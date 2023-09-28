Gen Z Can Try, But I Guarantee Only People Who Grew Up In The 2000s Will Pass This Pop Princess Lyric Quiz

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
In honour of new music that's coming from Nelly Furtado, Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson, we're celebrating some of the best lyrics that are guaranteed to be seared in your brain if you grew up in the 2000s. To prove you're ready for the "Canadian Pop Princess Renaissance" we're playing a little game of "Whoset Lyric Is It?"
BuzzFeed tested out our quiz, first and foremost, on the legend herself: Miss Fefe Dobson. So, do you think you can beat a pop princess at her own game?
Fefe got 100% "DINGs" (what she would say when she got it right) and zero "DONGs" (what she was gonna say if she got it wrong). Now it's your turn to DING slash DONG....