BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already?"

    Like this terracotta coin that will make you stop throwing away your hardened brown sugar for good.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A very handy set of air fryer and Instant Pot Magnetic Cheat Sheets, because there is nothing worse than having to Google search "how to fry sweet potatoes in an air fryer" only to have to scroll through a lengthy recipe to land on your answer. These sheets have all the temperature settings, dry-to-liquid ratios, and cook times you need for a perfect meal.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review (for the Instant Pot sheet): "I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my IP for that particular product." —Olesya R

    Get the air fryer sheets for $7.45+ (available in four options) and the Instant Pot sheet for $8.99 from Amazon.

    2. An under the cabinet jar opener to help you prove that yes, you really can do it all yourself — including opening jars with ease.

    A person&#x27;s hand supporting a jar of Prego Tomato Basil Garlic sauce that&#x27;s stuck to an underside cabinet shelf, demonstrating a storage solution
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a simple but useful product, I wonder why not every house has it as a default. Very easy to install, it stays hidden under the cabinet so you don't even see it. Opening bottles and jars is so easy that I was surprised. Definitely whoever came up with this product design deserves a big credit and thanks. I am 69 years old now, and over time, I had been losing the grip. This product helped a lot, and I wonder why all this time I had been wasting time and energy in simply opening a jar lid. Go buy this product. But be careful to install under a cabinet where your kids are not generally reaching out to. Teeth on this device are very sharp, so better to be careful." —N Tyagi

    Get it from Amazon for $12.75.

    3. A magnetic stove shelf that will help keep all your most-used spices in one space without the fear of them falling off the curved edge of your stove top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is amazing, and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." —JStill

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).

    4. A terra-cotta leaf coin (from our Goodful collection on Amazon) if the bane of your baking experience is rock-hard brown sugar. Just throw this into your dark or light brown sugar storage container and get ready for fluffy, moist sugar each time.

    Terra cotta brown sugar saver in a bowl of brown sugar to maintain freshness
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t know I needed this product until I saw how great it works! I was throwing out brown sugar because it was always getting hard.
    I was looking for solutions on how to keep my brown sugar soft and saw this. I was skeptical. When I received it, I followed the instructions (super simple…soak in water) and then placed it in my container with the brown sugar. This works amazingly! Highly recommend!" —LetsGoX

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available as a two-pack or with a sugar container).

    5. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer, because a fine mist of olive oil is a heck of a lot more consistent than a drizzle. If you're into making things like kale chips, this is perfect for getting olive oil onto every single leaf for a tasty and crunchy feel each time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." —K.K.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.87+ (also available in a two-pack and in two colors).

    6. A dishwasher-safe airtight cold-brew coffee maker so that you can finally say goodbye to $6 coffee shop cold brews for good! Plus, you have total control over the bean roasts, flavors, and steep time with this, so you really *will* be making the perfect-for-you brew.

    A customer review photo of them holding the cold brew maker
    amazon.com

    Includes a detachable infuser, lid, and pitcher. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "I received my first Takeya cold-brew maker as a gift for Christmas. I like it so much I bought another. It's easy to use and very easy to clean, plus it makes my morning coffee more palatable. It was well-packaged, has easy-to-follow instructions, and will get lots of use at my house. One of the best features is that it can be turned upside down with no leakage." —J. Lloyd

    Get it from Amazon for $23.80+ (available in two sizes and three colors). And don't forget the coffee!

    7. A pair of cut-resistant gloves, because cooking more often than not requires a ton of chopping — if most of your mainstay recipes call for mirepoix (aka, the classic chopped onion, celery, and carrot medley that goes into stews, soups, and more), consider saving your fingers from the possibility of an accidental slice.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Food-safe and machine-washable. Check out our full review of these NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves.

    Promising review: "After my husband sliced his finger on our mandolin, I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now, we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" —That Author Guy's Wife

    Get them from Amazon for $12.14+ (available in sizes XS–XL, two styles, two colors, and in two pack variations).

    8. A pantry organization set so that you can finally live out your #OrganizationTok dreams of having a pristine kitchen setup.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these bins [for] the fridge, pantry, and coffee station. They have made the space feel more organized and they make cleaning a breeze. I’ve had them for about 7 months and they still look like new." —SWhitU

    Get the set of six from Amazon for $19.10+ (available in four sizes and in packs of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 14).

    9. An awesome Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer that splits, de-pits, and slices your avocados in just a few movements.

    A customer review photo of their tool next to a sliced avocado
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation. The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this tool!" —NPR MAN

    Get it from Amazon for $9.50.

    10. A stainless-steel rocking garlic press, because why should anyone sit there slicing itty-bitty pieces of garlic when they can press them into a fine paste in seconds? We really are living in the future.

    Rolling grated rocker crushing garlic
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like garlic very much, so I use this garlic press every day. It works very well, is easy to use, and is easy to clean. Compared with the garlic press I used before, this is more labor-saving and comfortable." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in two colors).

    11. A three-piece pizza grilling set that's amore. No, but seriously, this set has practically everything you need to properly bake, slice, and serve your homemade Neapolitan pizza with ease.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to admit that I was already a Cuisinart fan as I own a Cuisinart outdoor grill and have given two as wedding gifts. I was anxious to receive the new outdoor pizza maker as we live out in the country without the option of pizza delivery; so all of my past attempts at pizza making was with a boxed mix. My husband had the pizza maker assembled (along with the stand that is sold separately) and heated before the dough had even finished rising. Only have one recommendation: READ the Pizza Making Guide that includes several informative tips, especially the one suggesting to use cornmeal on the peel. We’re pizza-making pros now (by the second batch) and started experimenting with different recipes. When not in use, I like the design that mirrors the cosmetics of my outdoor grill." —Kris F

    Get the set from Amazon for $24.49.

    12. An easy-to-release tiny ice cube tray, because the pinnacle of having fancy iced coffee at home is placing fancy ice cubes inside. If you're not an avid coffee drinker, this works with anything you love to serve chilled on ice.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily... especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting them in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." —Heather

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.98.

    13. A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer that has a blender ball inside to make sure that your batter is always perfectly emulsified. Plus, the squeeze-tube shape ensures that you won't run into streaks of batter around your perfectly circular pancakes!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast-iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now! So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up, and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix, but if making a large amount, you might have to gently tap it a bit." —KC Hunter

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two colors).

    14. A lasagna pan so you can kiss the days of people fighting over the corner or side pieces goodbye. Plus, if you have a few people at your dinner with different dietary restrictions, this can be a perfect tool to use when making meat or vegetarian lasagnas in one go!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Made with an easy-release, silicone-based nonstick coating. The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended to extend product life.

    Promising review: "We already use several Chicago Metallic pans for bread, and they're fantastic! This one was just like them, easy-release, hard to scratch, and a long-lasting nonstick surface. It's heavy enough to cook evenly, and all-around great. It's about 2 3/4 inches at the very bottom, angling out to maybe 3 inches at the top of each channel. We wouldn't want to put this in the dishwasher, although they say you can. The nonstick is really very good. Plus, the lip makes it a whole lot easier to lift in and out of the oven." —Craig L.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A dish squeegee that's handy for anyone, regardless if they wash their dishes by hand or not. If you have a dishwasher, you can use this to scrape food off plates before placing them into the wash cycle. If you wash your dishes by hand, though, this is great for scraping off bits before they harden (aka, before they become nearly impossible to scrub off).

    Amazon

    Promising review: "OXO has such wonderful kitchen equipment, and this is no exception. It does a much better job than a Brillo pad, and lasts longer, too." —Emily Peters

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    16. A set of minimal but super chic pantry labels, because since everything else in your home is aesthetically-pleasing, your pantry staples deserve the same treatment. This set comes with 134 labels that are waterproof and removable, which is basically everything your type-A, category-loving heart can hope for.

    Four labeled pantry containers with brown sugar, baking powder, flour, and oatmeal on a kitchen shelf
    Quart+Pint on Etsy

    Quart+Pint is a modern label shop that's woman-owned and based in Utah.

    Get them from Quart+Pint on Etsy for $14.96 (originally $19.95; available in a glossy or matte finish).

    17. A cast-iron skillet that will be the secret to making restaurant-quality meals at home. This one is great for roasting meats, sautéing veggies, or even baking cornbread.

    The cast iron skillet with cooked salmon
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Lodge cast-iron pans are the best. My only regret is that I bought it for a man who didn't deserve it. The good thing? It'll last forever, so unless he throws it out or gives it away, he'll have a life-long reminder of what he lost!" —Carrie N

    Get it from Amazon for $39.80+ (available in five sizes and four versions/patterns).

    18. A set of nonstick oven liners so that you can say goodbye to the hassle of scrubbing baked-on bits off your oven.

    An oven with liners protecting the bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." —Artset Outset

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two pack options).

    19. An awesome little handheld milk frother that gives you the ability to make the perfect, foamy latte every single morning. But here's a secret: This also works great for whipping up frothy Greek frappes!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did not know I needed this in my life. I saw a video of someone obsessed with the drink, London Fog (Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and milk), and she offhandedly mentioned you can easily make your own if you get a frother. At home, I mostly make different versions of drip coffee because frothers seemed so 'extra' until I got this! To put this little guy together, you do need two double-A batteries. It comes with a little stand. I made a very strong drip coffee (Blue Bottle Bella Donovan), warmed up whole milk in the microwave, stuck the frother in the middle of the milk, wiggled it around a bit, added three teaspoons of sugar (I like it sweet), and it was so good!!! So perfect. Plus, the side of the box has a QR code with a link to some recipes, a coupon, and it automatically registers your warranty. Pretty awesome! I’m super excited for future matcha lattes and practicing latte art. Also! My coffee shop costs, like, $5, almost $6, for a latte. I’m lactose intolerant, so every latte I have to pay $0.70 more. I just hate that! This will save me money, and I get my cozy caffeine fix in the comfort of my own home!" —RobinFromCalifornia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 44 colors).

    20. A stainless-steel bottle sealer will keep your bubbly wines fresh until the very last drop! Even if that last drop is a day or two after you opened the bottle.

    A bottle of wine on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My champagne now stays fresh and bubbly for much longer. I don’t have to worry about the stopper flying off randomly because of how securely this stopper latches onto the bottle neck. This stopper is so airtight that nothing leaks out when the bottle over and when I take it off it’s like popping a new bottle each time, with that fizz 'smoke.' Definitely gonna buy more." —Danii Girll

    Get the bottle sealer from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two pack sizes and in three colors).

    21. A three-compartment lid organizer, because there is nothing worse than packing your gorgeous homemade meals...and then spending 10 minutes trying to figure out where all the lids to your containers went. This organizes them by size and keeps them in one compact, easy-to-find place.

    The lid organizer placed inside a kitchen drawer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now, I can stack my lids in the organizer, and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four sizes).

    22. A storage bin with a spout that will help you measure out the perfect amount of rice, quinoa, couscous or barley every single time.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love these sooo much I bought three! I use them to hold rice, homemade breadcrumbs, and coconut flour. The caps make a nice airtight lid, and they're very convenient to use, always right where you need them to be. The sizing on the bin itself is a little tall, so I store these lying down in my cabinets; otherwise, they don't fit. If you are looking for something to store your grains/powders/crumbs/seeds/cereal/whatever in, these bins are AWESOME." —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $14.20.

    23. A pair of silicone oven mitts, because grabbing things out of the oven with bare hands should never, EVER be an option in your (OR ANY) kitchen.

    A person taking something out of the oven while wearing the gloves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As someone who is super afraid of being burned, I am happily using these. They do reach all the way up the arm so that I feel safe reaching into my old oven. I don't have any problems bending my fingers to grip things, and so far, I haven't felt any heat when taking things out. Before I was using a 20-year-old woven glove that was past its prime. I haven't felt safe using anything but that single glove. Now, I have these, and they're fantastic." —Jenne Schrader

    Get a pair from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 11 colors and two sizes).

    24. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer that takes up about half the space of a traditional drawer organizer while holding about the same amount of utensils!

    The cutlery drawer organizer filled with utensils
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought two of these, and I’m very pleased with them. The non-slip feature on the bottom is great — you won’t have cutlery sliding around when you open and close your drawers. I would highly recommend." —Chelsea C.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.91 (also available in a knife block).

    25. A dishwasher-safe apple slicer, which slices apples in what could be record time! This is great if you're always after a quick and healthy snack during your busy WFH days, or if you are looking for a way to cut down the time it takes to make kid-friendly bento lunch boxes.

    Hands using an apple slicer on a cutting board to cut an apple into wedges
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously, why has this never been invented before? It's the best thing in the history of apples! It cuts the apples in perfect sizes for kids (and even me), and the bottom base to push the blade all the way down is a game-changer. I always hated cutting apples because the last push was annoying and made slices fly everywhere. This is easy and keeps them all mostly attached. Love, love, love it!" —jbug

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    26. A dishwasher magnet that you can lean on to ensure you never accidentally eat from a dirty dish again.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I could not be happier with this product. I've recently moved to care for my mother with Alzheimer's. This has stopped the incessant question of clean or dirty. Well-made and durable!" —jedismama2010

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).

    27. And a clip-on strainer will help prevent you from accidentally pouring either A. your pasta all over the sink, or B. hot water all over your floor and self. Just clip this onto your pot, drain your pasta, and get ready for a yummy meal.

    The clip-on strainer being used on a pot of pasta
    Amazon

    Promising review: "After many years of failing to drain skillets and pots by using a lid, I searched for and bought this guy. Wow! I can't believe I lived without this for so long. It's a dream to drain water from pasta, and grease from meat. No slippage, and it works great. Just need to be a little careful if you've got a lot of food in the pot/pan, as some of it can escape over the top, but the use of a spoon to keep it at bay works well." —R. Higgins

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.