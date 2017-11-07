Quebec's "Religious Neutrality" Law Is Facing A Constitutional Challenge

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The new law — described as "an Act to foster adherence to State religious neutrality" — requires anyone giving or receiving government services to do so with their faces uncovered.

"This requirement directly infringes the freedom of religion of individuals, such as Muslim women, who cover their faces as a religious practice," reads the application calling for portions of the law to be declared unconstitutional.

"These violations cannot be justified in Quebec's free and democratic society."

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the National Council of Canadian Muslims, and Marie-Michelle Lacoste, who converted to Islam in 2003 and now goes by the name Warda Naili. The lawsuit also names Fatima Ahmad, a McGill University student. Both women say in affidavits that they have seen an increase in harassment since passage of the law.