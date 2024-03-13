Hot Topic
Taylor Swift, with Disney+, decided to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie a few hours earlier than we were expecting. In honor of this, let's go through memorable live song moments in each era. Come along as we visit each iconic Eras Tour performance.
Lover: "Cruel Summer"
Fearless: "Fearless"
Evermore: "Tolerate It"
Reputation: "Don’t Blame Me"/"Look What You Made Me Do (LWYMMD)"
Speak Now: "Long Live"
Red: "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"
Folklore: "My Tears Ricochet"
1989: "Blank Space"
Acoustic set: "You’re on Your Own, Kid"
That concludes the most memorable performances from the Eras Tour. You can watch the new version of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on March 14 on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET. Now, let’s hear from you about your favorite performances on the Eras Tour — comment down below!
