A Man Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing A Knife Outside Parliament

A man has been arrested outside the Palace Gates of Parliament on suspicion of possessing a knife, the Metropolitan police have said.
A short police statement said no-one was injured in the incident, which comes less than three months after the Westminster Bridge attack, in which five people were killed, including one policer officer who was fatally stabbed.
A police spokesperson said there were "no indications" today's incident was terror-related, but also that it was "too early to say".
Eyewitnesses to today's incident reported hearing a shout of "knife knife knife", before a man in his 30s was tasered by police and then arrested.
Police could not confirm the use of a taser during the incident, but confirmed they have arrested a man in his 30s for suspected possession of a knife.
"At 11am on Friday 16 June, a man was detained near to the Palace of Westminster," the statement said.
"The man – aged in his 30s – was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. There are no reports of any injuries."
This is a developing news story. Check this post later for updates.
James Ball is a special correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
