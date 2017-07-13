Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally introduced Julie Payette as Canada's next Governor General today in Ottawa. But it's not even going to be her most impressive accomplishment.
That's because she's been TO MOTHERFUCKING SPACE, y'all.
But most important of all is that she's a Been To Space Haver.
Here's how McGill University greeted the news of Payette's appointment, as if "McGill grad Julie Payette" makes any sense when you could write "space traveller Julie Payette" instead.
Same with the University of Toronto. How about "Woman who gazed upon the Earth like a god about to do something new"?
Honestly, this is how all future stories about Julie Payette should be written.
Payette will officially take over as the Queen's representative in Canada from David Johnston later this year. The Queen has already approved her appointment.
Anyway, in conclusion: Canada's next Governor General has been to space. And that's pretty cool, all things considered.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.