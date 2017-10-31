 back to top
Everyone At This High School Brought Their A-Game For Halloween

We can declare a winner for Halloween 2017.

Ishmael N. Daro
There's "liking to get dressed up" and then there's this Canadian high school, which totally went bananas for Halloween.

So it begins. Science elfs are watching you!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Teachers and students at Holy Spirit High in Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador, really went above and beyond. Here are the science teachers in their best Elf on the Shelf costumes.

Check out this amazing Price Is Right group costume.

French and socials betting the Price is Right!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Snow White and all seven dwarfs made an appearance.

Snow White with her dwarfs! Guess which one Mr Kearney is.
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Group costumes were definitely a thing.

Great Costumes at HSH
HSH PE Dept @HSH_PE_Dept

Also, some excellent Arthur memes.

Twitter: @HSH_PE_Dept

These teachers all wanted to be Princess Leia.

Would someone please tell Mr Locke and Mr Flynn to change. There can only be one Princess Leia
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Social butterflies... get it?

We have a lot of social butterflies here!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Everyone at this school deserves bonus marks for creativity.

Nerds on Nerds!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

But the absolute winners of Halloween are these math teachers, WHO WENT AS A ROLLERCOASTER!

Caught the math holding still for a min
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

How friggin' cool is this?

Math dept rolling along
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Congrats, Holy Spirit High.

Super Mario! The English dept is ready to play!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

You totally killed it!

The costumes in the school are outstanding!
Holy Spirit High @HolySpiritHS

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip?

