Chief Grizzly Mamma, who is originally from British Columbia, cut off her braids and placed them in front of the statue.

Cornwallis was the governor of Nova Scotia who, in 1749, founded the city of Halifax. However, that same year he issue what has come to be known as the Scalping Proclamation, which offered colonists a bounty for the scalps of any Mi'kmaq people killed in an effort to clear them off the land.

According to CBC Nova Scotia, Chief Grizzly Mamma's protest was a symbolic acknowledgment of that ethnic cleansing.

"You took their scalps, you can have mine too," she said.