    27 Cat Products So Useful And ~Purrfect~, You’ll Be Mad At Yourself For Not Buying Them Sooner

    It's ok — you'll forgive yourself once you see how much your kitty loves these products.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A faux-fur cat tree and condo to give them something other than your couch to scratch during their free time. This tree has a top pocket and downstairs cubby, too, which is perfect for midday cat naps and several furry babies.

    Cat lounging on a small two-tier gray cat tree with a scratching post and cubby
    Chewy

    Promising review: "This condo/tree is perfect for smaller spaces and still gives my cats the perch on top that they love. If one is up top then the other is snuggled up in the condo below. Assembly was easy and everything fit tightly. Great buy!!" —Shannon

    Get it from Chewy for $37.38+ (originally $50.56; available in two colors).

    2. Or a super fuzzy window hammock so your cat can enjoy a nap with a view. This is especially helpful if you live in a small city apartment — the trick to making a fun place for your cat while holding onto your precious square footage is by storing things (in this case, a cat lounge area) vertically.

    A ginger cat lounging on a wall-mounted cat bed with a curved stand next to a brick wall
    Tuft and Paw

    Promising review: "We can always find her on her Cloud Nine Window Hammock where she can soak up the afternoon sun or be up high while her new feline one-year-old brother is being his rambunctious self at floor level. The Window Hammock is a game-changer. Solidly made with high-quality materials. Considering a second one for upstairs. For us it’s been worth every penny!" —Paula

    Get it from Tuft and Paw for $79+ (available with or without a floof blanket).

    3. And a fruit tart bed since cats can sometimes scratch at cozy couches when making biscuits or preparing for a nap. Your cat can use this bed to make all the biscuits they want during their nth slumber of the day while having lemon, kiwi, strawberry, and blueberry-shaped cushions to play with when they wake up!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ahh this is so cute!!! I have two cats and they love this bed now. When I first got it, my cats were very confused and stayed away for a while. My boy, Decaf, started playing with the blueberries and strawberry around the house and would even carry them around. My girl, Fey, began sleeping in the tart with all the fruit. Now they both sleep in the bed, sometimes together, which is so impossibly cute and a tangle of kitty limbs! My boy is a 16 lb large cat, and my girl is about 7 lb (so smol), so while the bed looks smallish, they're cats. They are gonna attempt to fit in anything. If they fits, they sits." —cle

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes).

    4. An interactive roller cat toy, because playing isn't just for kittens! Playtime is vital to ensuring that your cat can maintain their physical health and mental awareness throughout their life. I have this toy, and my two cats play with it for hours on end.

    A cat playing with a triple-tiered blue cat toy
    MACK / Chewy

    Promising review: "I couldn’t even get this put together before Button started playing with it. I put it out as a distraction so she would quit climbing the walls (literally), and so far it’s working. She loves her cat dancer so I hope she’ll start playing with the little butterfly on top too. It comes with a replacement butterfly too, which is a thoughtful inclusion." —ButtonMama

    Get it from Chewy for $7.61+ (available in two colors).

    5. A PetSafe feeder ball that keeps mealtime fun and stimulates your cat's mind with a puzzle. Plus, if your cat tends to eat waaay too quickly (to the point of making themselves sick) then this will help slow them down as they learn to eat more intuitively!

    a cat sitting with the toy in front of them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our cats love this and it's the perfect way to give them food overnight without them eating all of it within the first 30 minutes and vomiting on the kitchen floor! They really like the challenge, and the size makes it really easy to regulate the amount of food we are giving them. We got two of them so they could both play/eat and that really solved our problems." —Charity Crabtree

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in four colors).

    6. An interactive laser pointer for making playtime about more than just having fun — it's important to keep your cat active and maintain their cognitive health, especially as they get older and this does just that!

    a cat chasing a red laser from an automatic laser pointer
    amazon.com

    Just make sure to give them a little treat after play time so they don't get frustrated from not being able to ever actually catch the laser!

    Promising review: "I have two very active cats, and they both love chasing the red dot. But the standard ones require me to push the tiny button, and sometimes I am utterly swamped with work. So I ordered this for them, and they are HUGE FANS. They hear it whirr on, and they are all set to play for fifteen minutes. They know exactly where the red dot comes from, but they don't care! Fun to watch them play, and it keeps them out of my hair for a while!" —Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four styles).

    7. A bag of PrettyLitter aka a necessity when monitoring your cat's health. Cats don't really show that they're going through the pain of health woes until the going gets bad, and this litter changes colors to act as the liaison between you and your cat's health.

    a cat in front of a litter box with pretty litter inside
    Target

    For example, my darling cat has had the energy of a kitten lately and has been eating normally and cuddling constantly — basically, all the signs of a healthy cat. Thanks to this litter, though, I detected that she was developing an infection early on!

    Promising review: "This litter tells me when my cat might be sick or have abnormal urine. It doesn’t clump, which I like. It let me know I needed to take my calico to the vet, which helped me avoid a much bigger problem. It lasts for 2 months, so it’s not bad for the price." —Target Customer

    Get it from Target for $29.49.

    8. An exercise wheel, since sometimes, cats just need to get their energy out, and they'll do anything it takes to say, "hey! play with me," which includes scratching at things they know they're not supposed to. This will help them release their desire to play *and* get in a great workout!

    A Bengal cat walks inside a large exercise wheel placed in a home interior
    One Fast Cat

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old sphynx is very energetic and the wheel lets her burn some of that off. Worth every penny to see my baby happy!" —Meaghan M.

    Get it from One Fast Cat for $199+ (available in two base colors, five traction pad colors, and two inline wheel colors).

    9. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!

    a pot overgrown with cat grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I poured about a quart of water with Miracle-Gro in it over the seeds, and it drained immediately into the drip tray which filled up. I figured it would just suck up the water out of the tray as needed. Then, I left it alone for five days while on a business trip. When I came home, the grass was 8 to 10 inches high and very thick and fluffy. My cats loved it!" —Laura Byrd

    Get it from Amazon for $11.60.

    10. A silicone cat bowl mat because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    the silicone mat with food and water on it and a cat in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these to use as a mat for our cat water bowls. Previously, I used a small towel but realized the water my cats were sloshing out…was harming my wood floor. These mats were perfect. I have one on a wood floor and one on a carpeted area. For some reason, my cats like to put their paws into the bowl and swirl their water around. Now…if kitty wants to slosh, the mat catches anything that gets outside of the bowl. No more air-drying my floors after a mishap. Very happy." —AngelaG

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five sizes and 28 colors).

    11. A pet food storage system perfect if you have a multi-cat home and need to keep your older cat's medical-grade food away from your new kitty's kibble.

    a cat smelling a two tiered airtight pet food container with a transparent body and navy lids
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We hated picking up litter and food bags heavier than us so this is definitely a game-changer! It's an awesome find and organizing idea. My husband was so happy to see that it came with a scoop!" —P Bocanegra

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in six colors).

    12. A package of wild-caught salmon cat treats so your kitty with a sensitive belly can enjoy treats that are both delicious and great for their digestive tract, too.

    Package of Ava&#x27;s Pet Palace Salmon Nuggets, soft jerky cat treats with ingredient icons on a pink and teal design
    Ava's Pet Palace

    Ava's Pet Palace is a small business that was founded by Ava when she was only 8 years old!

    Get a bag from Ava's Pet Palace for $9.

    13. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray because cats get nicks from time to time. (Or, in the case of the reviewer below, full-on surgery!!!) Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We just got yesterday and applied it three times a day like instructed, and my baby’s cut is practically GONE! It was super bloody and irritated yesterday, but this morning, he woke up with it all dried up and no longer super red. I could tell it wasn’t stinging when I applied because he wouldn’t try to move. Amazing stuff!" —Senia.MC

    Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three sizes).

    14. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is practically a necessity if your old baby needs extra help to groom themselves these days.

    A white and grey cat sitting next to a huge ball of fur
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I brushed off enough cat hair to have another cat. I would recommend this brush if you want to brush your fur babies bald. It won't actually ever happen, them being bald, but it is so satisfying to see that fur pile up next you as you spend 30 minutes brushing your cat or dog." —Charly

    Get it from Amazon for $12.74.

    15. And while we're on the topic of bathing, a waterless shampoo for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. This spray is great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.

    the bottle of product
    Target

    Promising review: "This is awesome for my 4-week-old kitten. It is unscented but somehow made my kitten smell fresh and clean. It’s very convenient to avoid water baths, at a great price too!" —jb

    Get it from Target for $7.99.

    16. A Greenies dental treat because a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats promote gum and tooth health and give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.

    a cat&#x27;s paw grabbing the box of greenies treats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our two senior cats like these treats. We give them a couple at night, and they seem to help with keeping their teeth clean and avoiding the dreaded, expensive cleaning by the vet." —Linda in NC

    Get it from Amazon for $3.28+ (available in four sizes).

    17. A Greenies Pill Pocket treat — it's just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal! Simply place your cat's meds inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they think is a yummy snack.

    three greenie treats: one with a pill outside of it, one with a pill inside of it, and one with a pill inside of it and the treat molded around the pill so as to hide it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A must-have for giving pills to cats. So easy to use and good ingredients. Works successfully with our cats — they gobble it right up and aren't aware of the pill inside." —Barry

    Get a pack of 45 treats from Amazon for $6.48.

    18. A plush purring pillow for cats who need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for cats of all ages who crave plush textures and soothing sounds as they snooze away.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We foster kittens and their moms. It did its job. This has worked on two of our three families of kittens. The kittens could focus on this and play. Even the moms liked it initially." —Spud's Place

    Get it from Amazon for $8.78.

    19. A jar of catnip buds so your finicky cat can writhe around in the relaxation that comes with catnip. I have this catnip for my cats, and I find that since it's still in its buds (as opposed to being ground), it stays fresher for longer!

    a mason jar full of catnip buds
    PetSmart

    Promising review: "This is the third time I have bought this brand of catnip and I think it is the absolute best one I have ever come across. Most other brands are almost completely pulverized and like dust. These buds keep their shape and size until they are bitten into. My cats definitely like this brand better than any other. A little more expensive but it lasts much longer." —3CoolCats

    Get it from Petsmart for $17.99 (originally $19.99).

    20. A stainless steel cat water fountain if your cat refuses to hydrate themselves from anything other than the running kitchen faucet. Save your sanity (and your water bill) with this super cute floral fountain that will give your kitty the illusion of running water and encourage them to drink more.

    Cat drinking from a pet water fountain on a hardwood floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our cat recently had urinary crystals so bad his bladder was fully blocked. After surgery we were advised to get a fountain to encourage more drinking. We have three other cats and they have all taken to the fountain. It's easy to set up, easy to clean, the filter are relatively inexpensive. It's also super easy to fill. It is very quiet. You'll start to hear some water noise when the level gets low, but that's a great reminder to fill it up haha. For the price, this fountain is wonderful. Recommend." —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    21. An interactive cat toy that will stimulate your bored cat's mind. To use this toy, just place treats inside the slots, close them, and watch your cat work to uncover the goodies inside!

    Interactive cat puzzle toy with sliding blocks and pegs on wooden floor
    PetSmart

    Promising review: "Cat loves figuring it out and i like playing it with her." —Weilly

    Get it from PetSmart for $14.69 (originally $14.99).

    22. A bath brush with silicone teeth to really get between your cat's fur and scrub their bodies. Pro tip: this brush works great as a massage comb for those dry moments in between washes, too.

    a striped cat being brushed with a purple silicone brush that fits in the palm of a hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg, this brush is amazing. The amount of fur I got off my cat after the first use is unbelievable. Now, I use it about 3–4 times a week and my cat's fur has never looked so good. It's shiny and soft! My cat absolutely loves it. If you have a cat you must get this. You won't regret it!!!!" –Rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).

    23. A pair of grooming gloves so you can comb your cat while petting them at the same time. With 225 silicone grooming tips, your cat can finally slip into a state of zen as you massage their excess fur away.

    A blue and black grooming glove covered in cat fir and
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought so many products over the years to remove hair off my cat. THIS product really works great!!! Spray a little water as they advise on little nubs and massage your cat. Keep rubbing until gloves are full then peel hair off them. My cat loves them and they remove more loose hair than any other product. A must-have!" —Debbie

    Get it from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in six colors).

    24. A pair of bite-proof handling gloves you can use to avoid the inevitable scratches from bathing, claw trimming, or just general cat play. These gloves are 16 inches long, meaning that your precious forearms will remain protected, too.

    reviewer wearing the gray glove while playing with their fluffy cat
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These gloves could probably protect me if a mountain lion tried to bite! I've never worn gloves this strong, yet are so very easy to clench my fist. Many of the other reviewers were right on! I can't sing enough praises about the quality and the price." –Gypsy J.

    "I do TNR and work with local animal vaccination clinics, these are an absolute MUST-HAVE! I'm very happy with the gloves." —Nathan

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes).

    25. An automatic cat feeder for the feline in your life who never seems to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cat does not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them since you can schedule when it releases food.

    A cat sitting next to a cat food dispenser
    Chewy

    Promising review: "Our younger cat had become used to eating at 3:00 am when our senior cat had dementia and confused days and nights. After our senior cat passed away, our remaining cat would not go back to eating at a normal time. This feeder is perfect. We have it set for 3:00 am as well as 7:00 pm and she no longer bothers us for her dry food. She gets canned food in between, not in the automatic feeder. The container holds several weeks of food so we feel we could leave her for a weekend and not worry too much about her." —Barb

    Get it from Chewy for $69.99.

    26. A pet-eye wipe to help your cat clean the tired out of their eyes, because the Sandman visits your feline companion, too! These are also great for cats with allergies who tend to get some goop buildup from runny eyes.

    a person cleaning their beige cat&#x27;s eye with an eye wipe
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "These work so good on my Persian cat whose eyes are constantly crying. I use them once or twice a day and usually only go through two per time if his eyes get really bad. His gunk builds up really hard, and these wipes immediately soften it all up and leave his eye area nice and clean. Would recommend 100%." —Paloma A

    "We are a 501c3 rescue. It is kitten season and along with kittens comes lots of gunky matted eyes. These are the BEST at helping us clear up these babies' eyes. This product is a must-have!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two versions).

    27. And a self-grooming cat toy that will provide your cat with those cute cheek scratches while you're too caught up with your daily tasks. I have a few of these toys adhered to several corners in my home to help my cats brush their fur as they pass by. Pro tip: add the included catnip to the slots on either side of the toy to turn groom time into playtime!

    a black and white cat rubbing its face on a catit grooming toy that adheres to any corner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Might need more of these! My cat loves to rub on it and the catnip is a perk! It was easy to attach to the corner and hasn’t moved since I put it on. I like that I can snap it off to clean and change out the catnip. Definitely a must-have!" —Someone

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.