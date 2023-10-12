Canada's 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale By Province Shows How Luxury Comes At Different Price Tags Across Canada

When I think of my dream house I'm like... I'd love in-house laundry. If there was even one inch of outdoor space where I could soak up some sun, I'd weep. A bathtub would slay. No major cracks in the exterior I guess? Literally a closet?
Capital-L Luxury— which is all about the features and amenities you can only READ about in order to believe.
And if you look at the most expensive home for sale in each of Canada's 10 provinces, you'll see that from coast to coast, Canada is home to some WORLD class real estate.
And that it comes at vastly different price points!
1. British Columbia: $59,800,000
2. Ontario: $34,981,778
3. Québec: $29,000,000
4. Alberta: $13,950,000
5. Nova Scotia: $7,200,000
6. Newfoundland and Labrador: $5,950,000
7. Manitoba: $5,500,000
8. Saskatchewan: $4,199,900
9. Prince Edward Island: $3,250,000
10. New Brunswick: $2,999,999
Well. At the very least, this reminded me that I have to double-message my landlord to fix the giant crack in my ceiling.
They iconically left me on read last time so I had to put a little bucket under the crack to collect rain drops and sleep with 3 sweaters on <3