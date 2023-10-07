    25 Canadians Confessed The Amount Of Money They Make At Their Jobs, And I Didn't Even Know About Half Of These Jobs

    "I have no advice other than cook your own meals. I consider crime constantly."

    Reddit user u/volunteerpresident asked the Canadian community: "How much do you make a month? I’m curious about people’s monthly income and what y’all do."

    They continue, "Feel welcome to share your income, job, and any tips you have for navigating, and thriving in this economy. Let's discuss and learn from each other."

    Without further ado, here's how much Canadians are earning at their various jobs and the results are surely going to surprise you.... or send you into a spiral!

    1. Starting with the OP themselves, they said, "Mine: $2100 per month as a production manager at a small manufacturing business."

    —u/volunteerpresident

    2. "About $6k net (Canadian) at 36 hours/week. Leadership position at a post-secondary."

    —u/Distinct_Scallion_45

    3. "Musician/Carpenter. When I’m on the road and doing what I love, I make next to nothing. When I’m working for the company I make about $3200 after taxes."

    "It’s not much but the job allows me to tour the world and meet people, which I find more rewarding than renovations. And the company allows as much time as I need for music, which is why I stick around and don’t ask for more."

    —u/BirdPunker

    4. "$2400/month total. Research assistant for $800/month and property management covers the rest."

    —u/4L0PEC1A

    5. "$11,114 net. Lawyer. I have no time to enjoy it."

    —u/TNG6

    6. "Live in Alberta, 27. Make about $10k/month (before taxes). Construction operations manager."

    "Basically just drive around to different projects we are working on throughout the city and make sure things are on schedule, efficient and such. No schooling other than high school. Just started at a labourer at 20 and worked my way up."

    —u/Firm-Discount6921

    7. "Around $20K/month before taxes. Pilot on the largest aircraft in Canada at the moment. Last year's gross pay on my T4 was $238K."

    —u/ywgflyer

    8. "About $4k/month. Teacher. Few years away from topping out my salary grid."

    —u/SnooPeanuts8021

    9. "Working in IT, thanks to working from home, currently working a full time job plus a consulting role. $20k/month before tax."

    —u/Appropriate_Stay_451

    10. "I make about $1300/month, I’m a student working part time at 20$/hour. I don’t pay rent yet so that really helps."

    —u/PhysicalAdagio8743

    11. "I'm an enterprise architect. I pull just over $14k a month baseline. That's gross not net. There's benefits, stock plans and retirement stuff as well."

    "If I'm getting hours at my side hustle/company, I can pull another $10-12k from that but my clients ran out of money so that hasn't been coming in for a while."

    —u/notwhatitsmemes

    12. "About $9000 before taxes, deductions and professional dues. I’m a senior manager in the municipal sector."

    —u/SovietHockeyFan

    13. "My day job brings in about $5200/month after taxes. I'm a Program Director working in mental healthcare but I have two side-gigs. I restore old furniture and outdoor gear, bringing in anywhere from $250-$500/month depending in how motivated I am. Also, some outdoor and first aid instruction brings in another $250ish/month if you were to divide it out over the whole year. My total monthly income usually hovers around $5700/month total."

    —u/MilesBeforeSmiles

    14. "Depends on the month, it varies a little, but between $9000-$10000/month. Railroad job in Montréal on the transport/operations side."

    —u/ktatsanon

    15. "Toronto, $4700-5200 bi-weekly after deductions. Team Lead in Cloud Engineering, 15 years IT experience."

    —u/kaipee

    16. "Red seal powerline technician. From January to April, I work 4 days/week and take home around $5200/month after taxes. From April-December, I work 5 days/week, the odd Saturday and a bit of overtime. It averages between $7500-9000/month after tax. If there’s a storm and we go on storm restoration, that’s 16hr days-$1k clear after taxes per day."

    —u/animboylambo

    17. "Just under $6k/month. Remote Intermediate Software Developer (bootcamp grad, irrelevant arts degree)."

    u/connka

    18. "$7000 before taxes for $4400 net. I'm just a nobody who scored a pretty good job with a high school diploma. I test power transformers."

    —u/with_rabbit

    19. "$1700/biweekly after taxes. Project coordinator in Edmonton."

    —u/Yeggoose

    20. "After taxes $3200/month, I’m a sales representative at a retail store working hourly non commission."

    —u/lejunny_

    21. "About $10k/month. 35 years experience as a design engineer. I could likely make more elsewhere, but I like living in NB. House and cars are paid for."

    —u/mks113

    22. "$10.5k per month. Biologist, regulatory approvals, and project manager."

    "My trick for thriving has been versatility. I found a career path that can be applied to everything from transportation and utilities infrastructure, oil and gas, industrial development, land development, and beyond. When one sector dips it’s relatively easy to pivot to another in the regulatory approvals world."

    —u/Distinct_Pressure832

    23. "Approximately $30k/month base, $60k+/month taking into account bonuses I get once a year. VP Engineering running a large tech org."

    —u/AhBinSacrament

    24. "About $4500/m after taxes. I'm a web programmer for a Montréal business. Working full remote."

    —u/mac1qc

    25. "I bring in about $3500/month after taxes as a Registered Practical Nurse. I’m aiming to change that."

    —u/iamFranca

    "$12,000. Travel Nurse. Work away from home in shitty accommodations to make that. But I can enjoy my time off. Staff nurses make way less."

    —u/hiddenthings_

    So many jobs in this world and somehow so little money coming into my bank account. At least, if anything, this proves there's always a new pathway to pursue!

    For instance, this is my formal notice to my boss, Bella, that I am going to be quitting BuzzFeed and trying my luck pursuing a Montréal operations railroad job. Bye!

