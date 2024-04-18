How This Aussie Label Helped Me Feel Fashionable In My 'Unfashionable' Body

Let's get one thing straight: I'm a big guy.
And I'm still learning to be OK with that.
But men's fashion has a long, long, long way to go.
It feels like nothing is really made, or sold, to fit us, and therefore it's hard to feel comfortable shopping at all.
However, one trip to THEODORE HQ helped change all that, and the label is on the cusp of changing fashion and tailoring for good.
What is THEODORE?
THEODORE is a 100% Aussie-owned menswear brand founded by Timothy Aquino.
After working as a tailor and in menswear for 16 years, Aquino linked up with longtime friend, and tech wizard, Sean Fagan, to produce tailoring that is not only supremely fashionable, but using technology in ways fashion en masse is yet to catch up with.
How are they using technology, though?
Well, part of what I found to be so revolutionary about what made Theodore so interesting is that customers have the option to get their measurements done by AI.
Through their THDR Pocket Tailor app, users can get their measurements thanks to a really simple process. All you have to do is stand a certain distance away from the camera in form-fitting clothes and follow the instructions. It's that simple.
Oh, and it's taking over 80 measurements btw. It is thorough.
As someone who doesn't love getting measurements taken (see above about 'learning to be cool about being a big guy'), this was super intriguing.
The less people who know my measurements, the better. At least, that's how my insecurities make me feel.
Now, upon my visit to THEODORE HQ in Sydney's Surry Hills, Timothy and - were kind enough to fit me for a custom suit of my own.
But, for my chat with the team, I would be measured in analogue style — using the human hand. While this initially made me very nervous, turns out I was in very comforting, judgement-free human hands.
Timothy explained to me, while he was measuring, why having an app do the measuring was important.
Tailoring is a skill — and the more I learned about it, the more I think of it as perhaps an artform — but different tailors might get different measurements. The way Timothy explained it, the app measurement will always be consistent, thus eliminating human error.
But, with Theodore, the technology does not stop there.
Their new collection, ELEVATE, launched at Melbourne Fashion Festival earlier this year and sports one very special feature — an embedded NPC chip.
Within this chip, a bump of your phone helps unlock a slew of information about the very garment — including care instructions, the exact measurements, and even supply chain history. You can even upload photos of yourself in the outfit to archive and use as a future reference.
Not everyone's into having that information exist in this way, and that's fine.
But I was really struck by the idea of a piece of clothing that tells a story. There's something really special to me about, say, picking up a shirt from an op shop and having the option to see how far that shirt has travelled, and what it's experienced.
In a world dominated by fast fashion, where pieces are discarded as fast as they're bought, investing in clothes that tell a story feels more than worth it.
When THEODORE say custom, they mean it.
Once the measurements were done, the fun part began — designing the outfit. Timothy made me think about something I never had before: "What is my wardrobe missing?"
For me, that looks like a formal outfit that's still casual. My life is lived in a shirt/jeans combo, or a full suit. Rarely an in-between. So, we ended up going with a matching pants and shacket set in my fave colour: forest green.
I chose everything. From pocket styles to colour, fit to embroidery. I even opted to get a word I have tattooed on me as a monogram in the jacket. A THEODORE suit is customisable down to every last detail.
And don't get me STARTED on the lining.
Never did I see myself be this excited about suit-lining, but here we are. Timothy presented me with a stack of lookbooks and swatches, and the suit linings were extra special. Almost all of them reflected some form of intricate artwork, taken from various inspirations.
There was even an option for a Game of Thrones-inspired artwork to line your suit jacket. Winter can't come soon enough, if you ask me.
Now, it'll be a few weeks before I receive my custom outfit.
That's because THEODORE's staff hand-finish each and every piece, despite the computer-generated patterns and cutting fabric with laser. It's all about minimising human error, but for me, it's still nice to know several, real pairs of eyes are checking over my fit before I receive it.
But I am so, SO excited — big people like myself rarely get to feel this special when it comes to clothing.
Good luck finding a dream piece in a store if you're anything above a XXL. But, having this completely customisable piece with no size restrictions has already boosted my confidence.
Not only am I about to own something no one else does, but it seems like it's going to be the highest quality on top of having technology that brings all my Spy Kids dreams to life.
Now, THEODORE is a premium label and it must be said this isn't going to be accessible to everyone.
But what can be for everyone is the ability — dare I say, right? — to feel like your body type is accounted for in fashion and that those behind the fashion don't cast judgment.
THEODORE's range might not be for everyone, but their M.O. feels like something we all can get behind.
Pics of my frankly fire outfit to come soon.