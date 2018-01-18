 back to top
Toronto Is The Only Canadian City On Amazon's Hunger Games Short List

There are 20 North American cities still in the running for the company's HQ2.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the short list of places where Amazon could build its second company headquarters.

Yoan Valat / AFP / Getty Images

In September, the online shopping giant announced it was looking for a second home outside Seattle and invited municipalities across North America to submit bids. Hundreds of cities answered the call, with many of them completely debasing themselves in the process.

Many cities and states vying for the headquarters have promised lavish tax benefits and other perks. Toronto did not offer Amazon any public money, but the city's bid did highlight existing tax benefits the company could claim.

Other Canadian cities that submitted bids for Amazon's "HQ2" include Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax.

Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomed the announcement.

Today, @amazon announced that the Toronto Region is one of 20 locations on the shortlist for Amazon HQ2. The Toront… https://t.co/snhA7XvbUB
John Tory @JohnTory

Today, @amazon announced that the Toronto Region is one of 20 locations on the shortlist for Amazon HQ2. The Toront… https://t.co/snhA7XvbUB

But others were a little more skeptical.

excited &amp; worried that #Toronto made @amazon's short list for their new #AmazonHQ2. Amazon in #The6ix would be a hu… https://t.co/9tTDInyjrV
Jooyoung Lee @theyoungjoo

excited &amp; worried that #Toronto made @amazon's short list for their new #AmazonHQ2. Amazon in #The6ix would be a hu… https://t.co/9tTDInyjrV

Amazon claims it will spend $5 billion building the new headquarters and bring 50,000 high-paying jobs to whatever city it chooses. But many people warn that Amazon's impact on Seattle has not been all positive, especially on housing and inequality, and that any city that lands the second headquarters could suffer similar effects.

Some were more blunt in their assessment.

Toronto should tell Amazon to fuck off. https://t.co/haSvriYz1c
Daniel Reynolds @aka_Reynolds

Toronto should tell Amazon to fuck off. https://t.co/haSvriYz1c

And in typical Canadian fashion, many Torontonians are just happy to be invited to the cool kids' table.

It's always nice to be included with the cool kids: Toronto is shortlisted for the new Amazon Headquarters. I find… https://t.co/963XoxyTPk
jennifer keesmaat @jen_keesmaat

It's always nice to be included with the cool kids: Toronto is shortlisted for the new Amazon Headquarters. I find… https://t.co/963XoxyTPk

Reaction to Amazon announcing Toronto on the shortlist for HQ2 campus reminds me of this. https://t.co/csl0SguWFu
David Alter @dalter

Reaction to Amazon announcing Toronto on the shortlist for HQ2 campus reminds me of this. https://t.co/csl0SguWFu

Sorry, Ottawa. Ya should've clapped harder!

We are currently cheering for Amazon to set up shop in Ottawa during a TV timeout. I’m not making this up. #Canucks… https://t.co/iHdQaio1Jl
𝗝𝘆𝗿𝗸𝗶②① @Jyrki21

We are currently cheering for Amazon to set up shop in Ottawa during a TV timeout. I’m not making this up. #Canucks… https://t.co/iHdQaio1Jl

Amazon says it will make a final decision on where to locate its second headquarters later in 2018.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

