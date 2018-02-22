 back to top
People Are Totally Here For Scott Moir Yelling At The Refs During The Women's Hockey Final

Attaboy.

Ishmael N. Daro
Canada's women's hockey team may have narrowly lost the gold to Team USA on Wednesday night, but there was one clear winner: Scott Moir yelling at the refs while holding a beer.

Scott Moir appears to be liquored up and letting the refs have it at the women’s gold medal game. A true patriot.… https://t.co/EVPCfy7VDR
Beckler @Andrew_Beckler

Scott Moir appears to be liquored up and letting the refs have it at the women’s gold medal game. A true patriot.… https://t.co/EVPCfy7VDR

It was a heartbreaking night for Team Canada, ending the country's uninterrupted gold medal streak in the event going back to 2002. The game was decided in a nerve-wracking shootout.

Scott Moir channeled a nation's outrage and disappointment, especially with some of the officiating.

Scott Moir losing his shit, drinking beer, yelling at the refs to wake up represents our entire nation rn #USAvsCAN
BRIT @kisskisskillem

Scott Moir losing his shit, drinking beer, yelling at the refs to wake up represents our entire nation rn #USAvsCAN

"Are you kidding me? Wake up!"

You asked for it Canada #MoreMOIR @ScottMoir reaction RAW AND UNCUT! Featuring @Pchiddy #UpWithCBC… https://t.co/RgglH1zIFJ
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics

You asked for it Canada #MoreMOIR @ScottMoir reaction RAW AND UNCUT! Featuring @Pchiddy #UpWithCBC… https://t.co/RgglH1zIFJ

It was impossible to look away.

He's not on the ice and yet somehow Scott Moir manages to produce the highlight of the first period. https://t.co/QbhgDxMknp
Stewart Prest @StewartPrest

He's not on the ice and yet somehow Scott Moir manages to produce the highlight of the first period. https://t.co/QbhgDxMknp

Moir is now in the pantheon of legendary Canadian spectators.

Drunk Scott Moir yelling at refs is my favourite thing these Olympics since the husband of one of our curlers was d… https://t.co/Z86QXFtR9P
Расим @MrRasimMusic

Drunk Scott Moir yelling at refs is my favourite thing these Olympics since the husband of one of our curlers was d… https://t.co/Z86QXFtR9P

There should just be a live feed of Scott Moir at all hockey games.

More shots of Scott Moir half in the bag please #PyeongChang2018 #InOne
Justin Blackwell @jblackjustin

More shots of Scott Moir half in the bag please #PyeongChang2018 #InOne

Even in defeat, Canada was unified in loving Scott Moir.

Honest question: has Scott Moir rallied a country more as an ice dance gold medallist or as a beer-drinking hockey… https://t.co/Vo005wsbvn
Arash Madani @ArashMadani

Honest question: has Scott Moir rallied a country more as an ice dance gold medallist or as a beer-drinking hockey… https://t.co/Vo005wsbvn

Honestly, he's had a great Olympics.

The Scott Moir hat trick is winning gold, drinkin Beer, and yelling at a ref.
The Deaner @Dean_Murdoch

The Scott Moir hat trick is winning gold, drinkin Beer, and yelling at a ref.

And made a ton of new friends.

Scott Moir is literally giving people beer at this Gold Medal game. A proper Canadian boy.
Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa

Scott Moir is literally giving people beer at this Gold Medal game. A proper Canadian boy.

Even his ice dance partner was impressed, though he apparently cut out of a "mandatory" practice session. 😂

My reaction when I didn’t have my partner-in-crime at the “mandatory” exhibition practice today 🤣 SO happy at leas… https://t.co/Ao2xe8PAz5
Tessa Virtue @tessavirtue

My reaction when I didn’t have my partner-in-crime at the “mandatory” exhibition practice today 🤣 SO happy at leas… https://t.co/Ao2xe8PAz5

Don't worry, Scott. We understand.

You know how I feel about shoot outs in a gold medal game...
Scott Moir @ScottMoir

You know how I feel about shoot outs in a gold medal game...

Scott Moir: Canadian legend.

#CANvsUSA #PyeongChang2018
Agatha Smykot @aggieloveseggs

#CANvsUSA #PyeongChang2018

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

