Last Night Was Star-Studded At The VMAs But All I Can Think About Is Nelly Furtado

The MTV Video Music Awards are one of the most iconic nights for music every year and this year was no exception. Hosted last night for the second time by Nicki Minaj, it was an extremely starry affair.
Drumroll pleeeeease. AND THE WINNNNERS ARE....... Doesn't matter. Didn't check. Too busy looking at The People's Princess of Canada. And her name? It's NELLY. FURTADO.
Well, that's not entirely true because I do actually know that Taylor Swift broke a record for winning 9 awards in one night (SWIFTIES RISE UP). What I didn't know until right now is that it was Nelly who awarded Tay Song of the Year for "Anti-Hero"!
“I’m sorry," Taylor Swift said in her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, "I’m just very millennial-triggered by my choices of presenters tonight."
Earlier this month, Furtado confirmed she was collaborating again with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake in a joint teaser video for their single, “Keep Going Up!". The track will officially mark 16 years since the iconic trio last teamed up for the chart topper “Give It to Me” in 2007.
She's BACK and she wants us to KNOW IT – just look at the literal jaw-dropping, backless gown she wore last night.
Later in the evening, she opted for a chic oversized black blazer to cover up the PROMISCUOUS in the back.
So, while it's important to honour and appreciate Nelly for gifting us with her presence, you can bet that her attendance at this year's VMAs signifies the first of MANY award appearances for Nelly in the coming years!
But this year, aside from her presenter duties, Nelly seemed to enjoy being a fan. Her Instagram slideshow from last night included mostly photos of Nelly posing happily with other musicians and celebs.
The first photo, of course, was with none other than her longtime friend and musical partner Justin Timberlake who was also in attendance last night.
Here's a video she posted of her, Timbaland and Taylor Swift chatting backstage. Nelly turned the sound off on the video but I am speculating that Taylor Swift is saying, "Before there was Mother, there was you. You are the original Mother."
Nelly and Timbaland also briefly reunited with another early 2000s R&B juggernaut, Ashanti.
Benevolent, Canadian queen also took the time to uplift the YOUTH (AKA TikTok sensations Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio).
Nelly even showed some love to Flo Milli! And also stunted on us once again with that open back!
Anitta, who took home some hardware last night for "Funk Rave," sent her adoration for our Portuguese Princessa online.
Nelly supported one of music's other biggest Latin stars too, Karol G, after the Colombian singer took the VMAs stage for the first time this year to perform "OKI DOKI" and "Tá OK (Remix)."
And here Nelly is having a Mother Convention with the woman herself, another living legend – Shakira.
She signed off the grid post saying, "@vmas@mtv ALWAYS unforgettable 😍"
