Here Are The 13 Most Haunted Places In Canada , And Trust Me— I Haven’t Been Able To Sleep Since Learning About Them

If you're someone who's looking for a certified scare this Halloween, look no further! From ghost tours to haunted hotel rooms – here are the creepiest locations across Canada that are guaranteed to give you the heebiejeebies.
1.The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta
2.Helmcken Alley in Victoria, British Columbia
3.Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum in Winnipeg, Manitoba
4.The Dungarvon Woods in Blackville, New Brunswick
5.Old St. John's in Newfoundland
6.Nahanni National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories
7.Black Brook Cemetery in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
8.The Rankin Inlet Fire Hall in Nunavut
9.The Beck House in Penetanguishene, Ontario.
10.The Confederation Trail in Prince Edward Island.
11.The Holy Trinity Cathedral in Québec City, Québec.
12.Darke Hall in Regina, Saskatchewan.
13.The Caribou Hotel in Carcross, Yukon.
