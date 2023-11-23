From "So You Think You Can Dance" To SNL, Tate McRae Is Taking Over: Here's 15 Facts That Prove This Canadian-Born Musician Is Destined To Stardom

After a knockout performance on the coveted SNL stage this past weekend, Tate McRae has proven once again that homegrown Canadian talent can compete on the world stage.
Move over Avril, move over Nelly.... there's a new Canadian pop princess in town and she's just getting started! Here's everything you need to stay in the loop before Tate McRae becomes an internationally known household name!
1.Tate Rosner McRae was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta.
2.She started dancing recreationally when she was six years old. When she was eight, she began her competitive dance training at Drewitz Dance Productions in Calgary.
9.The first song she ever recorded is called "One Day" which she wrote at the age of fourteen in ONE HOUR.
10.Following the success of "One Day," Tate was signed by RCA Records. Her first single for the record label, “tear myself apart,” was written by the Grammy Award-winning sibling duo, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS.
11.Tate was born on July 1st, 2003.... a Canadian born on Canada's Day! How fitting.
12.She was a featured dancer in Justin Bieber's Calgary show for the Purpose World Tour in 2016.
13.Aside from her chart-topping tunes, you can catch a glimpse of her other voice work in the animated children's series, Lalaloopsy.
14.When she was fourteen years old, Tate was personally invited by Demi Lovato to rehearse to with her dancers for their performance at the American Music Awards in 2017.
15.Tate is a long-time YouTube creator. Before her professional music career popped off, she would feature her dancing and original songs on her series "Create With Tate" in 2017.
16.She is obsessed with Dua Lipa. Same, girl. Same.
17.Dancing and songwriting are both integral to Tate. According to her, dance helped her discover her confidence as a young girl and feel very settled in her own skin whereas songwriting is her version of therapy.
It's Tate's world, baby and we're just living in it!
Make sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more of the hottest Canadian celeb content!