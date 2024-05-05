27 Cat Products So Useful And ~Purrfect~, You’ll Be Mad At Yourself For Not Buying Them Sooner

Popular products from this list
1. A faux-fur cat tree and condo to give them something other than your couch to scratch during their free time. This tree has a top pocket and downstairs cubby, too, which is perfect for midday cat naps and several furry babies.
2. Or a super fuzzy window hammock so your cat can enjoy a nap with a view. This is especially helpful if you live in a small city apartment — the trick to making a fun place for your cat while holding onto your precious square footage is by storing things (in this case, a cat lounge area) vertically.
3. And a fruit tart bed since cats can sometimes scratch at cozy couches when making biscuits or preparing for a nap. Your cat can use this bed to make all the biscuits they want during their nth slumber of the day while having lemon, kiwi, strawberry, and blueberry-shaped cushions to play with when they wake up!
4. An interactive roller cat toy, because playing isn't just for kittens! Playtime is vital to ensuring that your cat can maintain their physical health and mental awareness throughout their life. I have this toy, and my two cats play with it for hours on end.
5. A PetSafe feeder ball that keeps mealtime fun and stimulates your cat's mind with a puzzle. Plus, if your cat tends to eat waaay too quickly (to the point of making themselves sick) then this will help slow them down as they learn to eat more intuitively!
6. An interactive laser pointer for making playtime about more than just having fun — it's important to keep your cat active and maintain their cognitive health, especially as they get older and this does just that!
7. A bag of PrettyLitter aka a necessity when monitoring your cat's health. Cats don't really show that they're going through the pain of health woes until the going gets bad, and this litter changes colors to act as the liaison between you and your cat's health.
8. An exercise wheel, since sometimes, cats just need to get their energy out, and they'll do anything it takes to say, "hey! play with me," which includes scratching at things they know they're not supposed to. This will help them release their desire to play *and* get in a great workout!
9. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!
10. A silicone cat bowl mat because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
11. A pet food storage system perfect if you have a multi-cat home and need to keep your older cat's medical-grade food away from your new kitty's kibble.
12. A package of wild-caught salmon cat treats so your kitty with a sensitive belly can enjoy treats that are both delicious and great for their digestive tract, too.
13. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray because cats get nicks from time to time. (Or, in the case of the reviewer below, full-on surgery!!!) Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.
14. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is practically a necessity if your old baby needs extra help to groom themselves these days.
15. And while we're on the topic of bathing, a waterless shampoo for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. This spray is great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.
16. A Greenies dental treat because a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats promote gum and tooth health and give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.
17. A Greenies Pill Pocket treat — it's just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal! Simply place your cat's meds inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they think is a yummy snack.
18. A plush purring pillow for cats who need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for cats of all ages who crave plush textures and soothing sounds as they snooze away.
19. A jar of catnip buds so your finicky cat can writhe around in the relaxation that comes with catnip. I have this catnip for my cats, and I find that since it's still in its buds (as opposed to being ground), it stays fresher for longer!
20. A stainless steel cat water fountain if your cat refuses to hydrate themselves from anything other than the running kitchen faucet. Save your sanity (and your water bill) with this super cute floral fountain that will give your kitty the illusion of running water and encourage them to drink more.
21. An interactive cat toy that will stimulate your bored cat's mind. To use this toy, just place treats inside the slots, close them, and watch your cat work to uncover the goodies inside!
22. A bath brush with silicone teeth to really get between your cat's fur and scrub their bodies. Pro tip: this brush works great as a massage comb for those dry moments in between washes, too.
23. A pair of grooming gloves so you can comb your cat while petting them at the same time. With 225 silicone grooming tips, your cat can finally slip into a state of zen as you massage their excess fur away.
24. A pair of bite-proof handling gloves you can use to avoid the inevitable scratches from bathing, claw trimming, or just general cat play. These gloves are 16 inches long, meaning that your precious forearms will remain protected, too.
25. An automatic cat feeder for the feline in your life who never seems to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cat does not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them since you can schedule when it releases food.
26. A pet-eye wipe to help your cat clean the tired out of their eyes, because the Sandman visits your feline companion, too! These are also great for cats with allergies who tend to get some goop buildup from runny eyes.
27. And a self-grooming cat toy that will provide your cat with those cute cheek scratches while you're too caught up with your daily tasks. I have a few of these toys adhered to several corners in my home to help my cats brush their fur as they pass by. Pro tip: add the included catnip to the slots on either side of the toy to turn groom time into playtime!
