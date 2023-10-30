From Underground Tunnels To Abandoned Buildings, These 13 Spooky Spots Might Make Toronto The Most Haunted Place In North America

Do you think the ghosts hate the Toronto accent as much as TikTok does?

Ivana Peloza
by Ivana Peloza

BuzzFeed Staff

You've felt it in the crisp autumn air. You've seen the little cobwebs decorating your favourite cafe, a Scorpio you know is acting up, PUMPKINS are all over... yes, my friends, it's spooky season.

Paramount / Via giphy.com

Now what that means for me is searching around for bits of a Halloween costume that I inevitably won't finish until the night before.... Buying candy and then eating it a little bit all month.... Watching Hocus Pocus. List over.

If you're someone who likes their spooky season with an emphasis on SPOOK, there's no shortage of real-life horror movie locations across Canada to get you in the (literal) spirit.

BuzzFeed / Via giphy.com

If you haven't planned your cross-country ghost-hunting road trip yet, DON'T FEAR (yet)! If you're going to be in Toronto this Halloween, we're here to help you get your locally-sourced spooks!

User u/SkellingtonsDontReal posed this question to fellow Torontonians: "What are the creepiest places in the city? Do you know of any allegedly haunted locations in Toronto?"

"Is there somewhere that gives you the creeps? Urban legends and personal ghost stories are much appreciated." 

1. "Keg Mansion. Such a creepy feeling when I used to walk by it every day."

Victorian building partially covered in ivy.
Steve Russell / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

u/mysteries1984

"A long time ago the family that owned that mansion had a son with a disfigurement that required regular medical care. In order to save face they had a tunnel dug from the basement to whatever the closest hospital is. They've blocked it off since, but technically its still there." 

u/PleaseNinja

2. "Casa Loma's underground tunnels are up there. Plenty of stories about the whole castle also."

Casa Loma castle lit in golden light in nighttime.
Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

u/Atalantean

3. "The Gibraltar Point Lighthouse on the islands. The first lighthouse keeper was supposedly murdered there."

Lighthouse in between forests and against the dark night sky.
Steve Russell / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

"The ghost of the murdered keeper is believed to haunt the lighthouse seeking justice for his murder!"

u/nytypica

4. "St. Mikes Hospital! No personal experience but I know people that have experienced creepy things."

hospital in the unloading area of St. Mikes.
Rick Madonik / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

u/batt-bee

"Can confirm, some of the elevators around ACC at Mike's make haunted screeching noises when they open up."

u/B0P0H4

"And Sister Vincenza."

u/dom591

5. "The basement of the UofT physics building. I went down to the lower level to get equipment a few times. As I walked over a grate, I noticed a hole actually led to another floor about two more stories down. Looking down through the grate, I saw a single light bulb and a chair. I went back to return and retrieve the equipment multiple times and that light and chair were always down there."

UofT physics building in black and white.
Print Collector / Getty Images

u/Seraphrawn

6. "I've heard Humber College Lakeshore Campus is on the site of the old Mimico psychiatric hospital. Sounds very haunted."

Person in the underground tunnels of  Humber College on the Lakeshore at Kipling Ave.
David Cooper / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

u/SkellingtonsDontReal

"One building in particular has a lot of ghost stories. It was the last to be renovated and was apparently the most haunted spot on the campus. We did a tour before the building was done and the smell of lavender perfume would appear out of nowhere."

u/NeoToronto

7. "Elgin Theatre. It has those old elevators where an attendant slides the door/grate closed and pulls a lever to get it moving. Sometimes on the way up, it doesn't stop at the second floor as it's supposed to and continues on to an upper floor, which is used for storage. Legend has it there is a ghost up there that calls the elevator."

Exterior of Elgin theatre in the winter.
Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images

"I read about it and then experienced it once for myself when at a show! The elevator operator that day commented that I must be the ghost (without any prompting from anyone)."

u/Platypus_Penguin


8. "The gravestones across from Colborne Lodge in High Park are creepy. They have old wrought iron spikes and look especially gnarly. Plus the ghost story is that the woman in Colborne Lodge went crazy after her husband died and was confined to an upper room and the window could look down on the site where she would be buried."

Colborne Lodge (an old one-story home) in High Park, Toronto.
Rick Eglinton / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

u/NeoToronto

9. "The abandoned dentistry building on the George Brown campus. Legit saw a ghost there."

Abandoned building on campus of George Brown college; converted into warehouse.
Dick Loek / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

"It's dangerous to be in there, so you have to go with someone. We rounded a corner and saw someone standing in the hall watching us. They vanished into thin air. We decided to call the visit short after that. Phone calls also come from that building from a woman despite the phones being disconnected."

u/Snoo22214

10. "Ireland Park statues at night."

Colin Mcconnell / Toronto Star via Getty Images

u/Montysideburns

"I went out there a few months ago to get some photos and I kept thinking those statues were actual people behind me."

u/Aysin_Eirinn

11. "Went on a ghost tour in downtown and I think the only place I felt someone – something? – pinch me was at Mackenzie House and that was just standing outside the building."

Octagonal house on Major Mackenzie Dr. near King City.
Keith Beaty / Toronto Star / Via Getty Images

u/ThatLinguaGirl

12. "The Frog and Firkin on Yonge and Sheppard. There are reports of people seeing a ghost when going to the washroom."

13. "In the late 80s, I had a friend who worked in the Bank of Montréal on the corner of Yonge & Front. It's now the Hockey Hall of Fame. She swore it was haunted. She and her co-workers avoided the second floor."

View of the Hockey Hall of Fame building on the corner of Yonge and York.
Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

"Apparently a ghostly woman hung around up there and was far from friendly. Here's a link from 2009 about the ghost, still there haunting Hall of Fame."

u/Game-83-and-on

Well! The list of places I'll be avoiding in this city has just got longer! What about you?! – Will you be checking them out?

Paramount

Let us know in the comments below or over on TikTok and Instagram!

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.