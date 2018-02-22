People Are Totally Here For Scott Moir Yelling At The Refs During The Women's Hockey Final

Canada's women's hockey team may have narrowly lost the gold to Team USA on Wednesday night, but there was one clear winner: Scott Moir yelling at the refs while holding a beer.
It was a heartbreaking night for Team Canada, ending the country's uninterrupted gold medal streak in the event going back to 2002. The game was decided in a nerve-wracking shootout.
Scott Moir channeled a nation's outrage and disappointment, especially with some of the officiating.
"Are you kidding me? Wake up!"
It was impossible to look away.
Moir is now in the pantheon of legendary Canadian spectators.
There should just be a live feed of Scott Moir at all hockey games.
Even in defeat, Canada was unified in loving Scott Moir.
Honestly, he's had a great Olympics.
And made a ton of new friends.
Even his ice dance partner was impressed, though he apparently cut out of a "mandatory" practice session. 😂
Don't worry, Scott. We understand.
Scott Moir: Canadian legend.
