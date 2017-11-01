 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

These Bearded B'ys Made A Sexy Mermaid Calendar And It's Glorious

The merb'ys are here to help.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's almost time to get your 2018 calendar, and these sexy merb'ys are here to help.

The calendar features members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard & Moustache Club. Founder Hasan Hai said the club is open to anyone who grows or appreciates facial hair, and wants to give back to the community.
nlbeardandmoustacheclub.com

The calendar features members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard & Moustache Club. Founder Hasan Hai said the club is open to anyone who grows or appreciates facial hair, and wants to give back to the community.

Hai, who describes himself as "voluptuous," said the whole project has been really fun.

Hai said it's made him more comfortable in his own skin, and the reaction from others has been really positive.
Facebook

Hai said it's made him more comfortable in his own skin, and the reaction from others has been really positive.

"People love that there's a bunch of burly guys being very vulnerable in this whimsical calendar," he said.

Andrea Edwards
ADVERTISEMENT

"It's really poking a lot of holes at traditional gender roles and stereotypes."

Proceeds from the calendar will go to Spirit Horse NL, a project that helps people with mental health issues through equine therapy."They're desperately in need of funds and awareness because it's expensive to raise and upkeep horses," Hai said. "I figured right away that this is a cause our club can get behind."
Greg Noel

Proceeds from the calendar will go to Spirit Horse NL, a project that helps people with mental health issues through equine therapy.

"They're desperately in need of funds and awareness because it's expensive to raise and upkeep horses," Hai said. "I figured right away that this is a cause our club can get behind."

The merb'ys have even taken their act around St. John's to promote the calendar, even though they're not exactly land creatures.

"Moving around in a fishtail is not as easy as you would think," he said. "Behind the scenes, when the camera's not running, there's a lot of hopping involved — and squirming," Hai said."I will sell my dignity for a good cause here."
Facebook

"Moving around in a fishtail is not as easy as you would think," he said. "Behind the scenes, when the camera's not running, there's a lot of hopping involved — and squirming," Hai said.

"I will sell my dignity for a good cause here."

"We're having a laugh at ourselves, we're having a lot of fun, and people are joining in on that fun," Hai said.

The calendar is available for pre-order, and Hai said the group has already sold more than 300 copies, including to people in Germany, France, and the United States.The idea for the name came from a friend who helped make the fishtails. She joked that since the guys are all from Newfoundland, they're not mermen but merb'ys. And the name stuck. "That's deadly. That's what we're going to use, and that's who we are now," Hai said. "So it became the merb'ys calendar."
Andrea Edwards

The calendar is available for pre-order, and Hai said the group has already sold more than 300 copies, including to people in Germany, France, and the United States.

The idea for the name came from a friend who helped make the fishtails. She joked that since the guys are all from Newfoundland, they're not mermen but merb'ys. And the name stuck.

"That's deadly. That's what we're going to use, and that's who we are now," Hai said. "So it became the merb'ys calendar."

Way to go, b'ys.

Facebook, Greg Noel

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With CanadaNews

ADVERTISEMENT