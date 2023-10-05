BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    59 Home Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    From the best cleaning products to the softest linens, and the most ingenious time-savers.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • An air purifier that quietly filters the air by trapping allergens, smoke, and odors. You can even set a timer on it so you can turn it on before you go to bed.

      View in list

    • A baroque-inspired mirror for a more traditional aesthetic. This ornate find has a decorative accent at the top to give your home that timeless palatial look.

      View in list

    • A shower cleaner for when you're feeling lazy. The bathroom is everybody's least favorite room to clean, but this cleaner doesn't require any scrubbing. Give your shower a spray before you go to bed, rinse it off in the morning, and you're done.

      View in list

    1. An adorable duck-shaped nightlight that will put a smile on your face and whose little feet double as a phone stand. Just give this gently glowing ducky a light tap to adjust the brightness.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this for my grandson. He's 6 years old. He really likes it. I'm happy that it can be recharged, and it doesn't appear to be easily broken. He sleeps on the top bunk, so it sleeps on a smell bookshelf above his bed. I am also happy that it automatically turns off after a time, he can turn it back on if he needs to." —jan b

    Price: $14.39 (originally $15.99)

    2. An award-winning bedsheet set that is silky smooth and will help you keep the night sweats at bay. They keep you cool all night long and are wrinkle- and stain-resistant.

    a close up of a bed with white bedsheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These sheets are SO soft, breathable, comfortable, and don’t shrink or fade after multiple washes at all! They are the only sheets I have found that fit my big, kind of oddly thick-shaped Tempur-Pedic king size mattress! They’re perfect if you have a large bed or a bed with a thick mattress/mattress topper! They have these cool little pockets for remotes or anything right on the side next to you and are very, very soft, breathable and just amazing! I have tried multiple other brands, and these are by far the BEST all around! I just bought my second set yesterday!" —Samantha Church

    Price: From $34.97 (available in 30+ colors and patterns)

    3. An inflatable hot tub that you can take with you anywhere. Fit yourself and three friends into this thing, and let the 140 massage jets bubble the stress away.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about an inflatable hot tub but decided to go for it. Setup was easy and quick, took about 1.5 hours from unboxing to setup and fill. Got up to 104 in about 12 hours. It is good and sturdy, the cover is easy to put on and take off, but the best part was when we turned on the bubbles! Was NOT expecting that kind of power, wow! It was so relaxing and well worth the money. Very satisfied with this purchase." —Debbie Kaminski

    Price: $539.99 (originally $599.99; available in two colors)

    4. A bidet that attaches to your home toilet to keep your bottom squeaky clean. You can control the pressure and angle of the water, and installation is shockingly easy. Plus, it cleans itself!

    a reviewer photo the tushy installed on a toilet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Tushy seat was easy and quick to install on my toilet and looks nice. I had to adjust the connections once, but there has been no leakage since. So far it works great, and I‘ll be buying another for my guest bathroom!" —reesa smith

    Price: $49.97+ (available in four styles)

    5. A Samsung Frame TV to turn your flat-screen into a conversation starter. With 4K resolution, a matte finish that reduces glare, and a bezel trim, just set this TV on Art Mode and see how long it takes your house guests to notice.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought the Samsung Frame because we’ve never had a television in our living room because the appearance of a large television was too unsightly. The Frame is flush mounted and with the option of literally thousands choices of art to choose from to make The Frame an ever-changing work of art and not an unsightly television. The picture is superb, too." —Flagstaff

    Price: $567.99+ (available in seven sizes)

    6. An AC vent that lets you adjust the airflow for individual rooms. This vent uses a fan to pull in more air from your cooling system, which saves energy because you won't have to blast the whole house to get that one room to the right temperature.

    an ac vent plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this product for my home office that never seems to be the same temperature as the rest of the house. The fans pull/circulate the air — both when using heat and AC — to help regulate the temperature much more effectively. These work so well that we purchased more for the guest bedrooms at our lake home to allow guests to set their temperatures where they want for sleeping." —CLAinND

    Price: $69.99

    7. A weeding tool that will save your back and knees while gardening. Get out of the dirt with this extra-long weeder that can rip through the most stubborn invaders with its four-claw steel design.

    a reviewer photo of the weeder pulling out a dandelion
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently had back surgery so I was unable to do my weeding. Weeds were taking over so I read reviews and decided to try 'Grampa's Weeder.' It was a very good decision. Since I still am unable to bend, lift, or twist, this was the perfect tool to attack those weeds. Super easy to use, no bending involved, and after 90 minutes, my yard looks substantially better. However, if I were any taller (I'm 5'6"), I think the handle would be too short. This tool was definitely worth the money." —ICE IV

    Price: $39.99

    8. A super-sized deck box for storing and locking up your patio toys and accessories. This weatherproof box will keep all your things dry and out of the sun, and it's durable enough to use as extra seating or table space when you have people over.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed to store my deck cushions, and this unit was perfect. You don't need two people to put it together, but it does help. Definitely would recommend. I have six cushions that fit but are tight, have to slip the lock on to keep it from opening. Like it so much I purchased another one for my pool supplies. Nice bonus: It can be used as a seat, too, fits two people comfortably." —Ray

    Price: $69.99+ (available in four sizes)

    9. A set of corner protectors that actually blend into your furniture. Kid-proofing your home doesn't have to be tacky with these thick and transparent covers that are practically invisible.

    a reviewer photo of the corner protector on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a lifesaver. I used it to cover all my table edges in my house. My kid fell on the edge of the table the other week and was alright. Got me thinking, what if this was not on the table, it could have been devastating. These are clear in color so it doesn't affect the room décor that much. Must be used by anyone having toddlers." —A. Murad

    Price: $9.98 for 12

    10. A book-shaped vase to romanticize your life. The title reads "The Mystery of Growth," but the main character is whichever bouquet of flowers you feel like displaying. Style it alongside your real books or on its own.

    a reviewer photo of tulips in the vase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the material it’s made of. I thought it was going to be glass, but it’s actually really hard plastic, so if it falls, it’s not likely to break as easily. The overall appearance looks fantastic, just like the picture." —Angie

    Price: $15.99 (originally $23.99; available in five colors)

    11. A rubber rake to get every last hair out of your carpet. While the bristles brush the carpet, the sticky rubber material picks up all the fur and hair. You can also use it as a squeegee on windows and showers, so it's a doubly good investment.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I used it for the first time after vacuuming, and I could not believe the amount of dog hair this picked up! We have a husky/heeler mix and then an Australian shepherd, and they both shed like crazy. This squeegee gets all of the hair, though, even off of our couch and recliner!" —Kara B.

    Price: $12.98

    12. An air purifier that quietly filters the air by trapping allergens, smoke, and odors. You can even set a timer on it so you can turn it on before you go to bed.

    a white air purifier sitting on a coffee table
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this. I was hoping it would help me with the animal hair that never seems to go away. I have two cats and a dog, so hair is inevitable. I checked the filter after two months of running it 24/7 and placed in the living room. I only check it because I was cleaning around it and noticed some cat hair was stuck trying to get in the holes. I occasionally see this and just wipe it away with a damp cloth. Most people complained about the noise, but I honestly don’t notice it. It’s more quiet than the dishwasher and washing machine so I tend to not realize it is on. I would recommend it to everyone. Planning on getting one for every room." —Carrie Kuhn

    Price: $89.99

    13. A set of three nursery shelves that you could probably use for any room with the right styling. And if you do use it for a nursery, you don't have to worry about anything getting knocked off accidentally.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shelves are much stronger and sturdier than I had expected them to be. Easy to put together and install. Look very good in my daughter's new reading nook." —Kelley

    Price: $39.97+ (available in five colors)

    14. An outlet extender that blends into the wall when you can't stand the look of wires hanging out of your furniture. Replace unsightly outlets with a slim white cover and tuck the actual cords behind the furniture where no one has to see them.

    a before and after photo of a nightstand with and without the sleek socket outlet concealer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This definitely hides the outlet with the cover while providing at least one extra outlet as well. It's great for being able to get furniture against the wall while being able to have everything plugged in and then some." —Kassy C.

    Price: $23.95

    15. An indoor hydroponic garden system that reminds you when to add water and plant food. No matter what kind of climate you have outside the window, you can still grow up to six plants (think: herbs, veggies, flowers, and tea) in this LED plant pot.

    a reviewer photo of the garden with herbs growing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These little AeroGarden herb and vegetable growing units are great — this is our second one we’ve purchased, absolutely the best thing for fun and enjoyment you can get. We have grown many plants in the two years that we have had it; they really work, get one!!!!!" —David A. Brook

    Price: $78.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors)

    16. A cafe-style lounge chair to add a sophisticated touch to your home. The leather-like material completes the look of this steel-frame accent chair, which is available in classic mid-century-style colors.

    a reviewer photo of the caramel colored chair in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We had an empty corner in our living room, and this chair was the perfect fit! It's more for decoration than actually sitting in but is nice when we have company over. The chair does sit back so make sure to have a pillow for whomever is sitting in it. Really easy to put together, and it looks great! Would definitely recommend." —Channing

    Price: $122.93+ (available in five colors)

    17. A bottle of Howard wood polish to keep your furniture, floors, doors, and walls protected and looking good. This wax and oil polish will enhance the beautiful texture of natural wood, giving those shabby pieces an instant update.

    a reviewer photo of a wooden cabinet half polished with one side shiny the other side rough
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this on my banister that was dusty and dirty, and boy did it deliver! I dusted first and then used paper towel to apply this. I did use a lot because the wood wasn’t in great condition. I’m planning on using it on a table that has some water damage. I think I’ll redo the stairs every four months, but I know I won’t need as much next time." —Becky duPuis Bartek

    Price: $10.06

    18. A designer floor lamp with an adjustable three-ring design. Emitting a soft light at three brightness levels and in multiple colors, the three rings are removable and can be arranged in any way you like, adding a level of customization to this statement piece.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this lamp. I am so happy I splurged because it is exactly what I wanted. You can easily dim the brightness as needed, or if you wanted to just take off a ring to dim the light, that works, too! I love this lamp and am so happy I bought it!" —mary

    Price: $79.99+ (available in four colors/styles)

    19. A tower fan that's powerful and unbelievably quiet. Using a noise-canceling design to reduce volume, this is the perfect fan for light sleepers.

    a commercial photo of a tower fan blowing blue lines to represent the wind
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very nice fan. Easy to assemble. Moves air very nicely and helps keep my bedroom nice and cool at night. I always need a fan on while I'm sleeping, even in the winter months. I like the feeling of a breeze in the air, and on the lowest setting, this fan does a fantastic job and is so quiet, you barely hear the motor at all." —goingyard

    Price: $79.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors)

    20. A set of sliding organizer bins that are made for under-the-sink spaces and other awkward spots. They also come with customizable dividers and are tiered, so you can see everything in one glance.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m using these under my bathroom sink. I’ve filled each basket to the top, so quite heavy. I’ve found it very easy to slide out the basket to get items, and yes, you do have to make sure not to slide it out to the very end, or it will fall out of the guides. The entire tray moves very little when pulling the basket out. I’ve been using for two months, and the tray feels well-made and sturdy. Easy to assemble." —Mom65

    Price: $17.99+ (available in five colors and three quantities)

    21. A pair of solar-powered lanterns for your porch that can be easily mounted to the wall without having to do any wiring. They turn on automatically at night and charge during the day, so you can set them up and literally never think about them ever again.

    a reviewer photo of the two lanterns next to a bench in the snow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these to hang on my gazebo. I thought maybe they would stay lit for at least six hours, but hey, let me tell you, come dusk they come on, and they actually stay lit all night long and look awesome. I can get up in the morning, and they are still lit while all my other solar lights are out. I would highly recommend these, they really stand out when lit, very satisfied with this purchase and will be buying more!" —Kandy Little

    Price: $36.99+ for a set of two (available in four finishes)

    22. A garbage guard that stops insects from living in your trash cans. It sticks to the top of the trash can lid and slowly releases a vapor that will kill everything from flies to roaches.

    a reviewer photo of a garbage guard on a blue trashcan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, let me say that we had so many maggots in our bin that I wouldn’t even touch it. We got a brand new bin, and for some reason, the maggots came back. I would scrub our trash can every week and double bag our trash, but maggots would still be there the next day. We tried bleach, salt, etc. GROSS!!! We found this on Amazon, and it works! We just got it last month, but it definitely works. We did not use the stick on…we zip tied it to the side of our bin. Not one maggot in a month! Some reviews say it doesn’t last as long as it advertises, but I honestly don’t care. For $10, I will replace every month if I need to, not to have maggots. 100% will continue to buy!" —Jess

    Price: $9.99 (also available in a two-pack)

    23. A plush mattress topper that's basically like buying a brand new bed. This super-cushiony and supportive topper is made of 100% cotton, which makes it super breathable, too.

    a mattress topper in a bedroom with a throw blanket and book sitting on top
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My hubby and I have had an older mattress that we have been talking about replacing. I wanted to try this mattress pad first to see if it would make a difference. Oh my goodness! We are LOVING this mattress cover because it is so soft, and it has made sleeping SO much better. I've been waiting to see how this has done, and it really has made a difference! Just like other reviews, I'd toss this in the dryer and/or hang it up outside in the sun when you first get it. Highly recommend this mattress pad!!!!!" —Mallory

    Price: $28.82+ (available in twin–California king)

    24. A grass seed mix to help regrow dark spots in your lawn. Whether your grass is a victim of a lack of sunlight or your pet's potty breaks, this mulch is specifically made to counteract the effect of urine.

    a man holding a container of grass seed and pouring it on his lawn
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Our puppy tore up a good size hole in our lawn. Husband had some serious doubts that this 'is just another gadget' would fix her destruction. After being forced to try, my husband now admits that it works great!" —Niki S.

    Price: $16.44+ (available in five sizes)

    25. A string of outdoor bistro lights that feature shatterproof plastic globe lightbulbs instead of glass. These lights are weatherproof and can be easily replaced if they break. Pro hack: Attach them to a dimmer switch to make things even ~vibier~.

    a reviewer photo of the lights in their backyard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We put these lights on the ceiling of our porch. Makes it very cozy with just the right amount of light." —Jan Letteer

    Price: $17.89+ (available in seven lengths and four colors)

    26. A multifunctional Dyson air purifier that's top of the line when it comes to cleaner air for your home. Dyson's technology works like a magnet to draw pollutants and odors out of the air, while also cooling or heating your home.

    a dyson air purifier next to a baby&#x27;s crib
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This Dyson is exactly as advertised. I like that you can have the fan on dispersed versus direct modes, and that it oscillates." —Erin

    Price: $524.99 (available in two colors)

    27. A Wi-Fi range extender to eliminate internet dead zones in your home. Scroll and stream from wherever you want to scroll and stream with this handy device that extends the reach of your Wi-Fi network.

    a wifi extender plugged in on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an a house with thick plaster walls, so getting a signal is nearly impossible! You have to be in the same room as a router to have adequate speed, for all of your Amazon shopping! 🤣 These signal extenders have been excellent! They honestly create a larger and stronger signal than my router does! I haven’t had a need for tech support on these, and they are pretty user-friendly for installation! Highly recommend!" —Randi

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two ranges)

    28. An adorable mushroom nightlight to add a little magic to your hallway or bathroom. This little light plugs right into the wall and even changes colors to give you that enchanted forest energy.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a fantastic little nightlight. It's adorable and sheds the perfect amount of light; it has lasted and lasted. Very satisfied with this purchase!" —Tina R.

    Price: $12.99

    29. A comfy floor pillow that will come in handy more often than you expect. This large tufted cushion can be used for making a hard bench softer or last-minute seating when you run out of room on the couch.

    a reviewer photo of the floor pillows used with a dining table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my husband to sit on the floor and play with our puppy. He really liked it. Fast-forward a few months, my daughter had a baby and was spending a fair amount of floor time interacting with her baby. She was using throw pillows from her couch. I ordered her one for herself. She loved it so much she gave it three fire emojis via text. I am thinking of buying a couple more, as all of our pets love them as well." —Hikergirl

    Price: $29.99+ (available in eight colors)

    30. A super-sized towel warmer for coziness on demand. You can also use it for pajamas, sweaters, and blankets thanks to its 20-liter capacity.

    a blanket hanging out of a large towel warmer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been enjoying this every day. I can fit a robe, two towels, face cloth, socks, and a hair turban. When I get out of the shower, I can get all wrapped up in warmth. It’s so nice! I had a towel warmer that you hang your towels over, but it just never got the towels very warm. This gets the towels nice and warm and works best when I put it on the 45 minute setting, even if I only heat it for 15 minutes." —Judy in FL

    Price: $143.99+ (available in eight colors)

    31. A Shark Tank-approved laundry tool that prevents your bed sheets from wadding up in the washing machine. Instead of letting your clothes get stuck in the lining of your fitted sheets, this tool keeps everything loosey-goosey.

    a square plastic tool for a bedsheet so it doesn&#x27;t get bunched up
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I admit, at first I really didn’t think it would work, but it proved me wrong! Washed my king size sheet and four pillowcases, and when both the washing and drying were done, everything was still separated! Usually, my pillowcases end up inside my sheet, and it just flops around in a ball, but not this time!" —Kristy

    Price: $19.99 for a pack of two (also available in a four-pack)

    32. A Lodge cast iron skillet to upgrade your cooking prowess. A sturdy pan like this is meant to be passed down through the generations, because the more you use it, the better the nonstick quality gets.

    a cast iron pan cooking an omelette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I own only Lodge cast iron. Earlier pre-seasoned pots, skillets, and Dutch ovens were rough and unevenly applied. I was not impressed. It all worked out over time. Now I needed a 10-inch skillet, and was I surprised. The Lodge folks have perfected their pre-seasoned application. Smooth, level, uniform over the entire surface." —RGB

    Price: $9.90+ (available in seven sizes)

    33. A set of mid-century modern dining chairs to class up your dinner parties. In addition to their striking silhouette and splayed leg design, these chairs are also very sturdy and easy to put together.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these chairs, the seat is actually spacious and pretty comfortable. The assembly was straightforward and quick. They don’t feel or look cheap, glad I went with these. I got six total." —Sofiya Khomyak

    Price: $146.27 (originally $238.99; available in three colors)

    34. A shower cleaner for when you're feeling lazy. The bathroom is everybody's least favorite room to clean, but this cleaner doesn't require any scrubbing. Give your shower a spray before you go to bed, rinse it off in the morning, and you're done.

    before and after of a dirty shower with wet and forget it shower spray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We do not like cleaning the tub/shower, and we have a good amount of lime, etc., in our water. This cleaner works great for us, and we don’t use it every day. Our shower does not really get that dirty, we never use the tub, there’s just two of us. So we only clean with this about every two weeks, and everything is clean. Very easy, very effective." —Fussy

    Price: $20.98

    35. An over-the-door cabinet organizer to give yourself extra storage in a small kitchen or bathroom. They couldn't be easier to install and are perfect for keeping your favorite trays and cutting boards where you can see them.

    an over the door cabinet organizer holding cutting boards
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I use one for my cutting boards and another for plastic bags and foil. Great product, and they fit inside cabinet doors well." —Vicki copas

    Price: $26.99

    36. A Vitamix blender so you can make velvety smooth concoctions. With 10 speeds, this blender is the crème de la crème when it comes to power, and the stainless-steel blades are high-quality and can liquefy pretty much anything.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had to replace my 16-year-old Vitamix blender which STILL WORKS but broke a bushing, and this newer model works just as well. Here's to hoping it holds up at least another 16 years like its predecessor!" —Juusan

    Price: $479.95

    37. A pair of hotel-quality pillows that make every night feel like being on vacation. With a 250 thread count, these pillows are extra worth it for their breathability prowess — especially if you're a hot sleeper.

    a reviewer&#x27;s hand pressing into the white pillow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I struggle with buying things of comfort without testing them out in store or feeling them before I purchase. I saw all the amazing reviews on these pillows and decided to give them a try. I am super happy with them. I am very picky when it comes to pillows because I easily get neck and back pain. I am also a mixed sleeper and sleep on my back as well as both sides; using this pillow it doesn’t seem to make a difference what position I’m in. I’ve woken up every day without any pain at all. They are holding up very well, and I recommended them to some friends and family as well who have trouble picking pillows." —Kathleen

    Price: $60.91+ for two (available in sizes queen and king)

    38. A unique knife set that comes with a clear block to display these ~edgy~ black knives. The 20-piece set includes a peeler, sharpener, and a brush for keeping your knives looking crisp and clean on the counter.

    a reviewer photo of a set of black knives in a clear display knife block
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these knives! They work great and are easy to clean. I love the variety. They also come with two kinds of sharpeners. I've had them for over a year, and they are still in great condition (even considering I have dropped a few of them several times)." —Melyssa S.

    Price: $49.99

    39. A rolling office chair to upgrade your home office. Work-from-homers will love that the seat is well-padded with a comfortable waterfall edge to get you in the productivity zone.

    a reviewer photo of the white chair with a gold base and arm rests
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this chair, it is comfortable and easy to put together. I use it for my work-from-home space, I love it, it is super comfy!" —william

    Price: $159.99+ (available in nine colors)

    40. A two-pack of natural stainless steel cleaner to keep your appliances looking polished and shiny. This coconut oil-based cleaner is perfect for getting rid of ugly streaks and smudges and also protects the surface against future scratches.

    a reviewer photo of  steel fridge with one half clean and the other smudge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ohmigosh this stuff is amazing, I absolutely love it. I used it on my dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, and even my toaster oven. The shine is amazing, and it’s been four days and still no smudges or fingerprints. I will continue using it as it will save me time, and my appliances look like new!! Try it, you won’t be sorry you got it. It’s definitely an investment in keeping your appliances looking great!!" —Ms Mary

    Price: $24.95 for a two-pack

    41. A mega-set of Rubbermaid containers because there's nothing more satisfying than matching food vessels, so why not buy your whole set all at once? This 22-piece kit gets you size variety, and the glass won't stain or warp.

    reviewer photo of many rubbermaid containers in a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Those are by far the best storage containers I have ever bought and used! I know they may seem pricey, but it's worth it when your food stays fresh longer and travels in your lunch cooler spill free and microwaves easy. Easy to see, easy to clean, and very easy to store with lids." —Cyndi

    Price: $129.99 for a set of 22 (available in nine sets)

    42. A Baseboard Buddy to help you clean those hard-to-reach areas of the house. Instead of getting down on your knees to scrub your baseboards, this mop is specially designed to clean awkward surfaces while standing. (Works great for crown molding, too!)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I clean a few houses for a job, and this thing is a lifesaver for my back. I don’t have to bend down and wipe off the baseboards anymore, it’s great!" —Amanda Gross

    Price: $24.99

    43. A super-soft muslin throw blanket for perfect couch naps. These cotton blankets are lightweight, breathable, and ridiculously soft — plus, the textured fabric will give your living room a designer vibe.

    a tan throw blanket draped over a chair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased the six layer, and it’s the perfect weight, it reminds me of a thin quilt in thickness. It’s soft and comfortable. Its texture and weight are perfect for when you don’t want fleece but need some cover or for a soft texture between you and the leather couch." —JC

    Price: $29.89+ (available in 10 colors and four styles)

    44. A nonstick baking pan that delivers an even bake every time. The corrugated design of this pan is what makes your baked goods pop right off, so you can spend less of your life scraping off burnt bits and more of your life enjoying what you made.

    crescent shaped pastries on a corrugated silver tray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a chef, this is the best quality baking sheet pan I have ever used. Exceeded my expectations. Would recommend this product over any other on the market." —TFB

    Price: $23.99 (originally $35.70)

    45. A carpet spot remover for quick cleanup of spills and pet stains. This cleaner works fast to prevent new stains from setting and can even get rid of most kinds of old stains. You don't even have to get a vacuum or rinse it out!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! And it's a good deal, too! It works on your carpet, but also works on stains on other stuff like furniture and linens. It's really a great product and does exactly what it says it will! Will buy again and again." —Andrea Hudson

    Price: $6.65

    46. A vegan ice cream maker to make your own soft serve with bananas and other fresh fruit. Dreams do come true — just stuff your frozen fruits into the top and watch a delicious sorbet come out the bottom.

    a reviewr photo of yonanas ice cream maker and a jar of vegan ice cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The banana is so creamy, sweet, and convincing as ice cream. We bought this to reduce our consumption of ice cream, and it truly satisfied any cravings that we had. I recently had real ice cream again and was super pleased to discover that I didn’t miss it." —Kelsey

    Price: $38.69 (available in six colors)

    47. A bathtub tray designed by someone who has thought of everything. You have a stand for holding your book or tablet AND a special slot for safely securing your wine glass. It's also expandable, so it can fit double or single tubs easily.

    a reviewer photo of the teak wood bathtub tray with a tablet, candle and bath accessories
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with the look! It extends out pretty wide and stays in place well when using the rubber strips that comes with it." —SheabuttersMrs

    Price: $36.99+ (available in teak and bamboo)

    48. A set of ceramic nonstick cookware that comes in a bunch of fashionable colors. With these, you don't need to use as much oil and butter in your cooking, so the 12-piece set will really set you up for success.

    the set shown in the terra-cotta color
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought a single Caraway pan to try them out and see if I would buy the entire set. After a couple of uses I was sold. They cook evenly, and nothing sticks. They are relatively lightweight, and I like that the set came in different colors. We cook at home every day, twice a day. We love these pans." —Luis S.

    Price: $395 (available in six colors)

    49. A mop and bucket with a built-in wringer that spins and yeets the dirty water out of your mop. Mopping up is a lot more fun and sanitary with a bucket like this.

    a reviewer photo of an oc cedar mop in the home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The EasyWring feature is nothing short of magical. With a simple press of the foot pedal, I can control the level of moisture on the mop head. Whether I need a damp mop for everyday cleaning or a thoroughly wrung-out mop for deep cleaning, the EasyWring mechanism delivers the perfect amount of moisture every time. It saves me from having to bend over or use my hands to wring out the mop, making the whole process so much more enjoyable and efficient." —Nurul Muneim

    Price: $39.99

    50. An electric pressure washer for some seriously satisfying cleaning power. This tool really helps you blast away years of dirt and grime on a variety of surfaces — you could even use it to wash your car because it comes with a foam cannon.

    a green pressure washer cleaning up concrete
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought it would be impossible to find a decent pressure washer for a great price, however I came upon the Sun Joe. After doing a little research, I figured this would be the most bang for my buck pressure washer for detailing. Although I only use this on my personal and family's vehicles, I can say that this washer has done very well. I wash my vehicle weekly, and this is everything you need, and a foam cannon, of course. I wouldn’t really recommend the soap setting on the washer, though paired with a foam cannon this thing will deliver professional results for a great price." —Arlene Fields

    Price: $149

    51. A pair of KitchenAid all-purpose shears that will always come in handy, whether you're cutting herbs or opening up a stubborn bag of chips. The grip is super comfortable, and they are of sturdy quality, so you know they won't break.

    a reviewer photo of a pair of kitchenaid shears
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I always keep a basic shear in the kitchen to open boxes and bags, but they kept on breaking, so we decide to buy a KitchenAid one. I know KitchenAid's quality and knew the shear would have good quality, too. I paid a little bit more, but I don't regret. This one will last forever. Very sturdy, ergonomic, and high quality." —Roger

    Price: $7.99+ (available in six colors)

    52. A pint-sized carpet cleaner that you can take almost anywhere. Surprisingly powerful for its size, this tool will help obliterate stains and vacuum up messes in your home and car.

    a reviewer photo showing their couch before and after use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived, I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this.) Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years, and it has fabric seats. Honestly, I was grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats, but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this, easy to move around and clean rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more. Wish I had taken before and after photos because they would have been so good." —Zoey

    Price: $123.59

    53. A gel seat cushion to save your butt and back. This thing supports your tailbone and relieves pressure on your rear end if you find yourself sitting most of the day or need extra softness in general.

    reviwer photo of a comfilife seat cushion in the home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this pillow because I am suffering from a spine injury at the tailbone (waiting for surgery) and wasn’t able to sit more than 15–20 minutes without pain. Since I have this pillow, I am able to watch a movie with my family and even eat dinner together at the table. Very comfortable and recommended to everyone who needs some relief from pain at the tailbone." —Gyongyi Kovacs

    Price: $59.95 (available in three colors)

    54. A