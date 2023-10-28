25 Things From Amazon That Just Want To Make Life Easier For Cat Owners

1. An interactive toy maze for the cat who scoffs at mere toy mice. This treat toy is great for keeping your cats engaged and stimulated while you do other things, like tick off chores from your daily to-do list.
2. A set of interactive toy wands to help your cat get the recommended amount of exercise they need. These wands are retractable and include many attachments, meaning your cat will never become bored of this toy.
3. A Catit grass planter that'll keep your cats from eating the plants around your home. This is extremely important to have as a cat owner since some house plants are actually toxic to cats!
4. A self-grooming cat toy for the feline in your life who cannot get enough of those precious cheek scratches. This product adheres to any corner in your home, making self-grooming a breeze for your kitty.
5. A silicone cat bowl mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around. This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
6. A pet food storage system so your cat's food stays fresh right until the last kibble. The double-tier airtight design is great for storing dry food and treats.
7. A Feline Greenies Pill Pocket, aka the feline version of a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Simply hide the pill inside the treat, press the treat to mold it around the pill, and watch your cat enjoy.
8. A bag of Blue Buffalo high protein adult cat food for your adventurous furbaby who needs all the energy they can get. This formula is high in protein, making it ideal for cats who enjoy frequent backyard expeditions.
9. A bag of Temptations hairball control cat treats, because as your long-haired cat enjoys the taste of this treat, you'll enjoy the treat of not having to *constantly* clean up hairballs.
10. A Catit flower water fountain, since some cats prefer running water to water that sits still in a bowl. This fountain filters water to ensure that your cat has a crisp and clean drink every time.
11. A fluffy wall perch if your cat would prefer to lounge on top of your shelves for hours instead of their bed on the floor.
12. A Petmate litter pan for cat owners who have dogs, too. Your dog will not be able to reach inside of this box to dig, and your cat's paws will remain dust-free thanks to the litter trap at the top of this box.
13. A Vetericyn wound and skin care spray, because cats get nicks from time to time. Consider this the cat version of that one salve you rub onto your own cuts to help them heal quicker.
14. A Hertzko self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner.
15. A pack of silvervine sticks to help soothe kitties throughout the day and give them something other than your charging cords to munch on.
16. An automatic cat feeder for the feline in your life who never seems to stop meowing for food. This will ensure that your cat does not overeat — or under-eat if you, by chance, forget that it's dinnertime for them.
17. A window hammock providing a new resting spot for the cat in your life who would love to get some golden hour light, but can't fit on a tiny window frame!
18. A cat door, because some cats are persistent and will viciously scratch at a door for as long as they need to until you open it for them. Consider giving them the freedom of mobility with this cat door.
19. A grass scratcher toy to keep your cat busy as they scratch, chase, and lounge. I have this scratcher, and I love watching my cats chase roller toys between the slits in the surface. I also love that my cats have something other than my brand-new rug to scratch at!
20. A plush purring pillow for cats that need to feel like they're always cuddling something. This is great for new kittens who need to feel soothing purrs — but reviewers say that their adult cats love this, too!
21. A hangable scratch pad, because your cat deserves to scratch at something that's more aesthetically pleasing than plain 'ole cardboard.
22. A cat tree to provide your feline companion with a designated space for playtime and relaxation. This cat tree has a cave and top perch for napping, as well as a scratch post to save your sofa from cat scratches. And! A dangling pom-pom that your cat will want to play with all day long. Can you say "Purrfect"?
24. A Cat Dancer string toy, because your shoelaces deserve to be left alone for once. Consider gifting this toy to your cat to keep them engaged in play for hours.
25. A pair of grooming gloves you can use to comb your cat while petting them at the same time. With 225 silicone grooming tips, your cat can finally slip into a state of zen as you massage its excess fur away.
