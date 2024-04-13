27 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already?"

1. A very handy set of air fryer and Instant Pot Magnetic Cheat Sheets, because there is nothing worse than having to Google search "how to fry sweet potatoes in an air fryer" only to have to scroll through a lengthy recipe to land on your answer. These sheets have all the temperature settings, dry-to-liquid ratios, and cook times you need for a perfect meal.
2. An under the cabinet jar opener to help you prove that yes, you really can do it all yourself — including opening jars with ease.
3. A magnetic stove shelf that will help keep all your most-used spices in one space without the fear of them falling off the curved edge of your stove top.
4. A terra-cotta leaf coin (from our Goodful collection on Amazon) if the bane of your baking experience is rock-hard brown sugar. Just throw this into your dark or light brown sugar storage container and get ready for fluffy, moist sugar each time.
5. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer, because a fine mist of olive oil is a heck of a lot more consistent than a drizzle. If you're into making things like kale chips, this is perfect for getting olive oil onto every single leaf for a tasty and crunchy feel each time.
6. A dishwasher-safe airtight cold-brew coffee maker so that you can finally say goodbye to $6 coffee shop cold brews for good! Plus, you have total control over the bean roasts, flavors, and steep time with this, so you really *will* be making the perfect-for-you brew.
7. A pair of cut-resistant gloves, because cooking more often than not requires a ton of chopping — if most of your mainstay recipes call for mirepoix (aka, the classic chopped onion, celery, and carrot medley that goes into stews, soups, and more), consider saving your fingers from the possibility of an accidental slice.
8. A pantry organization set so that you can finally live out your #OrganizationTok dreams of having a pristine kitchen setup.
9. An awesome Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer that splits, de-pits, and slices your avocados in just a few movements.
10. A stainless-steel rocking garlic press, because why should anyone sit there slicing itty-bitty pieces of garlic when they can press them into a fine paste in seconds? We really are living in the future.
11. A three-piece pizza grilling set that's amore. No, but seriously, this set has practically everything you need to properly bake, slice, and serve your homemade Neapolitan pizza with ease.
12. An easy-to-release tiny ice cube tray, because the pinnacle of having fancy iced coffee at home is placing fancy ice cubes inside. If you're not an avid coffee drinker, this works with anything you love to serve chilled on ice.
13. A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer that has a blender ball inside to make sure that your batter is always perfectly emulsified. Plus, the squeeze-tube shape ensures that you won't run into streaks of batter around your perfectly circular pancakes!
14. A lasagna pan so you can kiss the days of people fighting over the corner or side pieces goodbye. Plus, if you have a few people at your dinner with different dietary restrictions, this can be a perfect tool to use when making meat or vegetarian lasagnas in one go!
15. A dish squeegee that's handy for anyone, regardless if they wash their dishes by hand or not. If you have a dishwasher, you can use this to scrape food off plates before placing them into the wash cycle. If you wash your dishes by hand, though, this is great for scraping off bits before they harden (aka, before they become nearly impossible to scrub off).
16. A set of minimal but super chic pantry labels, because since everything else in your home is aesthetically-pleasing, your pantry staples deserve the same treatment. This set comes with 134 labels that are waterproof and removable, which is basically everything your type-A, category-loving heart can hope for.
17. A cast-iron skillet that will be the secret to making restaurant-quality meals at home. This one is great for roasting meats, sautéing veggies, or even baking cornbread.
18. A set of nonstick oven liners so that you can say goodbye to the hassle of scrubbing baked-on bits off your oven.
19. An awesome little handheld milk frother that gives you the ability to make the perfect, foamy latte every single morning. But here's a secret: This also works great for whipping up frothy Greek frappes!
20. A stainless-steel bottle sealer will keep your bubbly wines fresh until the very last drop! Even if that last drop is a day or two after you opened the bottle.
21. A three-compartment lid organizer, because there is nothing worse than packing your gorgeous homemade meals...and then spending 10 minutes trying to figure out where all the lids to your containers went. This organizes them by size and keeps them in one compact, easy-to-find place.
22. A storage bin with a spout that will help you measure out the perfect amount of rice, quinoa, couscous or barley every single time.
23. A pair of silicone oven mitts, because grabbing things out of the oven with bare hands should never, EVER be an option in your (OR ANY) kitchen.
24. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer that takes up about half the space of a traditional drawer organizer while holding about the same amount of utensils!
25. A dishwasher-safe apple slicer, which slices apples in what could be record time! This is great if you're always after a quick and healthy snack during your busy WFH days, or if you are looking for a way to cut down the time it takes to make kid-friendly bento lunch boxes.
26. A dishwasher magnet that you can lean on to ensure you never accidentally eat from a dirty dish again.
27. And a clip-on strainer will help prevent you from accidentally pouring either A. your pasta all over the sink, or B. hot water all over your floor and self. Just clip this onto your pot, drain your pasta, and get ready for a yummy meal.
