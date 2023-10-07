25 Canadians Confessed The Amount Of Money They Make At Their Jobs, And I Didn't Even Know About Half Of These Jobs

Reddit user u/volunteerpresident asked the Canadian community: "How much do you make a month? I’m curious about people’s monthly income and what y’all do."
They continue, "Feel welcome to share your income, job, and any tips you have for navigating, and thriving in this economy. Let's discuss and learn from each other."
Without further ado, here's how much Canadians are earning at their various jobs and the results are surely going to surprise you.... or send you into a spiral!
1. Starting with the OP themselves, they said, "Mine: $2100 per month as a production manager at a small manufacturing business."
2. "About $6k net (Canadian) at 36 hours/week. Leadership position at a post-secondary."
3. "Musician/Carpenter. When I’m on the road and doing what I love, I make next to nothing. When I’m working for the company I make about $3200 after taxes."
"It’s not much but the job allows me to tour the world and meet people, which I find more rewarding than renovations. And the company allows as much time as I need for music, which is why I stick around and don’t ask for more."
4. "$2400/month total. Research assistant for $800/month and property management covers the rest."
5. "$11,114 net. Lawyer. I have no time to enjoy it."
6. "Live in Alberta, 27. Make about $10k/month (before taxes). Construction operations manager."
"Basically just drive around to different projects we are working on throughout the city and make sure things are on schedule, efficient and such. No schooling other than high school. Just started at a labourer at 20 and worked my way up."