Last Night Was Star-Studded At The VMAs But All I Can Think About Is Nelly Furtado

    If TAYLOR SWIFT is getting starstruck, that's when you know you have a legend on your hands.

    The MTV Video Music Awards are one of the most iconic nights for music every year and this year was no exception. Hosted last night for the second time by Nicki Minaj, it was an extremely starry affair.

    MTV / Via Twitter: @vmas, John Nacion / WireImage / Via Getty Images

    SO, who took home that electrifying little moon man?

    Drumroll pleeeeease. AND THE WINNNNERS ARE....... Doesn't matter. Didn't check. Too busy looking at The People's Princess of Canada. And her name? It's NELLY. FURTADO.

    Well, that's not entirely true because I do actually know that Taylor Swift broke a record for winning 9 awards in one night (SWIFTIES RISE UP). What I didn't know until right now is that it was Nelly who awarded Tay Song of the Year for "Anti-Hero"!

    Timbaland and Nelly Furtado on stage at the VMAS.
    Kevin Mazur / Via Getty Images

    Nelly presented the award alongside her iconic collaborator Timbaland, known for early 2000s hit singles like “Morning After Dark,” “Say It Right” and “Promiscuous.” 

    “I’m sorry," Taylor Swift said in her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, "I’m just very millennial-triggered by my choices of presenters tonight."

    Taylor Swift accepts VMA on stage and Nelly Furtado stands to the side.
    Dia Dipasupil / Via Getty Images

    And if TAYLOR SWIFT is getting STARSTRUCK... that's when you know you have a legend on your hands.

    Earlier this month, Furtado confirmed she was collaborating again with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake in a joint teaser video for their single, “Keep Going Up!". The track will officially mark 16 years since the iconic trio last teamed up for the chart topper “Give It to Me” in 2007.

    She's BACK and she wants us to KNOW IT – just look at the literal jaw-dropping, backless gown she wore last night.

    Nelly Furtado shows off her open back gown on the VMAs Pink Carpet.
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    Can I say something........... 

    Later in the evening, she opted for a chic oversized black blazer to cover up the PROMISCUOUS in the back.

    Nelly Furtado at the VMAs in an oversized blazer, clapping.
    Mike Coppola / Via Getty Images

    I've never wished to be a blazer more than in this moment!

    So, while it's important to honour and appreciate Nelly for gifting us with her presence, you can bet that her attendance at this year's VMAs signifies the first of MANY award appearances for Nelly in the coming years!

    Nelly Furtado poses for a selfie in the back of a car. Text reads: &quot;On my way to @vmas&quot;
    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    And she'll be the one accepting the awards! 

    But this year, aside from her presenter duties, Nelly seemed to enjoy being a fan. Her Instagram slideshow from last night included mostly photos of Nelly posing happily with other musicians and celebs.

    VH1 / Via giphy.com

    Our PROMISCUOUS GIRL was certainly on the LOOSE at the VMAs! 

    The first photo, of course, was with none other than her longtime friend and musical partner Justin Timberlake who was also in attendance last night.

    Here's a video she posted of her, Timbaland and Taylor Swift chatting backstage. Nelly turned the sound off on the video but I am speculating that Taylor Swift is saying, "Before there was Mother, there was you. You are the original Mother."

    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    Any lip readers wanna confirm? 

    Nelly and Timbaland also briefly reunited with another early 2000s R&B juggernaut, Ashanti.

    From left: Nelly Furtado, Ashanti, and Timbaland pose backstage.
    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    Oh, take me back to 2003! 

    Benevolent, Canadian queen also took the time to uplift the YOUTH (AKA TikTok sensations Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio).

    From left: Dixie D&#x27;Amelio, Nelly Furtado, and Charli D&#x27;Amelio pose for photo.
    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    Wait, sidenote, I actually love that Dixie is in mini Uggs. Giving very Canadiana. 

    Nelly even showed some love to Flo Milli! And also stunted on us once again with that open back!

    Screenshot from Nelly Furtado&#x27;s Instagram Story of Flo Milli and Nelly Furtado smiling. The text reads &quot;Love you @flomillishit&quot; with a pink heart.
    Nelly Furtado / Via Instagram: @nellyfurtado

    *Crossing fingers* COLLAB?!

    Anitta, who took home some hardware last night for "Funk Rave," sent her adoration for our Portuguese Princessa online.

    Screenshot of Nelly Furtado&#x27;s Instagram of her on the pink carpet overlaid with a screenshot of Anitta&#x27;s comment which reads: &quot;You r amazing&quot;
    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    Anitta, You r right.

    Nelly supported one of music's other biggest Latin stars too, Karol G, after the Colombian singer took the VMAs stage for the first time this year to perform "OKI DOKI" and "Tá OK (Remix)."

    Karol G flashes the peace sign as she poses next to Nelly Furtado
    Gilbert Flores/Variety / Via Getty Images

    And here Nelly is having a Mother Convention with the woman herself, another living legend – Shakira.

    Nelly Furtado leans down to hold a seated Shakira&#x27;s hands at the VMAs.
    Nelly Furtado / Via instagram.com

    The way everyone around them is heads FULLY turned, ogling them... same. 

    She signed off the grid post saying, "@vmas @mtv ALWAYS unforgettable 😍"

    Nelly Furtado on-stage, blowing a kiss to the crowd.
    Christopher Polk/Variety / Via Getty Images

    So I'm signing off this post saying, "@NellyFurtado, ALWAYS UNFORGETTABLE." 

    Geffen Records / Via giphy.com

