    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

    Gifts for all your spooky season lovers.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of faux velvet pumpkins, because everyone knows somebody who is so excited it's spooky season. Give this to the Halloween fan you know and love and they will be grateful for pretty much eternity.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pumpkins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was VERY surprised with the quality of these! They are so much better than expected and super cute. Have already recommended to family and friends, very cute!" —VA

    Price: $16.99+ for 16 pumpkins (available in nine colors).

    2. A TikTok-famous Ninja ice cream maker that will make frozen treats so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After two months of watching this machine on TikTok, I finally caved and bought one, and IT IS WORTH EVERY PENNY! Making customizable high protein ice cream has been a game-changer! I even freeze my morning coffee and drink it as a 'milkshake' on my way to work! Everyone that says 'it’s just a blender' — you’d have to taste it to understand. It doesn’t matter what you put in here, it gives it the texture of luscious creamy ice cream, and I am LOVING IT!" —Jessica

    Price: $219.90 (available in five colors)

    3. A set of very chic simple syrup dispensers so your minimalist pal's kitchen counter can be full of clean lines and free of labels on glassware! This works great in any coffee setup to house different flavored syrups — but if your friend is more of a black coffee type of person, they can also store condiments, oil, or even mouthwash in here!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Along with two empty bottles, your pal will receive 16 printed syrup flavor labels, plus two empty labels!

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted, super cute, nice thick glass, pump works great, and the pre-printed labels are awesome!! Now I want ones for olive oil, vinegar, mouthwash. 😂😂" —Marissa C

    Price: $25.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors)

    4. An ice cream slime kit, because who doesn't love slime? No matter what age your giftee is, they'll have fun making their own slime in different colors, textures, and even with sprinkles!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter got this for her birthday! It's wonderful. She has made about 30 different slimes. The best slime kit we have ever bought." —Brittany

    Price: $27.95 (available in two colors)

    5. A heatless curling set so that your sibling can cut down on that extra hour they'd typically reserve for doing their hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls — without the heat damage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to do. Comfortable to sleep in. Really amazing curls in the morning. Touched up ONE spot with the curling iron, but the rest was absolutely perfect. Really excited to cut down on my days with hot tools and supplement with this." —Whitney Mathers

    Price: $13.58+ (available in four colors)

    6. A "typewriter" label maker that connects to an app to print labels! This is perfect for the serial note-taker you know who is a fan of functional decor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was searching for a label maker for a while, but many had unpredictable reviews. This one was so cute visually that I knew it would look great on my desk. I decided to order it, and I’m so glad I did. The options in the app to edit are great, lots of fonts, and you can even print your own photos. The only possible negative is that I need to have my phone to use it, but considering I always do, it’s not a problem. I’ve used it every day since I got it!" —Sarah Bryson Artwork

    Price: $59.99 (available in three colors)

    7. Or, if they need to put a phrase on display, an adorably spooky coffin-shaped letter board that they can show off on their desk to get through the workday, or have in their kitchen as a cute menu card!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size and comes with so many letters, characters, and shapes so you can change what it says whenever you want. Super easy to put together, worth every penny! I get so many compliments when people come over and see this." —Deni S.

    Price: $36.97+ (available in four colors)

    8. A fluffy weighted blanket if your partner can't sleep without loads of blankets...but you can't sleep next to them in the heat that comes along with said blankets. This adds weight to make them feel secure as they snooze without creating too much heat throughout the night!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m always skeptical when buying fleece blankets because I hate the feeling of matted, peeling fleece. I’ve washed these blankets three times, and they are still SO. SOFT. I ordered two more after the first. The only note is that navy blue and dark blue are the same colors. They look like it in the photo, but I can confirm they’re also the same in real life. Obsessed with these blankets!!!" —Megan

    Price: $9.99+ (available in eight sizes and 29 colors)

    9. An olive boat and pit port that is such a genius gift, you might want to keep it for your own b-day. Upon inspection, this just looks like a fancy addition to a charcuterie board. But, when you look closer, you'll see that the cone centerpiece is *actually* for guests to put their olive, cherry, or date pits in! Never again will your friend have to worry about their guests carrying around the pit in a folded napkin at dinner parties!

    white olive and boat port with olives on a cheese board
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I gave this as a gift, and when others saw it, they went online to order one for themselves! It’s a great way to serve olives to your guests." —Joanna

    Price: $30

    10. A down duvet insert, because the best gift you can give to a person is luxury while they're sleeping. Heck, people spend about a third of their lives in bed, so why not splurge on this fluffy and cozy comforter for yourself, too?!

    the white duvet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This blanket is extremely fluffy and soft, it knocks me right out, never slept better. This would make a great gift to anyone having trouble sleeping or even just in general." —Quitiper

    Price: $119.99+ (available in seven colors and sizes twin-California king, an all-season version, a lightweight version, and a winter version)

    11. A set of can-style drinking glasses with matching glass straws if your boo NEEDS aesthetically pleasing drinkware to help reach their water goals for the day. This also works with coffee, tea, smoothies, and cocktails, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set includes four16-oz glass-shaped can glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.

    Promising review: "I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." —Nicole

    Price: $18.99 for four

    12. A copy of Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage that'll give your artiste buddy a new medium for expressing themselves. Curated by collage artist Maria Rivans, this book features hundreds of images that are perfect for cutting out and sticking into your giftee's bullet journal, notebooks, or, ya know, latest canvas piece they're working on.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Literally not a bad or uninteresting page in this book. Bought for my boyfriend because we love collaging together but now looking through it prior to giving it to him, I want to keep it, lol. 10/10, will be buying another one!" —Montana

    Price: $17.99

    13. A set of three clear floating shelves to put a smile on your organization-obsessed sibling's face. Whether they're used to storing beauty products, spices, or collectibles, they'll be proud to use these to neatly display all their favorite items!

    a reviewer&#x27;s floating shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these shelves to store my supplements and free up some counter space. They arrived quickly, and to my surprise, they are much thicker and sturdier than I expected for the price. My husband put three of them up on the wall next to our bathroom sink, and they are just what I needed. They are the perfect size to fit all the bottles without being bulky or in the way. Once stacked they become virtually invisible; it looks like the bottles are just floating there. Very, very cool. They came with all the screws and a handy little screwdriver." —Melinda Nap

    Price: $15.99+ (comes in a pack of two, three, four or six)

    14. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because learning to sew is difficult enough — your giftee doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins in their space. This comes with everything they'll need to start sewing, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all in!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just enough compartments for an amateur sewer. Keeps everything neat and easy to find, and love that the thread has knobs to hold in place. So much better than the zipper bags or wood boxes I’ve tried. Price is reasonable. Highly recommend!" —Wende

    Price: $34.99+ (available in four kit options)

    15. A four-pack of colorful cable protectors for your work bestie who does such damage to their charging cables, they should have them on auto-renew at this point. This'll help them save tons of money on charging cables in the long run while adding a bit of style and personality to their workspace! Yay! You're such a good work bestie.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has this to say about it: "I (begrudgingly!!) got these recently for my Mac charger, because apparently, the journey from my bedroom to the living room was just too much for my fragile cord's heart to bear, and it was starting to get worn at the charger end. This spiraled on in less than 10 seconds and has been great in terms of making sure the charger is still flexible and has some give but isn't bending itself backward and daring me to let it break, either. Also loved how affordable it was compared to a $30 replacement charger."

    Price: $4.45+ (available in gray or multicolor and in various size options)

    16. A marble salt cellar to make sure that their salt is fresh and dry 'til the last grain. If your pal already has a salt dish, they can use this to store thumbtacks on their desk or hair ties on their vanity!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this. It looks great, and has a good weight to it. I live in a *very* humid area, and use it for flaky salt. Salt is still great, weeks later. Love how this looks on the counter, but small enough to tuck into a cabinet if needed. Highly recommend." —Candice G.

    Price: $21.48

    17. A bag of shower steamers, because it's the easiest way to turn any shower into a full-on spa experience. This is perfect for the new parent you know who can use all the relaxing aromatherapy they can get — even if it's during the five minutes they have to wash themselves!

    a person holding their bag of shower steamers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy these! Shower bombs are so hit or miss — so many of them lack fragrance or smell artificial — but these are the real deal. Fantastic for daily use, and especially wonderful when you're congested! My kids beg for me to let them use them; my 4-year-old audibly *sighs* in glorious relaxation when I toss one in the shower with him. If I could buy them in bulk, I would. I've purchased these several times; the new packaging is an upgrade as well. Great for gifts!" —Emily

    Price: $29.97 (available in five scents and various pack sizes)

    18. A mulberry silk sleeping mask so that your skincare-loving family member can protect their delicate eye skin from pillow friction while blocking out any light that could hinder their beauty sleep. (And if they're not into this mask's antibacterial or friction-free qualities, then maybe they'll just enjoy this as a glam addition to their sleep routine.)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best I have used. I purchased more and gave them as gifts to family. Highly recommend!" —Matthew

    Price: $7.89+ (available in six colors)

    19. A four-compartment bento box that's what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams. They can use the bottom compartment for the "base" part of their meal (like salad greens, pasta, quinoa, or rice) and the smaller compartments for toppings. OR! They can even use the bottom compartment for their meal and the smaller compartments for their snacks!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These get daily use in our house for both adults and kids. Super versatile, great for salads, great for whatever random assortment of snacks my 12-year-old packs. Customer service was awesome when we had a minor issue about a year in. Great company, great products." —Jhw

    Price: $16.99 (available in eight colors)

    20. And a cool-looking LED lamp with a touch sensor that, yes, may seem like an unusual gift, but if your roommate is always on the hunt for items that will help them create the *perfect* lighting experience in their room, then they'll love this lamp with three (!!!) levels of brightness.

    a reviewer&#x27;s lamp on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This portable lamp is ideal. In the evenings, it sits on my bedside table, plugged in to charge for the night. The dimmest setting is perfect for this time, and it’s so easy to reach over and tap the top to shut it off, or on in the morning when I get dressed. I then unplug it and carry it to the desk, where it lives during the day as a desk lamp. It’s easy to move around on the desk with no cord to limit its positioning. I love that I can carry it around, that it’s tap to turn on/off, and that it has three brightness levels. You tap the top, not the base for on/off. So you can hold it without affecting your chosen light level." —Stella

    Price: $23.99+ (available in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.