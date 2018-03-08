Canada Has A New Vertical $10 Bill Featuring Civil Rights Activist Viola Desmond

Share On more Share On more

The Bank of Canada unveiled a new $10 bill today and *record scratch* it's vertical.

The bill features Viola Desmond, the black civil rights activist who fought against racial segregation in Nova Scotia. In 1946, she was arrested after refusing to sit in the black-only section of a movie theater in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

Desmond died in 1965, and the province gave her a posthumous free pardon in 2010, recognizing the injustice she and other black Nova Scotians suffered.

The other side of the new bill features the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.