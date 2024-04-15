BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

    For everyone from the new parent to the person who always needs their drinks ice cold.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A drone with a 46-minute flight time to help your up-and-coming photographer and/or videographer pal take their work to a ~ higher ~ level (sorry, had to). This drone is an investment, but it's also worth it: it shoots at professional level 4K and has a smart "return home" feature to ensure that your friend will never lose this gift during a shoot. If only every toy I ever played with at the beach as a child had a "return home" feature...

    Promising review: "I researched drones for months trying to find the best drone for the money as a Christmas gift for my husband. For the features and video quality, this one can't be beat. He absolutely loved it even better compared to another more expensive drone he had about a year ago that was stolen.

    He's so proud of it, he shows it off to everybody lol! Holystone has amazing customer service too...you get to speak to a real live associate and they are more than helpful. They really stand behind their product and have guided my husband through any questions or concerns he had about his new drone. That was an important factor to me when I chose them as well. Many reviews and research indicated they had the best customer service. So it was nice to know they stand behind their products and now I feel confident enough in the company and product that when it's time for him to upgrade to a more expensive drone, it's Holystone all the way! My husband is happy and that's all that matters!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $239.99 (clip the "$60 off" coupon on product page for this price.)

    2. An LCD writing tablet that's basically like the electronic version of an Etch A Sketch board! This is a great gift for any young kid who enjoys doodling everywhere (yes, that includes on walls, furniture, and even the family pet) — this tablet includes an easy erase-all button and contains no messy ink!

    Promising review: "We got this for my daughter who has been enjoying coloring on my iPad. To avoid damaging my iPad, we got her this and she loves it! It’s extremely lightweight and very easy to use. She picked up on it really quickly! The lock feature works perfectly so you can’t erase the image if you want it to stay on but still draw on it. Love that it comes with a pen holder although we ended up losing the pen quickly. Luckily, the pad still works without the pen! You can use your finger/nail or anything else that has a hard tip/point to it." —Nadine

    Price: $17.98 (available in three colors)

    3. A massage gun so that your fitness buddy can properly loosen up all the kinks in their muscles from intense workouts. This massage gun has 10 different head attachments that are great for either a light massage or a pin-pointed myofascial release session.

    This set includes one massage gun, 10 head attachments, one rechargeable lithium battery, one carrying case, and a user manual.

    Promising review: "I got one for myself and my boyfriend who is fairly active. We're not always around to massage each other, plus you can only ask for so much before someone gets tired. I bought this mainly for my legs, but it has been a great tool to massage sore arms, feet, and the back if someone's available to do that for you. I enjoyed it so much that I gifted my parents one of these too." —Audrey

    Price: $32.99 (available in two colors)

    4. A pancake batter mixer that includes a blender ball inside! This solves all issues of cramp-inducing whisking and drip-prone ladles — and it's about the size of a normal water bottle, meaning your giftee will be able to use and store this with ease!

    hand squirting batter into a waffle maker
    the cooked waffles
    Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.99+ (available in two colors)

    5. A set of Souper Cubes trays, which is a welcome gift for anyone who loves to meal prep. Imagine these trays as do-it-yourself frozen meal pans — simply portion ready meals inside these trays and pop them into the freezer until it's time to eat. And reheating is a piece of cake — since these trays are silicone, you can either pop frozen cubes into a bowl to reheat or pop the entire tray (not including its cover) straight into the oven*!

    the trays with lasagna inside
    amazon.com

    *As a note, these trays are oven-safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit! 

    Promising review: "These are a must for anyone who batch cooks soup or broth. The ‘bricks’ stack in the freezer for saving space. I have two, so a big batch of soup or one large pot of bone broth all freeze at the same time. Easy to clean. Don’t stain or smell. Tops are flexible enough to resist cracking in the freezer." —Jeffica

    Price: $19.92+ (available in two set sizes and four colors)

    6. A Dae prickly pear hair oil that's pretty well known on #HairTok, so your haircare-obsessed pal will love you for this one. It smells gorgeous, leaves the hair smooth and shiny, and boosts hair softness over time!

    a person holding the oil in their hand
    Promising review: "This is the best oil I have used yet! It smells amazing and keeps my hair feeling silky and hydrated throughout the entire day! I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a good quality oil that also smells amazing!" —Molly

    Price: $20+ (available in two sizes)

    7. A bag of shower steamers, because it's the easiest way to turn any shower into a full-on spa experience. This is perfect for the new parent you know who can use all the relaxing aromatherapy they can get — even if it's during the five minutes they have to wash themselves!

    a person holding their bag of shower steamers
    Promising review: "Buy these! Shower bombs are so hit or miss — so many of them lack fragrance or smell artificial — but these are the real deal. Fantastic for daily use, and especially wonderful when you're congested! My kids beg for me to let them use them, my 4-year-old audibly *sighs* in glorious relaxation when I toss one in the shower with him. If I could buy them in bulk, I would. I've purchased these several times, the new packaging is an upgrade as well. Great for gifts!" —Emily

    Price: $29.99 for a 15-pack 

    8. cloud mirror is the perfect gift for the Gen Z'er in your life who switches up their "-core" at the drop of a hat. This mirror goes with any interior design job, and can fit on the tiniest of dorm desks or work as a decor piece on a shelf!

    reviewers wonky shaped upright mirror on a table with flowers
    Promising review: "This is so cute and practical. It can be used as a decoration or makeup mirror. The mirror is good quality." —Pattie S.

    Price: $8.90

    9. An insulated food jar from our Goodful collection on Amazon, because it's the perfect vessel to store overnight oats! If your pal has a superrrr long commute to work and likes to take their breakfast to go, this is the perfect compact jar to get the job done.

    insulated food jar in mint color
    Promising review: "Worth the purchase, keeps ice for the entire 10 hours at work! I specifically bought it take my lunch in, mainly soup! Love it!!" —ANNAMARIE

    Price: $14.99+ (available in seven colors)

    10. Or! A four-compartment bento box that's what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams.

    They can use the bottom compartment for the "base" part of their meal (like salad greens, pasta, quinoa, or rice) and the smaller compartments for toppings. OR! They can even use the bottom compartment for their meal and the smaller compartments for their snacks!

    Promising review: "These get daily use in our house for both adults and kids. Super versatile, great for salads, great for whatever random assortment of snacks my 12-year-old packs. Customer service was awesome when we had a minor issue about a year in. Great company, great products." —Jhw

    Price: $14.99 (available in eight colors)

    11. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because learning to sew is difficult enough — your giftee doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins rattling around an old tin box. This comes with everything they'll need to start sewing, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all in!

    Promising review: "Just enough compartments for an amateur sewer. Keeps everything neat and easy to find and love that the thread has knobs to hold in place. So much better than zipper bag or wood box I’ve tried. Price is reasonable. Highly recommend!" —Wende

    Price: $37.99+ (available in four kit options)

    12. A HyperChiller for that one person who NEEDS their drinks to be ice cold at all times. This chiller cools down drinks in a minute, making iced Americanos less of a dream and more of a dream come true.

    Promising review: "This was a gift to me, so I wasn't sure what to expect from it. I've used it countless times to chill room temperature water (and occasionally coffee) and it works like a charm every time! This works better than I expected!" —CI

    Price: $22.20+ (available in five colors)

    13. A silicone baby-led weaning set that any new parent will thank you for time and time again. This set will keep their baby (generally) clean while they figure out how to eat food, and the short spoons will help them learn to eat with utensils!

    reviewer photo showing the set in pink
    Promising review: "These are the perfect size for my 6-month-old to grab and learn how to feed himself. They are short which prevents any gagging which we experienced with some of the other utensils we are testing out. He also loves it as a teether! All in all very happy with this product for the utensils but the bib/bowl and plate are amazing too. Great suction and love the neutral color." —Mamacita

    Price: $29.99 (available in 10 colors)

    14. Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure, a copy of Eric Wareheim's cookbook, for your buddy who has been *super* into Tim & Eric for a long time, and is just getting into cooking, too! This book includes an array of recipes, from burgers and soppressata to honey pizza to the perfect Negroni cocktail, all of which are Eric Wareheim-approved.

    Promising review: "I've enjoyed these recipes and their delivery every bit as much as I've enjoyed any of the other creative content Eric Wareheim has put out. Recipes are easy to follow, and most recipes' ingredients are accessible to your average Joe Schmoe. This took my pizza game to the next level, and the pasta section alone is worth the price of the book, in my opinion. Friends and family lost their minds over the spaghetti and meatballs (prepared "nice." IYKYK) where I used Eric's meatball and Nonna's sauce recipes. I'll proudly keep it on my shelf for years to come." —R Tennenbaum

    Price: $10.99

    15. A TikTok-famous Ninja Creami ice cream maker that will make ice cream so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!

    Promising review: "After 2 months of watching this machine on TikTok, I finally caved and bought one and IT IS WORTH EVERY PENNY! Making customizable high protein ice cream has been a game-changer! I even freeze my morning coffee and drink it as a 'milkshake' on my way to work! Everyone that says 'it’s just a blender'…you’d have to taste it to understand. It doesn’t matter what you put in here, it gives it the texture of luscious creamy ice cream and I am LOVING IT!" —Jessica

    Price: $187.99+ (available in two sizes)

    16. An LED lamp with a touch sensor that, yes, may seem like an unusual gift but if your roommate is always on the hunt for items that will help them create the *perfect* lighting experience in their room, then they'll love this lamp with three (!!) levels of brightness.

    a reviewer&#x27;s lamp on a table
    Promising review: "This portable lamp is ideal. In the evenings it sits on my bedside table, plugged in to charge for the night. The dimmest setting is perfect for this time, and it’s so easy to reach over and tap the top to shut it off, or on in the morning when I get dressed. I then unplug it and carry it to the desk, where it lives during the day as a desk lamp. It’s easy to move around on the desk with no cord to limit its positioning. I love that I can carry it around, that it’s tap to turn on/off and that it has three brightness levels. You tap the top, not the base for on/off. So you can hold it without affecting your chosen light level." —Stella

    Price: $24.99+ (available in seven colors)

    17. A set of soda can covers that's perfect for anyone who doesn't seem to finish their canned drinks in time. Much like a bottle cap, your giftee can pop this cap onto their drink to keep it fizzy until the next time they decide to have a sip.

    the white plastic lid on a soda can
    the cover closed over the opening of a can tilted on its side to show that the cover is leakproof
    Promising review: "Very solid product. It does exactly what it claims to do. It snaps on to any can I have easily, then opens and closes shut again for storage in my fridge. As you can see in my pictures, it’s leakproof when closed. I think it will be a great addition to my kitchen." —w_starling

    Price: $12.95 for a six-pack

    18. An at-home gel nails kit for your mom who hasn't missed a nail appointment in years. This kit has everything one needs for an at-home gel mani, which lengthens the nails the same way acrylics do, while being way easier to apply. This was one of my random midnight Amazon purchases months ago, and I haven't seen a nail tech since.

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but I was very happy with this product and decided to share my results. When I first got it, I wasn’t sure if it would work for me...I’ve never used tips before (only builder gel) and these seemed too curved for my nail. However, with practice I figured out how to apply them so now I will know for next time! The tips themselves are very sturdy and were easy to clip and file down to my desired length. The nail glue is also great and created a very sturdy bond. I do want to note that I used a dehydrator and primer prior to application to assure they would stay. The lamp is so cute and I love that it’s motion/touch for quick flash curing. Overall, I’m very impressed with Beetles products and support this brand. Their pricing is super affordable and have allowed me to teach myself how to do my own nails. I’ll never go back to the salon!" —Skylar

    Price: $13.99+ (available in various sizes, shapes, and in matte versions)

    19. A sound machine that loops hours upon hours of white noise and nature sounds, so that your friend who lives in a bustling city can finally catch the Z's they deserve!

    a reviewer holding their sound machine in the palm of their hand
    Promising review: "I like the look and feel, and I love the sound of the fire and beach sounds. This has a big punch for something small enough to fit in your hand." —ShopGirl

    Price: $17.59

    20. And a cute candle warmer if your giftee loves the idea of surrounding their home with fragrant candles but feels uneasy about leaving them unattended. This works by warming (and subsequently melting) the wax without fire, which prolongs the life of candles!

    a reviewer&#x27;s candle warmer on a table
    Promising review: "I love this more than I thought! I enjoy the scent of the candle without the need to burn it. It lasts longer, the scent disburses well, and the lamp is fairly bright! Depending on the type of candle container, it looks aesthetic and beautiful as well. I’m so impressed, I’d purchase another." —ria

    Price: $34.99 (available in three finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.