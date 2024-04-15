20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

1. A drone with a 46-minute flight time to help your up-and-coming photographer and/or videographer pal take their work to a ~ higher ~ level (sorry, had to). This drone is an investment, but it's also worth it: it shoots at professional level 4K and has a smart "return home" feature to ensure that your friend will never lose this gift during a shoot. If only every toy I ever played with at the beach as a child had a "return home" feature...
2. An LCD writing tablet that's basically like the electronic version of an Etch A Sketch board! This is a great gift for any young kid who enjoys doodling everywhere (yes, that includes on walls, furniture, and even the family pet) — this tablet includes an easy erase-all button and contains no messy ink!
3. A massage gun so that your fitness buddy can properly loosen up all the kinks in their muscles from intense workouts. This massage gun has 10 different head attachments that are great for either a light massage or a pin-pointed myofascial release session.
4. A pancake batter mixer that includes a blender ball inside! This solves all issues of cramp-inducing whisking and drip-prone ladles — and it's about the size of a normal water bottle, meaning your giftee will be able to use and store this with ease!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Price: $14.99+ (available in two colors)
5. A set of Souper Cubes trays, which is a welcome gift for anyone who loves to meal prep. Imagine these trays as do-it-yourself frozen meal pans — simply portion ready meals inside these trays and pop them into the freezer until it's time to eat. And reheating is a piece of cake — since these trays are silicone, you can either pop frozen cubes into a bowl to reheat or pop the entire tray (not including its cover) straight into the oven*!
6. A Dae prickly pear hair oil that's pretty well known on #HairTok, so your haircare-obsessed pal will love you for this one. It smells gorgeous, leaves the hair smooth and shiny, and boosts hair softness over time!
7. A bag of shower steamers, because it's the easiest way to turn any shower into a full-on spa experience. This is perfect for the new parent you know who can use all the relaxing aromatherapy they can get — even if it's during the five minutes they have to wash themselves!
8. A cloud mirror is the perfect gift for the Gen Z'er in your life who switches up their "-core" at the drop of a hat. This mirror goes with any interior design job, and can fit on the tiniest of dorm desks or work as a decor piece on a shelf!
9. An insulated food jar from our Goodful collection on Amazon, because it's the perfect vessel to store overnight oats! If your pal has a superrrr long commute to work and likes to take their breakfast to go, this is the perfect compact jar to get the job done.
10. Or! A four-compartment bento box that's what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams.
11. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because learning to sew is difficult enough — your giftee doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins rattling around an old tin box. This comes with everything they'll need to start sewing, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all in!
12. A HyperChiller for that one person who NEEDS their drinks to be ice cold at all times. This chiller cools down drinks in a minute, making iced Americanos less of a dream and more of a dream come true.
13. A silicone baby-led weaning set that any new parent will thank you for time and time again. This set will keep their baby (generally) clean while they figure out how to eat food, and the short spoons will help them learn to eat with utensils!
14. Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure, a copy of Eric Wareheim's cookbook, for your buddy who has been *super* into Tim & Eric for a long time, and is just getting into cooking, too! This book includes an array of recipes, from burgers and soppressata to honey pizza to the perfect Negroni cocktail, all of which are Eric Wareheim-approved.
15. A TikTok-famous Ninja Creami ice cream maker that will make ice cream so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!
16. An LED lamp with a touch sensor that, yes, may seem like an unusual gift but if your roommate is always on the hunt for items that will help them create the *perfect* lighting experience in their room, then they'll love this lamp with three (!!) levels of brightness.
17. A set of soda can covers that's perfect for anyone who doesn't seem to finish their canned drinks in time. Much like a bottle cap, your giftee can pop this cap onto their drink to keep it fizzy until the next time they decide to have a sip.
Promising review: "Very solid product. It does exactly what it claims to do. It snaps on to any can I have easily, then opens and closes shut again for storage in my fridge. As you can see in my pictures, it’s leakproof when closed. I think it will be a great addition to my kitchen." —w_starling
Price: $12.95 for a six-pack
18. An at-home gel nails kit for your mom who hasn't missed a nail appointment in years. This kit has everything one needs for an at-home gel mani, which lengthens the nails the same way acrylics do, while being way easier to apply. This was one of my random midnight Amazon purchases months ago, and I haven't seen a nail tech since.
19. A sound machine that loops hours upon hours of white noise and nature sounds, so that your friend who lives in a bustling city can finally catch the Z's they deserve!
20. And a cute candle warmer if your giftee loves the idea of surrounding their home with fragrant candles but feels uneasy about leaving them unattended. This works by warming (and subsequently melting) the wax without fire, which prolongs the life of candles!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.