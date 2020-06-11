Meyne Wyatt Has Urged Australians To "Offend Your Family, Call Them Out" In A Powerful Monologue Against Racism

ABC

"Security guard following me around the store, asking to search my bag...Or hailing down a cab and watching it slow down to look at my face and then drive off. More than once. More than twice. More than once-twice on any one occasion — yeah, that shit, I'll get weekly.

To be honest, I can't be bothered. I can't be bothered teaching their ignorant arses on a daily basis. I don't have the energy or the enthusiasm. It's exhausting, and I like living my life.

But on occasion, when you caught me on a bad day where I don't feel like taking it, I'll give you that angry Blak you've been asking for and I'll tear you a new asshole. Not because of that one time, because of my whole life."