The Biebers As Flintstones, Drag Queens As The Biebers And Every Other Canadian Celebrity That Nailed Their Costume This Halloween

And just so we're all aware, that video of Drake dressed as Ice Spice wasn't actually Drake.... Fake-Drake on the loose in HALLOWEENTOWN!

Ivana Peloza
by Ivana Peloza

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles from The Flintstones:

2. AND Justin Bieber as.... Random Guy On Vacation(?):

Justin Bieber wears an unbuttoned floral Hawaii-shirt, shorts, swim goggles and flippers.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos

3. Kendall Gender of Canada's Drag Race AS Justin Bieber:

4. Shay Mitchell and her daughter as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked:

5. Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams:

6. And Winnie Harlow as Cruella de Vil:

7. Hockey player Ryan Reaves as "The Grim Reaver":

8. Jessi Cruickshank and fam as NSYNC:

9. Priyanka as "Inspector Gadget-M3gan":

10. And Priyanka as "Lunette The Clown-Pennywise":

11. ANNND Priyanka as "Cocaine Bear-Winnie The Pooh":

12. Katherine Ryan as a Walker's Crisps "Wotsit":

13. Antoni Porowski's dog, Neon, as Miss Piggy:

14. Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty as Mr. & Mrs. Smith:

15. Andrew Phung and his son as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. from Talladega Nights:

16. Alessia Cara as Elaine Benes from Seinfeld:

17. CelinaSpookyBoo as Po, the red Teletubby:

