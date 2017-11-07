Quebec's "Religious Neutrality" Law Is Facing A Constitutional Challenge

A Quebec woman and two prominent civil liberties groups have launched a legal challenge against Quebec's "religious neutrality" law on the grounds that it infringes on the rights of Muslim women who cover their faces.
“I live in fear," Naili said at a Tuesday press conference about the lawsuit. "I am always scared because I don’t know what will happen when I go out.”
Quebec's Liberal government says it will defend the law in court.
