Canada Has A New Vertical $10 Bill Featuring Civil Rights Activist Viola Desmond

The future is vertical.

Ishmael N. Daro
The Bank of Canada unveiled a new $10 bill today and *record scratch* it's vertical.

The bill features Viola Desmond, the black civil rights activist who fought against racial segregation in Nova Scotia. In 1946, she was arrested after refusing to sit in the black-only section of a movie theater in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Desmond died in 1965, and the province gave her a posthumous free pardon in 2010, recognizing the injustice she and other black Nova Scotians suffered.

The other side of the new bill features the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

People are stoked about Desmond being honoured on the new bill.

Truly a history date for our country. Recognizing and learning from the struggles of the past in order to create a better future. Thank you Viola Desmond for everything you did to push forward the fight towards equality. https://t.co/oUYdOLDQNy
Truly a history date for our country. Recognizing and learning from the struggles of the past in order to create a better future. Thank you Viola Desmond for everything you did to push forward the fight towards equality. https://t.co/oUYdOLDQNy

But also, IT'S VERTICAL!

idk why its vertical but thats amazing https://t.co/ahEJlMlXLB
idk why its vertical but thats amazing https://t.co/ahEJlMlXLB

Many people love the new design.

A female civil rights activist, an amazing local museum AND vertical orientation 🤯 https://t.co/swECo5PDNl
A female civil rights activist, an amazing local museum AND vertical orientation 🤯 https://t.co/swECo5PDNl

Others are less enthusiastic about the new orientation.

Great to put Viola Desmond on the new $10 bill, but I'm really not a fan of the vertical orientation. It's just weird and ... not right. https://t.co/ZhyJkLENYX
Great to put Viola Desmond on the new $10 bill, but I'm really not a fan of the vertical orientation. It's just weird and ... not right. https://t.co/ZhyJkLENYX

At least we can all agree that Canadian money > US money.

Another example of Canadian currency being 10x better than American currency. https://t.co/uXFBTCRBwU
Another example of Canadian currency being 10x better than American currency. https://t.co/uXFBTCRBwU

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

