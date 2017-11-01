These Bearded B'ys Made A Sexy Mermaid Calendar And It's Glorious

Andrea Edwards

The calendar is available for pre-order, and Hai said the group has already sold more than 300 copies, including to people in Germany, France, and the United States.

The idea for the name came from a friend who helped make the fishtails. She joked that since the guys are all from Newfoundland, they're not mermen but merb'ys. And the name stuck.

"That's deadly. That's what we're going to use, and that's who we are now," Hai said. "So it became the merb'ys calendar."