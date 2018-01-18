Toronto Is The Only Canadian City On Amazon's Hunger Games Short List

Share On more Share On more

Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the short list of places where Amazon could build its second company headquarters.

In September, the online shopping giant announced it was looking for a second home outside Seattle and invited municipalities across North America to submit bids. Hundreds of cities answered the call, with many of them completely debasing themselves in the process.

Many cities and states vying for the headquarters have promised lavish tax benefits and other perks. Toronto did not offer Amazon any public money, but the city's bid did highlight existing tax benefits the company could claim.

Other Canadian cities that submitted bids for Amazon's "HQ2" include Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax.