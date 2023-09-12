Here Are 13 Celebs You'd Be Surprised Were At TIFF 2023 Despite The SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes

Browse links
Has anyone spotted Drake on the edge of the CN tower tho??
"Maya e Ethan Hawke chegam ao centro de cinema durante o TIFF 2023."— Central Maya Hawke (@mhawkecentral) September 10, 2023
cinemactr via Instagram pic.twitter.com/ilMy5KxZd0
Nicolas Cage on Memeification and what drew him to ‘Dream Scenario’ #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/cIGqgeygeh— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2023
Finn Wolfhard and The Aubreys take the stage at #TIFF23 for the block party concert pic.twitter.com/9Yj0PKBbnw— Hope Sloop @ TIFF (@Hopesloop) September 9, 2023