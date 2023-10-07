20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

1. A set of faux velvet pumpkins, because everyone knows somebody who is so excited it's spooky season. Give this to the Halloween fan you know and love and they will be grateful for pretty much eternity.
2. A TikTok-famous Ninja ice cream maker that will make frozen treats so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!
3. A set of very chic simple syrup dispensers so your minimalist pal's kitchen counter can be full of clean lines and free of labels on glassware! This works great in any coffee setup to house different flavored syrups — but if your friend is more of a black coffee type of person, they can also store condiments, oil, or even mouthwash in here!
4. An ice cream slime kit, because who doesn't love slime? No matter what age your giftee is, they'll have fun making their own slime in different colors, textures, and even with sprinkles!
5. A heatless curling set so that your sibling can cut down on that extra hour they'd typically reserve for doing their hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls — without the heat damage.
6. A "typewriter" label maker that connects to an app to print labels! This is perfect for the serial note-taker you know who is a fan of functional decor.
7. Or, if they need to put a phrase on display, an adorably spooky coffin-shaped letter board that they can show off on their desk to get through the workday, or have in their kitchen as a cute menu card!
8. A fluffy weighted blanket if your partner can't sleep without loads of blankets...but you can't sleep next to them in the heat that comes along with said blankets. This adds weight to make them feel secure as they snooze without creating too much heat throughout the night!
9. An olive boat and pit port that is such a genius gift, you might want to keep it for your own b-day. Upon inspection, this just looks like a fancy addition to a charcuterie board. But, when you look closer, you'll see that the cone centerpiece is *actually* for guests to put their olive, cherry, or date pits in! Never again will your friend have to worry about their guests carrying around the pit in a folded napkin at dinner parties!
10. A down duvet insert, because the best gift you can give to a person is luxury while they're sleeping. Heck, people spend about a third of their lives in bed, so why not splurge on this fluffy and cozy comforter for yourself, too?!
11. A set of can-style drinking glasses with matching glass straws if your boo NEEDS aesthetically pleasing drinkware to help reach their water goals for the day. This also works with coffee, tea, smoothies, and cocktails, too!
12. A copy of Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage that'll give your artiste buddy a new medium for expressing themselves. Curated by collage artist Maria Rivans, this book features hundreds of images that are perfect for cutting out and sticking into your giftee's bullet journal, notebooks, or, ya know, latest canvas piece they're working on.
13. A set of three clear floating shelves to put a smile on your organization-obsessed sibling's face. Whether they're used to storing beauty products, spices, or collectibles, they'll be proud to use these to neatly display all their favorite items!
14. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because learning to sew is difficult enough — your giftee doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins in their space. This comes with everything they'll need to start sewing, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all in!
15. A four-pack of colorful cable protectors for your work bestie who does such damage to their charging cables, they should have them on auto-renew at this point. This'll help them save tons of money on charging cables in the long run while adding a bit of style and personality to their workspace! Yay! You're such a good work bestie.
16. A marble salt cellar to make sure that their salt is fresh and dry 'til the last grain. If your pal already has a salt dish, they can use this to store thumbtacks on their desk or hair ties on their vanity!
17. A bag of shower steamers, because it's the easiest way to turn any shower into a full-on spa experience. This is perfect for the new parent you know who can use all the relaxing aromatherapy they can get — even if it's during the five minutes they have to wash themselves!
18. A mulberry silk sleeping mask so that your skincare-loving family member can protect their delicate eye skin from pillow friction while blocking out any light that could hinder their beauty sleep. (And if they're not into this mask's antibacterial or friction-free qualities, then maybe they'll just enjoy this as a glam addition to their sleep routine.)
19. A four-compartment bento box that's what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams. They can use the bottom compartment for the "base" part of their meal (like salad greens, pasta, quinoa, or rice) and the smaller compartments for toppings. OR! They can even use the bottom compartment for their meal and the smaller compartments for their snacks!
20. And a cool-looking LED lamp with a touch sensor that, yes, may seem like an unusual gift, but if your roommate is always on the hunt for items that will help them create the *perfect* lighting experience in their room, then they'll love this lamp with three (!!!) levels of brightness.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.