Men Who Disrupted An Indigenous Ceremony Are Members Of The Canadian Military

The "Proud Boys" who disrupted the Indigenous protest are in the Canadian army and navy.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Canadian military says the five men who disrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day are all active service members, although it's not clear if they will face any consequences.

A military spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed Canada that four of the men are in the Canadian navy, and the other is in the Canadian army. The men identified themselves as part of the Proud Boys, a far-right men's group whose members describe themselves as "Western chauvinists." The group's Facebook page regularly includes anti-Muslim, anti-feminist, anti-trans, and anti-Indigenous links and commentary.
On July 1, a group of Indigenous people gathered at the statue of Edward Cornwallis, the founder of Halifax, to call attention to his racist actions against the Mi'kmaq people.

Chief Grizzly Mamma, who is originally from British Columbia, cut off her braids and placed them in front of the statue.

Cornwallis was the governor of Nova Scotia who, in 1749, founded the city of Halifax. However, that same year he issue what has come to be known as the Scalping Proclamation, which offered colonists a bounty for the scalps of any Mi'kmaq people killed in an effort to clear them off the land.

According to CBC Nova Scotia, Chief Grizzly Mamma's protest was a symbolic acknowledgment of that ethnic cleansing.

"You took their scalps, you can have mine too," she said.

The group of Proud Boys who crashed the Cornwallis protest carried a Red Ensign flag and got into an argument with others about ownership of the land.

"This is now Canada," one said. "This is Halifax, Nova Scotia."Halifax is built on the unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq, who have lived in the area for about 13,000 years.The men left without incident after about 10 minutes.
According to VICE News, the five men, as well as an additional sixth member of the Canadian Armed Forces not present at the protest, could all face disciplinary action.

Paul Wynnyk, the commander of the Canadian army, issued a statement condemning the "actions of a few [who] do not reflect the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Army commitment to being inclusive and diverse organizations." The Proud Boys is a relatively new group started by Gavin McInnes, the Canadian co-founder of VICE who is currently a contributor to Rebel Media and other right-wing outlets. The name of the group comes from a song in Aladdin. Proud Boys are discouraged from masturbating and have a bizarre initiation ritual that involves naming breakfast cereals.Members of the group and its affiliated, militant wing — the Fraternal Order of Alt-Knights — have been involved in altercations at various rallies for and against the Trump administration.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

