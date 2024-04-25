25 Gifts For The Person You’ve Known So Long You’ve Run Out Of Gifts To Get Them

1. A portable brewing straw, because your parent is super into drinking single-origin coffee and tea, yes — but they're probably not into gulping loose leaves or coarse grinds floating around in their mug. This straw has a strainer at the end that filters any solids suspended in the cup. It works great for coffee, yerba mate, and other loose-leaf teas, but can also help to filter out those inevitable chunks from their powdered collagen or protein drinks!
Promising review: "My girlfriend is a coffee lover and a backpacker. This is a bad combination because until this device appeared on the market, there was no way to get a really good cup of coffee on the trail. And, like most coffee lovers, things could get really ugly in the morning if she didn't get a great cup of coffee. JoGo makes a great cup of coffee, according to my girl. It's also light and compact and durable, so it should survive well on the trail. Which bodes well for my own survival. Thank you JoGo! You saved my life! Update: We took a backpacking trip to Joshua Tree National Park to test the JoGo in the wild. It worked perfectly. My girl loves it!" —Ron
2. A scratch-off world map for your sibling who has a passion for two things: travel and interior design. This is a simple way for them to hang some personalized wall art in their home while acting as a sweet reminder of all the places they've been.
Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off like others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map for anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better quality map either!" —Ashley C.
3. And a travel cupholder to gift the same person — because you want to give them something they need while jet-setting, too! This handy cupholder slots easily over most carry-ons and will free their hands of sloshy drinks as they run from one terminal to the next. Oh, and it holds two drinks — basically, it's made for those who need both their water and caffeinated bevies within reach 24/7.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
4. A fill-in-the-blank book is perfect if you have so many things to say to your boo that you find yourself at a loss for words. This book is like Mad Libs for Love: you can fill in the prompts with simple words and phrases to show your partner how much they mean to you.
Promising review: "This book was a lot of fun to fill in with fun memories and personalized sentiments. There are many, many pages so be prepared to sit down and think of a lot of ideas to completely fill this book. I gave this to my boyfriend as a gift and he thought it was so sweet that he cried the good kind of tears. Very clever gift idea." —Denise K
5. An octopus-shaped blackhead remover to bring some adorable vibes into your skincare-loving bestie's routine. This handy scrub stick buffs away at clogged pores, effectively minimizing blackheads, whiteheads, and even sebaceous filaments!
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
6. A screaming goat for your pal who is like a Renaissance person of facts — they may not know everything on this planet, but they know just enough about most things to always win trivia night. This comes with a handy book full of facts about goats and a figurine that makes goat sounds (which are basically screams).
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." —Gab
7. A pack of cat sponges so that you can upgrade your cat-obsessed friend's kitchen setup. They have to do their dishes, anyway; this makes the process one gazillion times more enjoyable (and adorable!) and will make for a great talking point when they have guests over.
Promising review: "I love them. Very cute! I use them for washing my cat's bowls to have a separate sponge." —grace chang
8. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because no matter how much people try to cut out sugar, it's secretly everyone's wish to have cereal sans cereal and only with the marshmallows. Make your bestie's dream come true.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
9. A cute bookmark book tracker that's basically perfect if your bibliophile boo is also super into cataloging memories. This bookmark will arrive empty, without any titles written on the spines of the book drawings. Your giftee will personalize this by jotting down each book title on the empty spines, creating a log to show them how far they've come on their reading journey!
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year, and it will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled. ❤️" —Mady Taylor
10. A two-pack of Tile Bluetooth trackers if your parent, despite their best efforts, are constantly losing track of their more essential belongings. They can use these tiles to keep an eye on things like their keys, wallets, or lunchboxes. But! I know many parents who also put this into their little kid's bookbags to ensure they are where they should be!
Promising review: "I got these for my husband, who loses everything! It's a full-time job, constantly looking for his keys, phone, etc. I have been wanting to buy these for years and I am mad at myself that I waited so long! So now, when my husband loses something, he just hits the button! Several times a week to several times a day. Every single time he does, I tell myself, Merry Christmas! It's the best gift I have ever gotten myself! It's also like having three gifts in one since he can hit the button to also find his phone. (Merry Christmas to me!) I love not dropping whatever I am doing to look around for his lost item. (Merry Christmas to me!) I love not hearing him fuss and being overdramatic because his keys are 'lost forever!' (Merry Christmas to me!) Get it, it's worth it." —Lori
11. A bubble massage mat that I personally have on my Amazon wishlist (JIC any of *my* loved ones are reading this), but seriously, this is a NECESSITY if your giftee is like Meredith Marks and cannot go without their soak after a long day. This turns any bath into a straight-up Jacuzzi that provides a relaxing massage, heat therapy, and even gentle essential oil diffusion!
Promising review: "I LOVE this thing. The air is lightly heated and I really enjoy the option to add essential oils to scent the air while you soak. In my opinion, this product is superior to a jetted tub in that it requires very little maintenance. I allow the pump to run for a few seconds after the tub has completely drained, and then I use the suction cups to hang it on the wall of the tub to allow any residual water to drain out. If I am not using it for more than a few days I roll it up and store it when it is completely dry. It is rare for it to be stored though because I love it. Once you figure out the mechanics of how the bubbles work you can position yourself so that more bubbles are directed to your neck or the small of your back. I highly recommend this product to anyone who loves to soak but doesn't want the high maintenance of a jetted tub." —Marty
12. A headrest hook to keep your sibling's car at least a little more organized than usual. This comes in handy for anyone who needs to slot their handbag somewhere while driving people in their passenger's seat — but it can also work well to hang dry cleaning!
Promising review: "These hooks work great and function exactly the way I had hoped for! I actually turned them around and use them for the front of the seat. These hooks have solved the dreaded 'bag dump' when you have to brake suddenly. No more lunch spilling all over the inside of my work bag!!" —KLGS
