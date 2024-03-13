Skip To Content
    These Are The Best Performances From Each Era In The Eras Tour, And No, I Won't Be Accepting Criticism

    “Her name is Taylor, and she’ll be your host a few hours earlier than expected!"

    Emily Ana

    Taylor Swift, with Disney+, decided to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie a few hours earlier than we were expecting. In honor of this, let's go through memorable live song moments in each era. Come along as we visit each iconic Eras Tour performance.

    Lover: "Cruel Summer"

    Person on stage in a sparkly jumpsuit with a microphone
    The Lover era starts the concert, and the most iconic performance must go to "Cruel Summer." Even though "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" starts the show, "Cruel Summer" is the first full song. During this song, fans get to scream at the bridge, and everyone truly enjoys singing along. This brings up the rating compared to other performances.

    Fearless: "Fearless"

    Taylor Swift performing on stage with a guitar, forming a heart shape with her hands above her head
    "Fearless" is the album's title track, sung during the Eras Tour. It is hard to pick a favorite from the Fearless set because all songs, including "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me," are memorable to the fans. However, what makes "Fearless" stand out is everyone holding up Taylor's signature heart hands at the end of the song.

    Evermore: "Tolerate It"

    Taylor Swift wearing a sleeveless, embellished yellow dress on stage
    The Evermore set has multiple excellent performances, such as the songs "Champagne Problems," "Marjorie," and "Willow." However, the most popular one has to be "Tolerate It." If you have seen the performance, this song is performed almost like a movie, with Swift sitting across the table with one of her dancers who plays Swift's lover. However, before the dancer walks in and the song starts, Swift sets the table to reference the lyric "lays the table with the fancy sh*t." The man does almost nothing the whole time as Swift sings to him. It is as if she is singing directly to him with the powerful lyrics, and he is just tolerating her. She mostly sits and watches her "lover," as one of the most repeated lyrics in the song is "I sit and watch you." It is very moving as the song is about watching a love fall apart, and this performance shows that.

    Reputation: "Don’t Blame Me"/"Look What You Made Me Do (LWYMMD)"

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a black sequined outfit with backup dancers behind her
    These two songs go straight into each other, an iconic moment during the Eras Tour. Both songs are combined as one in the show. "Don't Blame Me" shows off Swift's high vocals, and lasers point up to the stadium roof during the performance. The switch to "LWYMMD" is smooth, bringing much attention to these two songs together. "LWYMMD" brings out her dancers in boxes, dressed as Taylor from past eras. This represents her past, dealing with all her albums being taken away from her by her former manager. Also, the performance references the "LWYMMD" music video. Fans also believed she hinted at new re-recordings during some tour dates. So these two are some of the fan's favorites during the Reputation set.

    Speak Now: "Long Live"

    Taylor Swift singing and playing guitar on stage with a purple backdrop. She wears a glittery dress
    The Speak Now era is one of the shorter sets in the tour. However, two of the most famous songs from the album are performed. "Long Live: was added to the setlist after the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). This song was one of the fans' favorite songs on the tour. This song is dedicated to the fans; many enjoy screaming their hearts out for this one.

    Red: "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

    Taylor Swift performs with guitar, wearing a glittery outfit with bright stage lights behind her
    There is much to say about "All Too Well" being a memorable moment in the Red set. You get 10 minutes to sing along to a fan-favorite off of the album, and the performance is mainly just Taylor with her guitar singing. While the original song is not 10 minutes long, Swift re-recorded the Red album and included this 10-minute version. When this was recorded, Swift had just gone through a breakup and was not in a good place. She entered the studio, sat down, and started belting these lyrics. Luckily, someone on her team had recorded it all; that is how the 10-minute version came to life.

    Folklore: "My Tears Ricochet"

    Taylor Swift performing on stage with a hologram of herself in the background. She wears a green dress
    Folklore has many amazing performances, with this one being one of the more extended Eras Tour sets, which includes eight songs off the album. "My Tears Ricochet" is up there for multiple fans. One thing that stands out for "MTR" is Swift’s choreography for the bridge. Throughout the tour's first US run, the media and fans talked about the way the bridge is emphasized.

    1989: "Blank Space"

    Performer on stage at a concert with bright stage lights and audience in the background
    Of all the songs for the 1989 set, "Blank Space" is one to remember. Even though the choreography is more straightforward in this song, what stands out is Swift on top of a car projection with her and her dancers all swinging around golf clubs. The golf clubs and car reference the "Blank Space" music video. Also, we can't forget the light-up bikes on stage, which add to this performance!

    Acoustic set: "You’re on Your Own, Kid"

    Taylor Swift performing at a microphone with a sparkling backdrop. She wears a sleeveless top
    Now, we are on everyone's favorite set, the acoustic set. This is the set where Swift sings two songs that change every tour show; fans call these "surprise songs." There is little to choose from when discussing the movie, as they only show a few surprise songs. However, Swift played multiple songs for the live concert throughout her tour. "You're on Your Own, Kid" is a part of the movie theater version and streaming on the Disney+ one; you can tell Swift genuinely loves performing this song live. Also, with the friendship bracelet line in the song, fans love to hold up their friendship bracelets. Trading friendship bracelets have been a big way to show camaraderie with fans on this tour!

    And Midnights: "Vigilante Sh*t"

    Taylor Swift performs on stage in a glittering outfit with a pattern, seated on a stool
    The last set is Midnights, and one of the most iconic performances on the Eras Tour is "Vigilante Sh*t." It is a fan-favorite — everyone talks about this song having the most incredible and sexy choreography.

    That concludes the most memorable performances from the Eras Tour. You can watch the new version of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on March 14 on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET. Now, let’s hear from you about your favorite performances on the Eras Tour — comment down below!

