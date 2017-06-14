A coffee business in Nova Scotia has a brilliant roadside sign highlighting not just Canada's 150th birthday, but also the fact that Canada exists on Indigenous territory that is much older.
The Just Us! photo has been shared almost 2,000 times since it was posted, and most of the comments are super supportive.
People are really liking this take on Canada 150.
"Love this sign!!"
"It’s important to acknowledge that the business operates on unceded Mi’kma’ki territory," Pittoello told HuffPost.
