25 Gifts For The Person You’ve Known So Long You’ve Run Out Of Gifts To Get Them

Promising review: "My girlfriend is a coffee lover and a backpacker. This is a bad combination because until this device appeared on the market, there was no way to get a really good cup of coffee on the trail. And, like most coffee lovers, things could get really ugly in the morning if she didn't get a great cup of coffee. JoGo makes a great cup of coffee, according to my girl. It's also light and compact and durable, so it should survive well on the trail. Which bodes well for my own survival. Thank you JoGo! You saved my life! Update: We took a backpacking trip to Joshua Tree National Park to test the JoGo in the wild. It worked perfectly. My girl loves it!" —Ron

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in four colors).