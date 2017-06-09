Sections

TVAndMovies

How "Sweet/Vicious" Would Have Ended If It Didn't Get Canceled

*Cries while singing "Defying Gravity"*

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

When MTV canceled Sweet/Vicious in April, fans of the show were left wondering what happened to Ophelia (Taylor Dearden) and Jules (Eliza Bennett), best friends who attempt to stop campus rapists.

MTV

Throughout the first season, Jules dealt with the aftermath of her rape by slipping on a mask and targeting the men who assaulted women on campus. In the course of that quest, Jules teamed up with Ophelia.

As Jules and Ophelia took down one bad guy after another, their masked personas became infamous in their small college town and the police begin to tie them to a series of crimes.
MTV

While the finale offered a lot of closure, it also left quite a few threads dangling. For example, the last episode ended by revealing that a piece of Jules' sweater was discarded at a crime scene.

MTV

And though it's not the second season — or the feature film — fans were hoping for, Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed on Friday how the show would have ended.

MTV

"I wanted it to end with Ophelia going down for everything to give Jules the life that was taken away from her," she said at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

(Creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson with stars Taylor Dearden and Eliza Bennett)"In terms of the five-year plan, I always knew how I wanted to end the show," Robinson said. "And I also purposefully ended this first season in a way where Jules' story, you got closure there. Because I was like, who knows? For Jules and Ophelia, that show would have evolved with everything that's happening in the world."
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

*cries forever*

MTV

The Show That’s Quietly Mastering How To Portray Sexual Assault On Television

