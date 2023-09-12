    Here Are 13 Celebs You'd Be Surprised Were At TIFF 2023 Despite The SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes

    Has anyone spotted Drake on the edge of the CN tower tho??

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Toronto's International Film Festival takes over the city every September and fills Toronto with STARS! And no, I'm not talking about the night sky — I'm talking about celebrities, babe! Hollywood's finest right here in the 6ix!

    Lindsay Dunn/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    Literally they don't let the street car go down King Street for like... 2 weeks. 

    The dual Hollywood strikes left TIFF a little lighter than usual on the aforementioned stars, but the MAGIC of the festival prevails! From actors-turned-directors to athletes-turned-musicians, here's our roundup of some of the biggest names who came to Toronto for the opening weekend of TIFF 2023.

    TIFF/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    1. Canada's own Elliot Page made his homecoming this weekend as both leading actor in Close To You and executive producer in Backspot.

    Elliot Page on TIFF red carpet.
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    We're tipping TWO hats to you, Elliot!

    2. Speaking of beloved Canadians, Nickelback premiered their new documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback. They also gave a free concert on King Street and it was giving truly Rockstar!

    Nickelback rock out on the stage!
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    If my group chat is any indication of how it's going for Nickelback these days, they're doing amaaaazing (i.e. 5 of my besties waited for several hours in a BIG crowd to watch them perform on Friday).  

    3. It was also Bring Your Father/Bring Your Daughter to Work Day, at least for Ethan Hawke & Maya Hawke!

    Twitter: @mhawkecentral
    The duo took a casual father-daughter trip to Toronto for the international premiere of their collab feature film, Wildcat.

    4. Maya was later spotted toasting alongside her friends, Dakota Johnson and Willa Fitzgerald at the after party for Daddio.

    Maya Hawke, Dakota Johnson and Willa Fitzgerald smile for a photo.
    Sonia Recchia / Getty Images for World Class Canada / Via gettyimages.ca

    Imagine I just so happened to go to Pink Sky Toronto (randomly a seafood restaurant where the after party was) on Saturday night and they're like "Sorry you can't come in, this is for TIFF" and I go, ".... So you're not serving any seafood?" and they're like "Not unless you're on the guest list" and I storm off but imagine who I see RIGHT behind me... Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke and Willa Fitzgerald and they're like, "What's your name?" and I'm like "Ivana" and they turn to the Pink Sky person and say, "Ivana's on the guest list now." Imaaaagine. 

    5. Colmon Domingo accepted the TIFF Tribute Performer amidst two Oscar-buzzy performances in Rustin and Sing Sing.

    Colmon Domingo poses on the TIFF red carpet in a suit and turtleneck.
    Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic / Via gettyimages.ca

    Note to Gen Z: Yes, this IS the guy who plays Zendaya's sponsor in Euphoria

    6. The same event also honoured Spike Lee with the prestigious Ebert Director Award for his legendary influence on cinema.

    From left: Cameron Bailey, Barry Jenkins and Chaz Ebert present Spike Lee with an award the TIFF Tribute Gala.
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    Despite not having any upcoming films at TIFF this year, Spike Lee conducted a short Q&A this Monday to discuss his masterpiece Do the Right Thing and 2019’s BlacKkKlansman. 

    7. The People's Princess of Canada, Nelly Furtado, turned the party all the way up despite fears that TIFF would be lacking luster.

    Nelly Furtado in a metallic gown looking beautiful on the AJP red carpet.
    Ryan Emberley / Getty Images for Artists for Peace and Justice

    And by that I mean she was this year's recipient of the Artists for Justice and Peace Award at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala— and she wore an absolutely knockout metallic gown to do it.  

    8. Wait... did you know Shaq was a DJ?

    Kennedy Pollard / Getty Images for RBC / Via gettyimages.ca, Kennedy Pollard / Getty Images for RBC / Via gettyimages.ca

    No, literally, why didn't anyone tell me that former professional basketball player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal was performing under alias, DJ Diesel to kick off the TIFF opening weekend festivities at the RBC House?!

    9. Anyways... back to regularly scheduled programming: Nicolas Cage was also here!

    Nicolas Cage looking very cool waving to fans as security protects him on the street.
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    Now, Nic Cage has some experience being a viral Internet sensation (*crossing fingers* please Nic, work your magic on this post) and he spoke about how his "memeification" helped him prepare for his film, Dream Scenario at TIFF. 

    Twitter: @DEADLINE

    10. Bowen Yang, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reunited in Toronto for the raunchy midnight premiere of A24's Dicks: The Musical.

    From left: Josh Sharp, Bowen Yang, Aaron Jackson, and Larry Charles pose on the TIFF red carpet. There is a little cage with scary looking dolls eating popcorn in front of them.
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    The title is made all the more fitting by its equally unhinged after-party location: the Hooters on Adelaide and John. 

    11. Moving away from Dicks and back toward classic Hollywood royalty vibes, Gonzo Girl brought director Patricia Arquette and stars, Willem Dafoe and Camila Morrone to our little-big city that could.

    From left: Camila Morrone, Patricia Arquette and Willem Dafoe pose with an award.
    Robin Marchant / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    In light of her feature film directorial debut, Patricia Arquette was honoured with the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her decades-long career.

    12. You know him, you love him, it's this lil' guy: Finn Wolfhard.

    Finn Wolfhard smiles widely on the TIFF red carpet.
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    He may be a Vancouverite but he made his way to Toronto this weekend as actor, director, AND ROCKER! 

    His band, The Aubreys kicked off TIFF's Festival Street on Friday September 9th and the very next day, the “Stranger Things” star celebrated the premiere of slasher-comedy, Hell of a Summer.

    Twitter: @Hopesloop / Via x.com

    13. And finally... from a lil' guy to a Lil Nas X! And he gagged you as USUAL now didn't he!

    Lil Nas X looking striking on the TIFF red carpet
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.ca

    The record-breaking hitmaker is taking over the silver screen too. Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a concert film that is being praised for being as multifaceted as the artist himself! 

    What TIFF events did you check out last weekend? DID YOU RUN INTO ANY CELEBS?! Pleeeease tell me in the comments.

    Giphy / Via giphy.com

    Note: The aforementioned films and promotional appearances at TIFF 2023 are in accordance with the SAG-ACTRA labour strikes.