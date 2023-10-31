The Biebers As Flintstones, Drag Queens As The Biebers And Every Other Canadian Celebrity That Nailed Their Costume This Halloween

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 2 hours agoThe Biebers As Flintstones, Drag Queens As The Biebers And Every Other Canadian Celebrity That Nailed Their Costume This HalloweenAnd just so we're all aware, that video of Drake dressed as Ice Spice wasn't actually Drake.... Fake-Drake on the loose in HALLOWEENTOWN!by Ivana PelozaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles from The Flintstones: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @justinbieber 2. AND Justin Bieber as.... Random Guy On Vacation(?): Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos 3. Kendall Gender of Canada's Drag Race AS Justin Bieber: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kendallgender 4. Shay Mitchell and her daughter as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @shaymitchell Okay......... did they just win? 5. Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @winnieharlow 6. And Winnie Harlow as Cruella de Vil: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @winnieharlow 7. Hockey player Ryan Reaves as "The Grim Reaver": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mapleleafs 8. Jessi Cruickshank and fam as NSYNC: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessicruickshank 9. Priyanka as "Inspector Gadget-M3gan": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thequeenpriyanka 10. And Priyanka as "Lunette The Clown-Pennywise": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thequeenpriyanka 11. ANNND Priyanka as "Cocaine Bear-Winnie The Pooh": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thequeenpriyanka 12. Katherine Ryan as a Walker's Crisps "Wotsit": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kathbum 13. Antoni Porowski's dog, Neon, as Miss Piggy: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @antoni 14. Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty as Mr. & Mrs. Smith: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gigigorgeous 15. Andrew Phung and his son as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. from Talladega Nights: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @andrewphung 16. Alessia Cara as Elaine Benes from Seinfeld: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alessiasmusic 17. CelinaSpookyBoo as Po, the red Teletubby: @celinaspookyboo ♬ original sound - CelinaSpookyBoo What do you think?! Which Canadian stole the spooky show for you? Let us know in the comments below or over on TikTok and Instagram!