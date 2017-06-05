No, Londoners Didn't Chant "Donald Trump, We Love You" After The Attack

An old video of protesters chanting "Donald Trump, we love you" has resurfaced in the wake of the London attack. It's being passed off as a recent recording by Trump supporters.
Hyperpartisan outlets mislabelled the video as being filmed after the attack on Sunday, but that's not true.
In fact, the post is from a March 18 counter-protest to the March Against Racism in London.
The Gateway Pundit, which often publishes inaccurate stories, was seemingly the first to pick up the tweet. Its story already has 5,500 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook.
Other hyperpartisan outlets picked up the story from The Gateway Pundit, spreading the disinformation.
Many people are falling for it, tweeting messages like, "the mainstream media won't cover it."
