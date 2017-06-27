The Trump Tower In Toronto Is Dropping The Trump Name

Donald Trump at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Toronto Trump Tower in 2007.

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto will soon drop the president's name after the building owner struck a deal to buy out Trump Hotels from the management of the property.

Trump Hotels and JCF Capital, which has owned the building since late 2016, announced Tuesday that they were ending their contract.

JCF Capital confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the hotel will be rebranded, but could not provide a date for when that might happen.

"We don't know exactly, but it will happen in short order," spokesperson Randi Rahamim said.



According to Bloomberg News, the change could happen as soon as Aug. 1, with Marriott's luxury hotel chain St. Regis likely to take over the contract.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with JCF and have enjoyed our relationship with them as the new owners of this property," Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels, said in a statement. "We look forward to the possibility of exploring other opportunities with JCF in the near future."

