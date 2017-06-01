Theresa May Keeps Giving Robotic Answers In Interviews, So We Asked A Chatbot The Same Questions

Theresa May is very clear – or at least she likes to say that she is. She also likes to say how she prefers "strong and stable" to a "coalition of chaos", and wants you to strengthen her hand.

But the prime minister's penchant for parroting slogans and ducking questions is starting to draw criticism, with some now calling her downright robotic.

The criticism escalated after an interview with a local journalist at the Plymouth Herald which left the local hack despairing.

May faced a series of questions on Brexit, transport, and military cuts – but the reporter, Sam Blackledge, was far from happy with the answers.

"If the ultimate job of a journalist is to get answers, I had failed," he wrote. "She had and given me absolutely nothing. It was like a postmodern version of Radio 4's Just A Minute."

The interview was just one of a series in recent days that have left people pondering whether May was operating on autopilot – so we've decided to test what that could look like.