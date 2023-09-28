Gen Z Can Try, But I Guarantee Only People Who Grew Up In The 2000s Will Pass This Pop Princess Lyric Quiz

PAY ATTENTION TO ME, I DON'T TALK FOR MY HEALTH!

by Ivana Peloza

In honour of new music that's coming from Nelly Furtado, Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson, we're celebrating some of the best lyrics that are guaranteed to be seared in your brain if you grew up in the 2000s. To prove you're ready for the "Canadian Pop Princess Renaissance" we're playing a little game of "Whoset Lyric Is It?"

In case you haven't been keeping up, here's the lowdown: Avril Lavigne recently wrapped up her Love Sux world tour; Nelly Furtado marked her return to music with the release of "Keep Going Up" on September 1st; and Fefe Dobson's new album, Emotion Sickness drops Friday, September 29th! 

BuzzFeed tested out our quiz, first and foremost, on the legend herself: Miss Fefe Dobson. So, do you think you can beat a pop princess at her own game?

Fefe got 100% "DINGs" (what she would say when she got it right) and zero "DONGs" (what she was gonna say if she got it wrong). Now it's your turn to DING slash DONG.... 

Well, could you keep up with Fefe?

She’s baaaack even though she hasnt gone anywhere. Canadian pop punk icon @Fefe Dobson is back with a new album called “Emotion Sickness” and sat down with @isabellavvt to celebrate it! In this game we gave Fefe some lyrics and she had to figure out if it was a @Nelly Furtado @Avril Lavigne or in fact a Fefe Dobson lyric. Spoiler alert: she did pretty damn well. #fefedobson #avrillavigne #nellyfurtado #lyricsvideo

Don't worry.... me neither (and I wrote the quiz)!

Which of these lyrics unlocked something deep within you? Make sure to tell us how you did in the comments below or over on TikTok and Instagram!

