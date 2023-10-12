    Canada's 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale By Province Shows How Luxury Comes At Different Price Tags Across Canada

    "There’s luxury and then... there’s capital L Luxury."

    When I think of my dream house I'm like... I'd love in-house laundry. If there was even one inch of outdoor space where I could soak up some sun, I'd weep. A bathtub would slay. No major cracks in the exterior I guess? Literally a closet?

    According to the real estate news blog, Point2, what I have just described is called "everyday luxury." Then there's something called...


    Capital-L Luxury— which is all about the features and amenities you can only READ about in order to believe.

    I'm talking "private, world class 9-hole par-3 golf course", "infinity pool heated year-round", “equestrian facilities, a lighted tennis court, and a floating boat dock.” 

    And if you look at the most expensive home for sale in each of Canada's 10 provinces, you'll see that from coast to coast, Canada is home to some WORLD class real estate.

    And that it comes at vastly different price points! 

    1. British Columbia: $59,800,000

    Modern, cubic home with many glass window rooms overlooks a well manicured lawn.
    The most expensive home for sale in Canada finds itself in Vancouver, BC. With 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and an open plan living room with access to the huuuuuuge patio, you'd NEVER get stir crazy.... but in case you did, the rooftop deck and fireplace allow you to enjoy the panoramic views of water, mountain AND city whenever you need a change of scenery.

    2. Ontario: $34,981,778

    Spacious marble-floor living room with expansive floor to ceiling windows across the entire wall.
    Toronto boasts the most expensive home for sale in Ontario (and second most expensive home for sale in Canada right now). It's 6+2-bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, an infinity pool heated year-round, and a garden terrace – and on top of everything, it's literally in the SKY!

    3. Québec: $29,000,000

    Brick cottage with pointed arches sits on the edge of a cliff overlooking the water.
    Here we go girls. It's giving brick-castle-meets-cozy-cottage-by-the-water..... Which is, of course, every woman's dream. Well, if you're willing to move to Lac-Tremblant-Nord, Québec, a casual 29 million will get you 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 52 acres of untouched forests leading to your exquisite home perched above a cliff. 

    4. Alberta: $13,950,000

    Cottage-like home is surrounded by thick forest on one side and a golf course on the other side.
    One for the girls and now, one for the boys! I love equality. This home in Rural Rocky View County, Alberta is 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and, most importantly, seamlessly situated between the natural forest and your very own GOLF COURSE! 

    5. Nova Scotia: $7,200,000

    Modern, square home with high ceilings and a wooden garage.
    This stunning property in Halifax, Nova Scotia is "quaint" compared to some of the other properties on this list with "only" 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. I, for one, would be MORE THAN HAPPY with it's floor-to-ceiling tinted windows that offer unobstructed views of the beautiful Maritime scenery... it's living ARTWORK, babe!

    6. Newfoundland and Labrador: $5,950,000

    Tudor home in the shape of an L, overlooking forest and a marina.
    For only $5.95 million in Newfoundland you could own this giant home situated on 17,234 square feet of park-like oasis. Complete with walking trails, freshwater ponds with bridges and soothing waterfalls and a private balcony overlooking the gardens, this home is even larger than the most expensive property for sale in Canada – at one tenth the price! 

    7. Manitoba: $5,500,000

    Gated home with high entrance way and triple car garage is illuminated at night.
    Ahh, sweet Manitoba. I do not have any interest in living in you, or even visiting! But this home, located in Winnipeg, is undeniably stunning. 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, an indoor pool with a hot tub and plunge pool, and a full bath with steam and sauna would certainly make Manitoba more appealing!

    8. Saskatchewan: $4,199,900

    Large home backing onto river and flat green land.
    Saskatchewan's most expensive home for sale in Riverside Estates can be found at the end of the cul-de-sac, overlooking the panoramic views of the South Saskatchewan River. 

    9. Prince Edward Island: $3,250,000

    Large, multi-level Tudor home in Prince Edward Island.
    Uhhhh, this is not looking very much like Anne of Green Gables to me.... Located at Mill River East, PEI, you could get 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms complete with waterfront views and state of the art geothermal system for only $3.25 million in PEI. That's practically stealing! 

    10. New Brunswick: $2,999,999

    Home situated in the middle of rolling pastures and beside an artificial turf soccer field.
    This charming New Brunswick mini estate can be found at Shediac Cape and might just make you stay in New Brunswick forever. At 3.2 Acres, this 4 bedroom and 5 bathroom home is equipped for croquet, bocce, badminton and any outdoor OR sports event you could dream of hosting! 

    Well. At the very least, this reminded me that I have to double-message my landlord to fix the giant crack in my ceiling.

    They iconically left me on read last time so I had to put a little bucket under the crack to collect rain drops and sleep with 3 sweaters on <3

