I Went To A Fred Again.. Show To See If The Hype Is Worth It

The spotlight then turned to a spot in the crowd, where Joy Anonymous' Henry Counsell — Fred's IRL housemate and this show's support act — was seated with a microphone.

Fred let the crowd know that the song they were about to perform was debuted at the Sydney Opera House not two weeks prior. Imagine his surprise when he tried to teach the crowd the words, only for the crowd to already know them.



It's a testament to Fred's power and harnessing his virality. Anyone can go viral, but Fred again.. weaponises it in such a way that it becomes a beast that feeds itself. For a song to become so anthemic before it's even released shows his impact, but also his fanbase's reverence for his work.