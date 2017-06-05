Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

No, Londoners Didn't Chant "Donald Trump, We Love You" After The Attack

An old video is making rounds among Trump supporters.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An old video of protesters chanting "Donald Trump, we love you" has resurfaced in the wake of the London attack. It's being passed off as a recent recording by Trump supporters.

Sadiq Khan is an EMBARRASSMENT 👉 Londoners chant #Trump's name instead of his @realDonaldTrump #MAGA #LondonBridge
Boca Vista @bocavista2016

Sadiq Khan is an EMBARRASSMENT 👉 Londoners chant #Trump's name instead of his @realDonaldTrump #MAGA #LondonBridge

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hyperpartisan outlets mislabelled the video as being filmed after the attack on Sunday, but that's not true.

Screenshot / Gateway Pundit

In fact, the post is from a March 18 counter-protest to the March Against Racism in London.

London today!
Paul Golding @GoldingBF

London today! "DONALD TRUMP WE LOVE YOU!"

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Gateway Pundit, which often publishes inaccurate stories, was seemingly the first to pick up the tweet. Its story already has 5,500 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook.

Wow! Londoners Chant
Jim Hoft @gatewaypundit

Wow! Londoners Chant "Donald Trump, We Love You!" After Latest Terrorist Attack (Video) https://t.co/s8EquoOtng

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other hyperpartisan outlets picked up the story from The Gateway Pundit, spreading the disinformation.

Screenshots

Many people are falling for it, tweeting messages like, "the mainstream media won't cover it."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Screenshot / Twitter

Live Updates: Police Have Identified The London Bridge Attackers And More Arrests Have Been Made

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews