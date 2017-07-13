Robert Markowitz / The Canadian Press

Payette has been on two space missions, one of 10 Canadians and only the second Canadian woman to leave the planet. From 2000 to 2007, she was the chief astronaut for the Canadian Space Agency.

Oh, she is also an accomplished pianist and singer, computer engineer, pilot, and deep-sea diver. She speaks six languages (French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, and Russian).