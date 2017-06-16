No, There Isn't A "D-Notice" Banning The Media From Reporting Details Of The Grenfell Fire

Twitter users, fuelled by the left-wing Skwawkbox blog and elsewhere, have been posting theories that the UK government has issued a "D-Notice" censoring the media from reporting casualty numbers from the fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington.

The rumours have grown out of the slow rise in official casualty numbers from the fire. Officials have confirmed that at least 30 residents of the tower block have died and emphasised that the total is expected to rise.



In one post titled "GOVT “PUTS ‘D-NOTICE’ GAG” ON REAL #GRENFELL DEATH TOLL #NATIONALSECURITY", Skwawkbox claimed "multiple sources told the SKWAWKBOX that the government has placed a ‘D-notice’ (sometimes called a ‘DA Notice’) on the real number of deaths in the blaze".

The article also notes: "The Skwawkbox telephoned the Home Office press office to ask directly whether this was true. To say that the question caused consternation at the other end of the line would not be an overstatement."

Aaron Bastani of another left-leaning site, Novara Media, said on Twitter he was also contacting the Home Office over the rumour.