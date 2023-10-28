BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Things From Amazon That Just Want To Make Life Easier For Cat Owners

    Because it's your cat's world, and you're just living in it.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    1. An interactive toy maze for the cat who scoffs at mere toy mice. This treat toy is great for keeping your cats engaged and stimulated while you do other things, like tick off chores from your daily to-do list.

    Four cats crowded around a cardboard interactive cat toy
    Promising review: "This is way more than I expected in many ways, easy to put together, great construction, and has science behind slow-eating puzzles for cats. It challenges them and makes them work for treats. It keeps my cat busy and entertained while I work, and the kids love watching the cat work on getting a snack." —Anita

    Price: $15.94

    2. A set of interactive toy wands to help your cat get the recommended amount of exercise they need. These wands are retractable and include many attachments, meaning your cat will never become bored of this toy.

    a kitten chasing a green and red feather on a pole
    This set comes with two poles and nine attachments.

    Promising review: "My Maine Coon mix is a bit on the lazy side, so getting him to exercise can be a challenge. These toys keep him jumping! The price is great, and the extra feathers and chenille 'worms' are a nice add-on." —Wanda

    Price: $10.98

    3. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!

    a pot overgrown with cat grass
    Promising review: "I poured about a quart of water with Miracle-Gro in it over the seeds, and it drained immediately into the drip tray which filled up. I figured it would just suck up the water out of the tray as needed. Then, I left it alone for five days while on a business trip. When I came home, the grass was 8 to 10 inches high and very thick and fluffy. My cats loved it!" —Laura Byrd

    Price: $15.99

    4. A self-grooming cat toy for the feline in your life who cannot get enough of those precious cheek scratches. This product adheres to any corner in your home, making self-grooming a breeze for your kitty.

    a white and black cat scratching its cheek on a self groomer toy adhered to a corner
    Promising review: "My cat likes nothing. He doesn't go into paper bags, ignores boxes, isn't curious about the birds. Mostly, he eats and sleeps and allows us to pet him. But he LOVES this!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $7.19

    5. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    the silicone mat with food and water on it and a cat in front of it
    Promising review: "I purchased two of these to use as a mat for our cat water bowls. Previously, I used a small towel but realized the water my cats were sloshing out…was harming my wood floor. These mats were perfect. I have one on a wood floor and one on a carpeted area. For some reason, my cats like to put their paws into the bowl and swirl their water around. … Now…if kitty wants to slosh, the mat catches anything that gets outside of the bowl. No more air-drying my floors after a mishap. Very happy." —AngelaG

    Price: $8.99+ (available in five sizes and 27 colors)

    6. A pet food storage system so your cat's food stays fresh right until the last kibble. The double-tier airtight design is great for storing dry food and treats.

    a cat smelling a two tiered airtight pet food container with a transparent body and navy lids
    Promising review: "We hated picking up litter and food bags heavier than us so this is definitely a game-changer! It's an awesome find and organizing idea. My husband was so happy to see that it came with a scoop!" —P Bocanegra

    Price: $32.44 (available in 10 colors)

    7. A Feline Greenies Pill Pocket, aka the feline version of a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Simply hide the pill inside the treat, press the treat to mold it around the pill, and watch your cat enjoy.

    a feline greenies pill pocket next to two pills and a dime for size
    Promising review: "These Pill Pockets make life so much easier! Saves a twice-a-day fight! It only takes a second to place the pills inside and pinch shut. My cat loves the treat!" —Melissa

    Price: $6.48+ (available in two sizes and two flavors)

    8. A bag of Blue Buffalo high protein adult cat food for your adventurous furbaby who needs all the energy they can get. This formula is high in protein, making it ideal for cats who enjoy frequent backyard expeditions.

    two cats in a barn eating dry food
    Promising review: "Both my 13-year-old cat and my 4-year-old cat love this cat food. They have always been good about eating whatever brand I put in their bowl, but (ugh) sometimes, it came up. As soon as I open the bag, they are there. They go through it probably twice as fast as any other cat food." —Janet

    Price: $24.99+ (available in five sizes and three flavors)

    9. A bag of Temptations hairball control cat treats, because as your long-haired cat enjoys the taste of this treat, you'll enjoy the treat of not having to *constantly* clean up hairballs.

    three cats looking at a bag of temptations hairball control treats
    Promising review: "My cats [love these treats] and have had 0 hairballs. That's a win/win for me!" —Clover

    Price: $37.80+ (available in packs of 10 or 12)

    10. A Catit flower water fountain, since some cats prefer running water to water that sits still in a bowl. This fountain filters water to ensure that your cat has a crisp and clean drink every time.

    an orange cat looking at water flowing in a green and white fountain
    Promising review: "This is so stinking cute. My cats were scared of it at first, but now they love it. :) I bought it with the Catit multi-feeder, and it looks great. It is very quiet, unless it needs to be refilled." —Jamie

    Price: $27.99+ (available in three styles and in three colors)

    11. A fluffy wall perch if your cat would prefer to lounge on top of your shelves for hours instead of their bed on the floor.

    A cat lounging on a wall perch
    Promising review: "I wasn’t sure how my picky cat would take to this hammock, but with her constantly annoyed by our dogs, I thought it was worth a shot. It took a few times of us placing her in the hammock, but it has quickly become her favorite spot to lounge, sleep, and watch what's going on in the house. It is sturdy, easy to install, and worth the money." —Kimberly V.

    Price: $28.79+ (available in four styles)

    12. A Petmate litter pan for cat owners who have dogs, too. Your dog will not be able to reach inside of this box to dig, and your cat's paws will remain dust-free thanks to the litter trap at the top of this box.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of their lidded litter box
    Promising review: "Bought this because my two small dogs would dig into my cat's litter box. My cat is 6 years old, ~12 lbs., and doesn't like small enclosed spaces. He didn't want to use it for a week 'til I decided to remove the lid. I gave him time to use it without the lid (with an laundry basket next to it so he can jump in easily) and then replaced the lid a week later. He now uses it regularly, and I've noticed a lower amount of litter outside the box." —T. Francisco

    Price: $37.70

    13. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.

    Promising review: "We just got yesterday and applied it three times a day like instructed, and my baby’s cut is practically GONE! It was super bloody and irritated yesterday, but this morning, he woke up with it all dried up and no longer super red. I could tell it wasn’t stinging when I applied because he wouldn’t try to move. Amazing stuff!" —Senia.MC

    Price: $14.25+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner.

    A white and grey cat sitting next to a huge ball of fur
    Promising review: "I brushed off enough cat hair to have another cat. I would recommend this brush if you want to brush your fur babies bald. It won't actually ever happen, them being bald, but it is so satisfying to see that fur pile up next you as you spend 30 minutes brushing your cat or dog." —Charly

    Price: $15.99+ (available in five styles)

    15. A pack of silvervine sticks to help soothe kitties throughout the day and give them something other than your charging cords to munch on.

    A kitten chewing on a silvervine stick
    Promising review: "Our 6-month-old kitten is teething, and his poor mouth is sore. We have been searching for something for him to chew on instead of tearing our arms, chewing the dog’s ears, and biting my toes. I am happy to say that the WoLover Silverine Sticks have given our kitten huge relief. We were surprised to find out that our senior puppy loves them just as much." —Jules

    Price: $6.99+ (available in two sizes)

    16. An automatic cat feeder for the feline in your life who never seems to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cat does not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them.

    A cat eating out of a cat food dispenser
    Promising review: "This feeder prevents my cats from yowling at the bedroom door at the crack of dawn. They have a routine that involves beginning their food demands about an hour prior to feeding time (jerks), and god help you if you want to sleep in. If the mealtime is delayed, my boy will throw himself against the door because he is desperate. This feeder has broken them of this frustrating habit. They still yowl at night because we’re still out and about, but if we go to bed, they stop. It is, in short, my favorite of our house robots. Which is high praise, because our robot vacuum is pretty amazing as well." —M.D.

    Price: $85.95+ (available in three styles)

    17. A window hammock providing a new resting spot for the cat in your life who would love to get some golden hour light, but can't fit on a tiny window frame!

    A white-and-gray cat lounging on a window hammock attached to a window
    Promising review: "My cat is super picky but is obsessed with this hammock. She spends a large portion of each day in it, from napping to doing the backstroke." —Alison Cohen

    Price: $19.89+ (available in two colors)

    18. A cat door, because some cats are persistent and will viciously scratch at a door for as long as they need to until you open it for them. Consider giving them the freedom of mobility with this cat door.

    A reviewer&#x27;s black-and-white cat walking through a cat door at the bottom of a door
    Promising review: "This item is adorable and a must-have. I did take the door down to install to make it easier, but you honestly could install it without taking down the door. Once the hole is cut out, it is super easy to install, even comes with a great template inside to help you cut the exact correct hole. It is also adjustable for a different size thickness of doors. We have a huge Maine coon, and he can fit through it and is also comfortable for our small cat to go through has a door that opens and closes for if you don’t want the cat to be able to go in and out through the door. A really great super fun product." —Steve's Haunted Yard

    Price: $29.95 (available in three colors)

    19. A grass scratcher toy to keep your cat busy as they scratch, chase, and lounge. I have this scratcher, and I love watching my cats chase roller toys between the slits in the surface. I also love that my cats have something other than my brand-new rug to scratch at!

    A cat lying on the grass scratcher
    Promising review: "Our cats love this toy so much! They love the texture of the grass and the challenge! Highly recommend." —Pamela MacPhee

    Price: $9.87

    20. A plush purring pillow for cats that need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for new kittens who need to feel soothing purrs — but reviewers say that their adult cats love this, too!

    Promising review: "We foster kittens and their moms. It did its job. This has worked on two of our three families of kittens. The kittens could focus on this and play. Even the moms liked it initially." —Spud's Place

    Price: $14.99

    21. A hangable scratch pad, because your cat deserves to scratch at something that's more aesthetically pleasing than plain 'ole cardboard.

    A white-and-gray cat scratching at an oval-shaped cat scratching pad
    Promising review: "This is no ordinary cat scratcher! It's sleek and well-made, and it takes up minimal space, which makes a big difference in our smaller home. Our cat has been a complete terror lately, moving on from shredding our couch to literally tearing the paint off our walls. This seemed like the perfect fix, as it attaches to the wall. I rubbed some catnip on it and set it down flat to get our cat used to it and then hung it on the wall a few hours later. So far, so good; he seemed to take to it really quickly!" —Bearash

    Price: $39.99

    22. A cat tree to provide your feline companion with a designated space for playtime and relaxation. This cat tree has a cave and top perch for napping, as well as a scratch post to save your sofa from cat scratches. And! A dangling pom-pom that your cat will want to play with all day long. Can you say "Purrfect"?

    A can with stripes sitting on top of a cat tree that is gray with an ivory scratch post
    Promising review: "This is perfect for our 16-year-old cat. She can easily get up on it, and it’s equal to our window. This is a quality cat stand. Easy to put together and durable. The seat is very soft. I’d recommend and buy again. The gray is very pretty." —Seminolegirl97

    Price: $26.99+ (available in two colors)

    23. A plush self-warming cat bed so comfortable, you'll wish it came in human size.

    A gray-and-white cat sitting in a plush and fuzzy light-gray cat bed
    Promising review: "He knew it was for him. He’s purring and making kitty biscuits (massaging with his paws) and chirping at me ('Thank you'?). Perfect for when we can’t do the lap because it’s too warm. He can sit next to us in luxury." —rhinestonelife

    Price: $17.99+ (available in three sizes and eight colors)

    24. A Cat Dancer string toy, because your shoelaces deserve to be left alone for once. Consider gifting this toy to your cat to keep them engaged in play for hours.

    A gray striped cat playing with a fleece rainbow string toy
    Promising review: "One of our five cats looooves chains. To the point that she can hear a necklace being taken off from outside. Most of her favorite toys were not actual cat toys, and she was forever getting hurt or tangled up in wires and chains.

    We bought this for her, and it has become her new favorite. She carries it around with her, from room to room, seeking out someone to play. We’ve had it for almost a year, and it still looks like the day we got it. It is a safe, well constructed, lightweight toy." —Dana's account

    Price: $9.99

    25. A pair of grooming gloves you can use to comb your cat while petting them at the same time. With 225 silicone grooming tips, your cat can finally slip into a state of zen as you massage its excess fur away.

    A blue and black grooming glove covered in cat fir and
    Promising review: "I have bought so many products over the years to remove hair off my cat. THIS product really works great!!! Spray a little water as they advise on little nubs and massage your cat. Keep rubbing until gloves are full, then peel hair off them. My cat loves them, and they remove more loose hair than any other product. A must-have!" —Debbie

    Price: $13.99 (available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.