The Just Us! Coffee Roasters Co-op, located in Grand-Pré, has an eye-catching sign along the highway. It reads "CANADA 150" and "MI KMAKI 13000."

Nova Scotia (and much of the rest of Atlantic Canada) is on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people. The land itself is known as Mi'kma'ki, and Mi'kmaq people have lived in the area for 13,000 years.