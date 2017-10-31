Everyone At This High School Brought Their A-Game For Halloween

There's "liking to get dressed up" and then there's this Canadian high school, which totally went bananas for Halloween.
Check out this amazing Price Is Right group costume.
Snow White and all seven dwarfs made an appearance.
Group costumes were definitely a thing.
Also, some excellent Arthur memes.
These teachers all wanted to be Princess Leia.
Social butterflies... get it?
Everyone at this school deserves bonus marks for creativity.
But the absolute winners of Halloween are these math teachers, WHO WENT AS A ROLLERCOASTER!
How friggin' cool is this?
Congrats, Holy Spirit High.
You totally killed it!
