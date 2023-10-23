    Here Are The 13 Most Haunted Places In Canada , And Trust Me— I Haven’t Been Able To Sleep Since Learning About Them

    I like my spooky to stay on the TV screen but go off, I guess!

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're someone who's looking for a certified scare this Halloween, look no further! From ghost tours to haunted hotel rooms – here are the creepiest locations across Canada that are guaranteed to give you the heebiejeebies.

    Rooster Teeth / Via giphy.com

    1. The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta

    The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is lit in golden light during a dark night.
    Nick Fitzhardinge / Getty Images

    Founded in 1888 as the Banff Springs Hotel, this luxury hotel has housed many  guests over the decades – both alive and once living. If you want to get a glimpse of the spirits that are rumoured to be roaming the Fairmont's historic halls, make a reservation and you just might see one of the well-known "permanent" guests like the Ghost Bride from the 1920s. The story goes that on the young couple’s wedding day, the bride descended one of the hotel’s marble staircases in her wedding dress, leading to her death. 

    2. Helmcken Alley in Victoria, British Columbia

    Red brick building with lamp posts in an alleyway.
    CNICBC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Today, it might stand as a lively social centre in the heart of Victoria's downtown core but it holds many dark stories of the past. Once a jailhouse and location for public executions, you can join a haunted walking tour to hear all the local ghost stories that are SURE to keep you up all night. And if you're lucky, you might just run into a Victorian apparition! 

    3. Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum in Winnipeg, Manitoba

    Figure head of Louis Riel outside a Victorian museum.
    Patrick Donovan / Getty Images

    Dedicated to Francophone and Métis history, this museum opened its doors to the public in 1967. The reportedly haunted space is the oldest building in Winnipeg, which has been used as a convent, home for the elderly, nursing school, and day school for children for a century. As far as paranormal experiences go, you can expect to hear sounds from the building's past patrons who roam the halls. And if you feel a pair of eyes on you while you walk through the museum... don't worry, that's normal. 

    4. The Dungarvon Woods in Blackville, New Brunswick

    A dirt trail runs through a thick forest with tall pine trees.
    Joern Siegroth / Getty Images

    The legend of the Dungarvon Whooper has solidified Dungarvon Woods (where the ghost story originated in the 19th century) as the most haunted location in New Brunswick. Although the supposed "whooping" screams from the ghost were silenced by a priest who blessed the grounds, this screams have still been heard from paranormal-loving hikers to this day. 

    5. Old St. John's in Newfoundland

    A small castle sits atop a hill.
    Marc Guitard / Getty Images

    This city is so old that the WHOLE THING is haunted! St. John's 500-year long history is rich with ghost lore and aspiring ghost-hunters often frequent the St. John's Haunted Hike which explores the many haunted buildings, cemeteries, and murder sites that St. John's has to offer.

    6. Nahanni National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories

    A valley with snow running between two large mountains.
    Ondrej Kubicek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    For the last century, visitors of this beautiful and haunting reserve have gone missing... only to return without their heads. Gulp. Also known as the Valley of Headless Men, it can still be accessed by boat on certain days but only for the bravest of thrill seekers and ghost hunters.

    7. Black Brook Cemetery in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

    Grave stones are illuminated in a cemetery at night.
    Shaunl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Cemeteries are spooky as they are but ESPECIALLY when they're allegedly haunted by THE SPIRIT OF AN EVIL WITCH!?!?! Visitors of the Black Brook Cemetery have reported hearing some unbelievably creepy sounds on EVP recordings. So make sure to bring your ghost hunting supplies  should make sure to bring some ghost hunting supplies and, above all else, your respect to those resting there.

    8. The Rankin Inlet Fire Hall in Nunavut

    Stones and grass over a flat land where fire house is seen in the distance.
    James Gabbert / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    According to the firefighters of the lively and modern community of Rankin Inlet, there's a few curious spirits that run around the fire house and have even taken some of the fire equipment. So, If you're ever visiting Rankin Inlet – maybe for their well-known local artwork and Inuit ceramics – and are feeling a little daring, take a quick trip to the haunted firehouse!

    9. The Beck House in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

    10. The Confederation Trail in Prince Edward Island.

    Railway goes into a fog ahead.
    Sara Stanley / Getty Images

    The trail itself – a total length of 449 kilometres from tip-to-tip, is built over the railways that once ran across the entire province for decades before being decommissioned. Approximately 2 kilometres into the trail, you can find yourself near what once was the Tignish Terminus, only a mile outside the site of the most devastating train accident of the island's history. Visitors to the site of the Deblois Train Wreck have reported hearing the whistling of a train, as well as spotting a ball of light zip down the train tracks.

    11. The Holy Trinity Cathedral in Québec City, Québec.

    A cathedral can be seen down a street. A group of tourists huddles around it.
    Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket

    Although the spooky lore behind this 250-year-old church fluctuates depending on who you're speaking to, everyone with a paranormal story about this cathedral agrees that it is haunted by the spirit of a grieving woman. Church attendees and workers have reported that the cathedral organ will play on its own and crying can be heard at all hours. Visitors of the church have spotted a floating ghost woman on the balcony – the most notable of these statements coming from Queen Elizabeth II

    12. Darke Hall in Regina, Saskatchewan.

    A dimly lit theatre with a red curtain tucked ominously to the side.
    Gremlin / Getty Images

    Regina University's Darke Hall has existed for almost one century and it once housed the many quarantined students who would later died from the typhoid epidemic. Visitors of the performing arts venue have allegedly heard ghosts move around the hall, including the spirit of its namesake, Francis Darke. His ghost is said to be seen enjoying shows at the venue. 

    13. The Caribou Hotel in Carcross, Yukon.

    The Caribou Hotel in 1983 is surrounded by trucks and vans.
    Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

    This century-old hotel is known for its eerie history – once burned down and rebuilt, the death and subsequent haunting by one of its owners, and the deaths of other past guests. The ghosts of the building are said to be heard slamming doors and swearing at people. Though you can't currently stay at the hotel, the restaurant portion of the building is open for those looking to get a taste of this hotel's spooky legacy!  

    AgGGAGHHHHHHH!!! ... Oh, god. Sorry. Got scared by my own shadow just now.

    NBC / Via giphy.com

    K so. That's my cue to stop writing about this right now.

    But if you know any other haunted Canadian spots to check out this spooky season, please let us know in the comments!

    Walt Disney / Via giphy.com

    And make sure to follow us on TikTok and Instagram!