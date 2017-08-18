UK Search And Rescue Teams Are Donating Equipment To Syria's White Helmets

Search and rescue workers across the UK have collected a container load of equipment to donate to Syria's White Helmets – a team who work to rescue civilians caught up in the country's civil war.



The White Helmets, who are credited with helping save tens of thousands of lives, will receive protective equipment, as well as specialist angle grinders, drills and other equipment to help them get into ruined buildings much more quickly, saving more people.

The idea was the brainchild of Paul Murphy of the charity Mayday Rescue and has been supported by search and rescue units across the country, according to UK Search and Rescue capability officer Darryl Ashford-Smith, who helped coordinate the donation effort an said support was "fantastic".

"We have to refresh our equipment and we though it would be a good idea to donate it to those who need it the most," he told BuzzFeed News.

UK legislation and regulations require equipment used in the UK to be refreshed and replaced at strict intervals, meaning surplus equipment – usually in good working condition – is often relegated to be used only in training, or is disposed of. No equipment in active use was donated as part of the initiative.