“I’ve been cleaning houses for many years and nothing really surprises me anymore,” said Sara San Angelo, a professional house cleaner with 20 years of experience. Some clients consider San Angelo “part of the family” and others want her to be “a ghostly apparition, sneaking in through the back door to magically make their house sparkle, only to be acknowledged when they haggle over the bill,” she said.

Whether you love or hate your house cleaner, San Angelo says they “know all your secrets, all without having to even see you.” She emphasizes that house cleaners “are not snoops,” but they learn a lot because they have “to be in every nook and cranny of your home” to do their job. If this makes you uncomfortable, San Angelo says there is an easy solution. “If you don’t want me to know you have herpes, put your cream somewhere I don’t have to clean,” she said.

Other than knowing what medications you take, here are seven things your house cleaner probably knows about you.

They can tell if someone in the house has a drinking problem.