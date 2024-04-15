BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Skincare Products Under $20 That’ll Make You Glow For The Low

    Your skin and wallet can thank me later.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A balancing capsule toner in case your skin just doesn't know when to stop producing oils. This hydrating toner won't dry your skin out completely but rather balance your skin for perfectly dewy (not slick) moisturization.

    a person pouring toner into their palm
    Promising review: "This toner blew me away! Absolutely the best toner for oily skin on the market. I have trouble with dehydration while treating my oiliness and stopping acne. A lot of other hydrating toners are expensive, break me out, or have irritating ingredients. This toner is so incredibly hydrating, soothing, and keeps my pores clear. Love that it is free of fragrance/essential oils, and is such a reasonable price! The cleanser in this set is also really great (have not tried the moisturizer yet). DEFINITELY RECOMMEND." —Jo

    Price: $12.99

    2. A gentle gel cleanser that'll give your face a good cleansing while soothing it simultaneously! Chamomile and calendula both work to help calm skin that's easily irritated. And less irritation = more chances for ~ glowy skin ~.

    the cleanser in its pump bottle
    Promising review: "I love that it’s gentle on my skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. It removes everyday yuck and makeup without drying and causing any blemishes. I’m in my early '60s and have been using Honest cleanser for a little more than three years." —Guammy

    Price: $14.99

    3. A lip mask to say goodbye to chapped lips, once and for all. This mask has a nongreasy and nonsticky finish, but make no mistake; it moisturizes amaaaazingly thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and castor seed oil. You can use this as an overnight lip mask, a lip balm, or as a base layer for the rest of your lip combo.

    Jar of e.l.f. skincare product open with a dollop of cream spilled beside it
    Promising review: "This product is amazing for very dry lips and stays put much better than lip balms! I was reapplying a highly rated lip balm, but this stuff lasts even after eating or brushing teeth. When I apply before bedtime, my lips are still moist and hydration has dramatically improved by morning. —LoveMyLily

    Price: $7

    4. A hydrating foot and heel cream, because skincare isn't just for your face! Use this cream to remedy dry, cracked heels and feet so that you can rock that post-pedicure softness every single day.

    a person squeezing the cream out of its pink tube
    Promising review: "This stuff has been amazing for my horrible dry, eczema-ridden feet. I can confidently wear sandals again. I just put it on every time I get out of the shower. Of course, if I don’t use it, my skin goes back to trash. So, hopefully, they never discontinue this!" —Alicia

    Price: $7.99

    5. A luxurious body lotion that will surely become your new go-to post-shower moisturizer. This oil includes a lightweight sesame formulation that will soak quickly into the skin and soften dry, cracked areas — especially on your elbows and knees!

    Neutrogena Body Oil bottle
    Promising review: "Very hydrating on the skin especially paired with lotion, I use the Nivea lotion and it’s amazing!!" —MC

    Price: $18.24

    6. A niacinamide and zinc serum which pretty much belongs in your routine if you're no longer battling acne, but now have a new issue to tackle: acne scars. Niacinamide helps brighten the skin and boost radiance, while zinc works hard to calm down inflammation.

    the serum in its packaging next to its dropper
    Promising review: "This is one of my holy grail skin products. I use this on my skin every day. It is lightweight and a little goes a long way. I put this on right before my moisturizer. This helps decongest your skin and make it appear brighter. It feels great on the skin. I love this product and this brand. They offer high-quality products and great prices. I am almost done with my first bottle and I already have a replacement bottle purchased. I highly recommend this product for all skin types." —Mgaffney248

    Price: $6

    7. A cleansing oil so that you can go to town on your waterproof mascara! Cleansing oils act as great makeup removers but also rid the skin of excess grime and SPF. I've been using this formula (for what feels like ages) as the first step in my double-cleansing routine. I can firmly say that my skin is *always* completely clean (and glowy — this doesn't strip) after using this bad boy.

    bottle of DHC Deep Cleansing Oil next to a cosmetic bag
    Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this brand at Target of all places. It's a Japanese brand that I used in the past for acne and it was great. This item in particular is great — it gets off all my heavy makeup with just one to two pumps. Of course, I go in afterward with a regular cleanser (as you should after an oil cleanse). The makeup just melts right off. This also works well on eye makeup and waterproof eyeliners are no longer a hassle to get off! I hope Target keeps this item in stock forever!" —Stella

    Price: $14.99

    8. A cute little box of hydrocolloid patches in STAR shapes, because even though having a pimple might not be fun, wearing a pimple patch can be, especially if you use it to give your look a whimsical touch. 💫 This helps to draw gunk to the surface, helping you get to glowy skin in no time.

    Model wearing the star-shaped pimple patches on their face
    This comes with a pack of 32 star pimple patches.

    Promising review: "Love the price point. Love the packaging. You get so many patches for what you pay for and the case! My zits slowly disappeared overnight!" —Lolita

    Price: $14.99

    9. A pair of exfoliating gloves because they are the easiest way to get rid of ingrown hairs, help minimize keratosis pilaris, or just start your journey towards smoother, more radiant skin. Instead of awkwardly trying to loofah hard-to-reach areas, try these gloves that are as easy to use as gliding your hands across your skin.

    Pair of pink knit exfoliating gloves
    Promising review: "Tried this item because I was looking for something to use that’s not a loofah to lather in the shower. I can honestly say the gloves don’t disappoint!! Not only did I sleep amazing after pairing the gloves and body wash for my routine in the shower, but my skin feels AMAZING. If you’re looking for a sign to purchase, this is it!!!" —Taylee

    Price: $4.99

    10. A set of vitamin C under eye masks that'll help brighten uneven tones under the eyes and hydrate this delicate area. If you need immediate glow before an outing with your boo, you should totally get your hands on these.

    a person wearing the eye masks
    Promising review: "This product will take those puffy saggy bags and turn them into the best skin possible. Now...I won't go far to say that it's a miracle worker; but, I will say it has made me look like I got a full eight hours vs. what I really did which was roll out of bed after two hours of sleep..." —Miss Rackley

    Price: $4.99

    11. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft and radiant at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! But! The best part? Every scent I've ever tried has been an otherworldly-type of amazing.

    the coco colada body scrub surrounded by coconuts
    Promising review: "Leaves my skin silky, soft, and smooth! The scent is light and warm without being overpowering. Looking forward to trying their other scents." —Dee

    Price: $7.99

    12. A soothing honey and almond gel mask to get your complexion glowyyy. Honey works to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin, while its antimicrobial properties help minimize breakouts. Clear and dewy skin for a fraction of the price of a facial? Sign me up.

    the mask in its yellow packaging
    Promising review: "Absolutely love this mask! It smells divine and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished. I was a bit concerned about it coming off because it’s super gooey but amazingly it comes off as a foam when you wash it off with warm water." —Suyyennn

    Price: $1.99

    13. A hydrating facial cleanser, because cleaning your skin should NOT mean stripping it of its vital oils! Seriously, your skin *needs* the healthy bacteria and oils that traditional foaming cleansers tend to strip away. Protect your lipid barrier with a moisturizing cleanser (like this one) that rids your face of the day's grime while simultaneously hydrating it to its plump glory.

    Model using the CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser on their face
    Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin and have been using this for about four years now. I have really dry skin and this leaves my skin feeling clean but not completely stripped. I don’t use makeup wipes or cleansing balms because they tend to break me out, so i just double (or triple) cleanse with this and it removes everything!" —hannah

    Price: $5.49+ (available in four sizes)

    14. A liquid pore exfoliant so that you can say bye-bye to blackheads once and for all. BHAs (also known as beta hydroxy acids) are what you need to clear out the gunk from your pores and banish acne-causing dead skin cells — and BHAs work to improve texture, which creates a more even, mirror-like glow over time!

    Model holding a bottle of Curology liquid pore exfoliant
    Promising review: "This is one of those great maintenance tools that you have to use consistently to see the difference. Very gentle exfoliation, doesn’t irritate or dry out my skin. Nice convenient packaging, easy to use!" —MaxR

    Price: $17.99

    15. A 1% adapalene gel that is like an all-in-one for combating breakouts and uneven skin tone, across all age groups. Basically, it helps to restore most skin types to a juicy, clear complexion. With just a few weeks of use, everyone will ask who your dermatologist is, even though you spent less than 20 bucks on this simple addition to your routine.

    the gel in its tube next to its packaging
    Promising review: "I had some hormonal acne spots on my cheek for over a month. Nothing was helping. In three days this gel cleared them up!! Amazing and so happy I got it!" —Njean

    Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes)

    16. A micellar water, because the first step in your nighttime skincare routine should always be to remove your makeup. This micellar water is great because it removes ALL makeup, including waterproof mascara! And the best part? Micellar water really only removes impurities, meaning that it's nonstripping and generally great for those with dry skin.

    the micellar water next to cotton pads
    Promising review: "Very gentle with skin and removes all access dirt and makeup accumulated throughout the day and night! I love that it’s fragrance-free and makes your skin soft and glowy after appliance!" —jatziry

    Price: $3.99+ (available in three sizes)

    17. A jade gua sha tool for those days when your skin feels and looks puffier than usual. Consider gua sha a workout (one that you'll actually *want* to do) for your face. This tool is great for moving stagnant lymphatic fluids under your skin that can cause puffiness, dryness, and even breakouts.

    Model using a jade gua sha tool on their face
    Promising review: "Have used this everyday since I first got it, it’s easier to use than a previous gua sha tool that I had and much sturdier. My precious tool broke when I dropped it in the shower. I dropped this one the other day and was so happy to see that there wasn’t a scratch on it. I also like that it comes in a case that’s useful for storing and has a diagram for which part to use on sections of your face." —AmandaLV

    Price: $15.99

    18. A tube of Aquaphor, because hear me out — Aquaphor isn't just for fading scars or stowing into a diaper bag. It's the skincare community's secret to glowing skin! Many people use Aquaphor for "slugging," a skincare practice that uses an ointment after a nighttime routine to seal all the hydrating serums and moisturizing creams in. I've been slugging for the past few months with Aquaphor, and, GEEZ! I've never woken up with softer skin in my life.

    Aquaphor Healing Ointment tube, Advanced Therapy for skin. Text summarizes product benefits and size
    Promising review: "My favorite multi-use purchase that I always have on me. From cuticles, to lips, to dry eyelids, this product is a lifesaver for the dry Utah air! I like the squeezable bottle rather than the tub!" —brookeut

    Price: $6.29

    19. An all-in-one hydrating milk toner that rehydrates your skin after cleansing. Use this in conjunction with a hydrating serum and a moisturizing cream, and watch your skin ~glow.~

    Promising review: "Great to use just before my serums. It brings back moisture to my dry, dehydrated skin and helps my skin stay hydrated for most of the day. A wonderful new addition to my skincare routine! Also, the pump is perfect and makes it easy to use!" —Bubstex

    Price: $18.89

    20. And a Burt's Bees clay mask if you want to move away from oily and towards radiant. This mask uses charcoal to draw impurities and excess oil from the pores, with antioxidant-rich açai oil to protect and hydrate your complexion. It's basically the mask version of a pore strip, yet it won't do any damage to your skin (because pore strips are *really* harmful to your delicate skin, folks)!

    Burt&#x27;s Bees detoxifying clay mask tube with acai oil, dermatologist tested badge on top
    Promising review: "Sometimes my skin feels so oily (not helped by central NC humidity) and I need extra help to balance my skin. This is easy to use — you're done in 15 minutes and your skin feels SO nice and soft afterward. It takes away the excess oil and leaves your skin feeling nourished. I do this about once a week." —MW

    Price: $15.69

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.