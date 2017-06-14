Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Coffee Company's Canada 150 Sign Includes An Important Reminder

Mi'kma'ki 13,000.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A coffee business in Nova Scotia has a brilliant roadside sign highlighting not just Canada's 150th birthday, but also the fact that Canada exists on Indigenous territory that is much older.

The Just Us! Coffee Roasters Co-op, located in Grand-Pré, has an eye-catching sign along the highway. It reads "CANADA 150" and "MI KMAKI 13000."Nova Scotia (and much of the rest of Atlantic Canada) is on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people. The land itself is known as Mi'kma'ki, and Mi'kmaq people have lived in the area for 13,000 years.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

The Just Us! Coffee Roasters Co-op, located in Grand-Pré, has an eye-catching sign along the highway. It reads "CANADA 150" and "MI KMAKI 13000."

Nova Scotia (and much of the rest of Atlantic Canada) is on the traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people. The land itself is known as Mi'kma'ki, and Mi'kmaq people have lived in the area for 13,000 years.

The Just Us! photo has been shared almost 2,000 times since it was posted, and most of the comments are super supportive.

General manager Joey Pittoello told HuffPost Canada that the sign was not meant to be "anti-Canada," although some people are interpreting it that way.“It’s a bit provocative, not intentionally,” he said. “For us, it’s about provoking some thought. You know, provoking some change in the way we think about things.”

General manager Joey Pittoello told HuffPost Canada that the sign was not meant to be "anti-Canada," although some people are interpreting it that way.

“It’s a bit provocative, not intentionally,” he said. “For us, it’s about provoking some thought. You know, provoking some change in the way we think about things.”

People are really liking this take on Canada 150.

I'm liking this #Canada150 sign. https://t.co/5f6tVuR4mx
Kristy Woudstra @KWoudstra

I'm liking this #Canada150 sign. https://t.co/5f6tVuR4mx

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Love this sign!!"

CANADA 150 MI KMAKI 13000 Love this sign!! https://t.co/VURIx0KKfX
Anne Hoganson @annehoganson

CANADA 150 MI KMAKI 13000 Love this sign!! https://t.co/VURIx0KKfX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Canada Day on July 1 will mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of Canada.

Although the federal government has been heavily promoting the occasion, many Indigenous people in Canada see little reason to celebrate. The Canadian government has been responsible for many abuses over the last 150 years, including dispossession, starvation, and cultural genocide against Indigenous peoples in the form of residential schools.

"It’s important to acknowledge that the business operates on unceded Mi’kma’ki territory," Pittoello told HuffPost.

He said the response to the sign has been mostly positive, both from Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. “We need to start re-thinking our place in this world as settlers, you know.”BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Just Us! for comment.
Just Us! / Facebook

He said the response to the sign has been mostly positive, both from Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

“We need to start re-thinking our place in this world as settlers, you know.”

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to Just Us! for comment.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews