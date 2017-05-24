Here's What The UK Threat Level Being Raised To Critical Means In Practice

The decision to raise the UK's threat level to "critical" – meaning a terror attack is considered "imminent" – is already have an effect on policing, military deployments and security precautions in high-risk targets.

London's Metropolitan Police force said the military would be deployed to protect locations including Downing Street, Parliament embassies and Buckingham Palace.



BuzzFeed News also understands police forces across the country have extended shifts, with officers now working 12-hours shifts, cancelled leave, and brought officers in on their rest days.



Parliament has cancelled all visits and tours and is closed to all non-passholders, while the Scottish Parliament is requiring extra security screening for all – requiring staff and other passholders to go through metal detectors they can usually skip. The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace – a big draw for tourists – has been cancelled.



Speaking on BBC News on Wednesday morning, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the measure would be temporary, but would not be drawn on whether this meant days or weeks.

“This is absolutely expected to be temporary,” she said.

Peter Fahy, the former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, told BuzzFeed News critical alert status is an intensive one for officers. He said the threat level would be connected to concerns Abedi had accomplices – "Did this man make the bomb himself? Is there a bombmaker out there?" – as well as a wider risk from returning ISIS fighters as the terror group's advance has been stalled in Iraq and Syria.

"The crucial thing is, as the prime minister said, that we'll have soldiers on the streets – the problem otherwise is finding enough trained armed police officers. The UK has very high standards and expectations of armed officers, and so it's difficult to recruit them," he said.

"As France has shown, even high numbers of paramilitary forces on the streets can't always prevent attacks. The key thing is public vigilance, and that people in communities who know anything that could help prevent attacks speak out."

Metropolitan police commander Jane Connors said the force was taking a number of steps, both visible and non-visible, to boost security in the wake of the upgrade to the UK's threat level.

"The reality is that we must be prepared to be able to respond to and deal with armed and deadly attackers, so we must be in a position to respond with firearms officers who will use force to stop those attackers in their aim," she said in a statement.

"That is why is we have increased the number of firearms who are on duty, both out walking and in roaming patrols, at fixed points and carrying out a range of operations.

"We are using every tactical option - not just through the use of armed officers but ongoing work by the Counter Terrorism Command; working with partner agencies and gathering community intelligence.

"Whilst some of what we are doing will be obvious to the public there is a huge amount of work happening day and night that the public will never know about."