 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending
Health

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

No judgments.

Posted on
Jamie Jirak
Jamie Jirak
BuzzFeed Staff

  2. When do you bite your nails?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
When do you bite your nails?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. What do you do with your nails after you bite them off?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you do with your nails after you bite them off?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Advertisement

  2. How do you bite your nails?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
How do you bite your nails?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you ever bite your cuticles?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever bite your cuticles?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. How much nail do you bite off?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
How much nail do you bite off?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you ever remove your nails in other ways?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever remove your nails in other ways?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Have you ever tried to stop biting your nails?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever tried to stop biting your nails?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
Advertisement

  2. Do you like the nail-biting taste?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you like the nail-biting taste?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Have you ever accidentally swallowed a nail?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever accidentally swallowed a nail?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Have you ever bitten your toenails?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever bitten your toenails?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Do you wash your hands before biting your nails?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you wash your hands before biting your nails?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  2. Did you bite your nails over the course of this poll?

If You Bite Your Nails, These 12 Polls Are For You

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Did you bite your nails over the course of this poll?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

THANKS FOR PARTICIPATING!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Health

Advertisement

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss