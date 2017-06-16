A Man Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing A Knife Outside Parliament

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A man has been arrested outside the Palace Gates of Parliament on suspicion of possessing a knife, the Metropolitan police have said.

A short police statement said no-one was injured in the incident, which comes less than three months after the Westminster Bridge attack, in which five people were killed, including one policer officer who was fatally stabbed.

A police spokesperson said there were "no indications" today's incident was terror-related, but also that it was "too early to say".

Eyewitnesses to today's incident reported hearing a shout of "knife knife knife", before a man in his 30s was tasered by police and then arrested.

