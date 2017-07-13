Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Canada's New Governor General Has Fucking Been To Space

Let's not lose sight of what's important here.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally introduced Julie Payette as Canada's next Governor General today in Ottawa. But it's not even going to be her most impressive accomplishment.

Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS

That's because she's been TO MOTHERFUCKING SPACE, y'all.

Payette has been on two space missions, one of 10 Canadians and only the second Canadian woman to leave the planet. From 2000 to 2007, she was the chief astronaut for the Canadian Space Agency.Oh, she is also an accomplished pianist and singer, computer engineer, pilot, and deep-sea diver. She speaks six languages (French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, and Russian).
Robert Markowitz / The Canadian Press

Payette has been on two space missions, one of 10 Canadians and only the second Canadian woman to leave the planet. From 2000 to 2007, she was the chief astronaut for the Canadian Space Agency.

Oh, she is also an accomplished pianist and singer, computer engineer, pilot, and deep-sea diver. She speaks six languages (French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, and Russian).

But most important of all is that she's a Been To Space Haver.

A person's hair doesn't just do that. You have to be in zero motherflippin' gravity to get that look.
Nasa / The Canadian Press

A person's hair doesn't just do that. You have to be in zero motherflippin' gravity to get that look.

Here's how McGill University greeted the news of Payette's appointment, as if "McGill grad Julie Payette" makes any sense when you could write "space traveller Julie Payette" instead.

McGill Reporter / Via publications.mcgill.ca

Same with the University of Toronto. How about "Woman who gazed upon the Earth like a god about to do something new"?

Also how many dang schools did she graduate from?
U of T News / Via utoronto.ca

Also how many dang schools did she graduate from?

Honestly, this is how all future stories about Julie Payette should be written.

Just a suggestion. Feel free to use it, CBC.

Just a suggestion. Feel free to use it, CBC.

Payette will officially take over as the Queen's representative in Canada from David Johnston later this year. The Queen has already approved her appointment.

Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Anyway, in conclusion: Canada's next Governor General has been to space. And that's pretty cool, all things considered.

NASA

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews