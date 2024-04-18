How This Aussie Label Helped Me Feel Fashionable In My 'Unfashionable' Body

How are they using technology, though?

Well, part of what I found to be so revolutionary about what made Theodore so interesting is that customers have the option to get their measurements done by AI.



Through their THDR Pocket Tailor app, users can get their measurements thanks to a really simple process. All you have to do is stand a certain distance away from the camera in form-fitting clothes and follow the instructions. It's that simple.

Oh, and it's taking over 80 measurements btw. It is thorough.