If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet Bullshit

-
A new law allows for atheist doctors to deny care to religious patients.
It's fake!
The article was published to a satirical website, Snopes reports, and quotes a senator who does not exist.
-
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been investigating Russian interference in the US election, will be forced to resign because of an affair with Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
It's fake!
This article was posted to a website that describes itself as satirical, PolitiFact reports, and the content of the site's stories is entirely made up.
-
Senator Tom Cotton called for Social Security recipients to undergo drug testing.
It's fake!
Snopes has gone through Cotton’s speeches, op-eds, and press releases and more, and found no record of this quote.
-
There's a Friends reunion movie coming soon.
It's fake!
The trailer got over seven million views, but while it made everyone very emotional, it's not real.
-
-
A dozen camels had to be disqualified from a Saudi Arabian camel contest because they've had botox done.
It's real!
The camels just wanted to look humpable. Don't worry, there were still plenty of camels strutting their stuff.
-
UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson said he's proud of being related to a mummified corpse found in a church.
It's real!
The body is Johnson's great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother.
-
A billionaire couple that was murdered in Toronto were killed because of their work with the Clinton foundation.
It's fake!
Conspiracy theorists and unreliable websites have tried to link the killings with the Clinton foundation, but there is absolutely no evidence to suggest the two are linked.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.