkering with ingredients under a dull light. Also great if you're not a fan of overhead lights but still want some visibility for your midnight snack runs.
Promising review: "I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
Get a 10-foot strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.
12. A magnetic bobby pin holder reviewers are saying is "so handy!" for keeping those rogue bobby pins in one place. So long to the days of frantically running around your house in search of something to hold down pesky stray hairs before your morning Zoom calls.
13. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet any The Office fan would appreciate as a simple yet effective way to *finally* determine if they can grab a clean spoon to eat some late-night ice cream.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
14. A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel that I may or may not have squealed over the moment I laid my eyes on it. Because let's be real: The absolute best products are the ones that'll make everyday tasks (read: missions), like transferring oily liquids into containers with thin necks or shimmying freshly ground coffee into a canister, all the more fun — while also creating less mess.
To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
15. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler if you find that you, a certified klutz, can never make it through your morning commute without dropping your cellular device down that teeny (but somehow large) crevice beside your car seat. Credit cards, cash, and snacks are now also forever safe from that deep dark slot hole.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I saw it on Shark Tank. I was a little skeptical at first so I installed it and tried dropping my car keys into the seat gap and surely enough they wouldn't fall in. I tried dropping them from every position; in front of the seat buckle, behind the seat buckle, in the middle of the seat gap, you name it, and no matter where I put my keys, they just wouldn't fall through. This product should be in every car! I'm so impressed by this product I've bought additional Drop Stops for every member of my immediate family." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.