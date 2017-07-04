The Canadian military says the five men who disrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day are all active service members, although it's not clear if they will face any consequences.
On July 1, a group of Indigenous people gathered at the statue of Edward Cornwallis, the founder of Halifax, to call attention to his racist actions against the Mi'kmaq people.
The group of Proud Boys who crashed the Cornwallis protest carried a Red Ensign flag and got into an argument with others about ownership of the land.
According to VICE News, the five men, as well as an additional sixth member of the Canadian Armed Forces not present at the protest, could all face disciplinary action.
