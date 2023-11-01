Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Amazon Beauty Products With Results That Make Them Worth The Splurge

    These products put their money where their mouth is.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An Elevate the Beauty brow and lash lamination set that will up the curl on your natural lashes while adding fluffy volume to your brow hairs. There's no wondering why this product is a fan favorite amongst TikTok users.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of filling her brows in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this product today and got started right away! I did both my lashes and eyebrows and omg! I love the small change! Saved me some money and was not hard whatsoever! Just curl your lashes before and you're good to go!" —Buyer

    Price: $42.99

    2. A glow-enhancing sunscreen, because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula is tinted and has sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate.

    a person wearing the sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sunscreen. I’m always wary of “for everyone” tinted products because they aren’t usually made with us in mind. But this one hits the mark. It looks amazing on my brown skin. Non-streaky, no white cast. It gives my skin a subtle shimmer. The video and pics are in direct sunlight so you can see it in full effect [editor's note: see review photo above]. For reference, I have combination, 30-something-year-old skin. Glowscreen is officially in my skincare rotation." —Lovely91

    Price: $38+ (available in three sizes)

    3. A tubing mascara that creates water-resistant tubes around each individual lash hair to stop flaking and smudging! Plus, tubing mascaras glide right off with a regular cleanser at the end of the day!

    a reviewer&#x27;s lashes after using the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite mascara. It goes on smooth without clumps and doesn’t smudge. I also like that I can wash them off without rubbing my eyes. All I have to do is gently slide my thumb and index finger along my lashes and the 'tubes' of mascara that coated the lashes slip off. I’ve been using it since it first came out." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $26

    4. And Glow Recipe's Niacinamide Dew Drops Brightening Serum that people love for adding an instant glass-like finish to their skin. But this serum has potential long-term benefits, too — it contains niacinamide, which helps fade hyperpigmentation over time.

    a person before and after using the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this product already! Upon first application after using the Glow Recipe Toner I could already tell that this was for me! It's non-irritating and super moisturizing! The scent is lovely while being subtle, and the glass bottle itself makes me feel like a million bucks! I reviewed the toner, as well, so this pairs very nicely with it! I'm looking forward to the intense glow this product will continue to give my skin as I use it daily!" —Morgan

    Price: $31.50+ (available in three sizes)

    5. A talc-free dry shampoo, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your hair moisture levels — this dry shampoo soaks up excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have black hair and a sensitive, flaky scalp and this disappears completely into my dark hair and doesn't irritate my scalp. It does have a white cast going on. But leave it alone for a few minutes or longer and then brush it out and it'll absorb. I've used this on day 3 hair after a tough workout and my hair looks good as new. The scent is strong but it reminds me of the Flowerbomb perfume, which I love. Even got compliments the first time I used this!" —Elaine

    Price: $28 (available in two sizes)

    6. A lightweight hair oil if you're always looking for something super moisturizing that won't weigh down your cute curls!

    a reviewer with bouncy curls after using this hair oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a fabulous hair oil and does not weigh my hair down. My hair is long and over-processed and the Ghost Oil keeps it looking pretty. I always have some in the house. One of my favorite products!" —jane

    Price: $20+ (also available in a two-pack)

    7. A Kosas Revealer Concealer with full coverage and a dewy, lightweight finish. This is my personal go-to for blurring my dark circles and acne spots in one go.

    the concealer in its packaging
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Concealer is highly effective at concealing blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections on the skin. The formula provides full coverage without feeling heavy or cakey, and it blends seamlessly with the skin for a natural finish. The concealer also lasts for a long time, even in humid or hot conditions, without smudging or fading." —Svetlana

    Price: $30 (available in 28 shades)

    8. Or, an Eight Saints eye cream if you want it to look like you've had your eight hours of beauty rest, but in actuality, you've only had five. This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.

    reviewer photo of the container of eye cream
    reviewer before and after, day 1 and day 6
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.

    Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell

    Price: $36

    9. A K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask, which requires no rinsing! This formula has peptides inside, which help to restore elasticity and shape to bleached, damaged, or dry hair types!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ll admit I was extremely skeptical because every single 'viral product' I’ve tried so far I’ve been disappointed in...not this one! I used it for the first time this morning and could instantly tell a big difference with the first patch of hair I dried. I will definitely NEVER run out of this product again and in fact, I am planning to get the shampoo as well. I highly recommend this product for anyone that has dry or damaged, fine hair." —Stefanie

    Price: $29+ (available in two sizes)

    10. A St. Tropez self-tanning mousse that will be your saving grace if you're trying to keep that summer tan throughout the fall and winter months, without the added UVA and UVB damage that traditional sun tanning brings.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rubbed a small amount on my legs with my hands in the bathtub and waited about 15 minutes before getting dressed in loose clothing. After six hours, I rinsed off as directed (this is actually an important step to avoid it smearing onto sheets/clothing — trust me, you'll still look tan). I went to bed thinking it only gave me a slight tint, but then I woke up the next morning and my legs had darkened to a beautiful, natural color, the same tint I usually achieve by the end of summer. There were no streaks at all." —M Kim

    Price: $42

    11. A hydrating overnight mask, because the skin regenerates and takes care of itself while you sleep, folks, so it never hurts to give it a helping hand! Wake up with a glowing complexion, courtesy of this formula's moisturizing squalane and brightening vitamin C.

    a person with the mask on their skin
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my (at least) third jar of Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask (vegan!). It is both rich and light in feel and I slather it on before bed. It has a soothing, gentle scent, too. Yummy but not overwhelming. I can struggle with an evening skin care that has too many steps — this is wonderfully one-step (after cleaning). My skin is smoother, softer, brighter. Heartfully recommended. " —Johanna

    Price: $52 (available in two sizes)

    12. A Color Wow root cover-up powder, because there are ways to cover up roots and greys without going to the salon every few weeks! Consider this product for any sparse areas in your roots between coloring.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One-hundred percent better than the sprays. I use to use coverup spray but would have to spray everyday to cover up. You have to read the instructions. Pat it into the hair like eyeshadow and it lasts beyond first day. It looks 100% real." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.49+ (available in seven shades)

    13. A Jori daily leave-on acne treatment mask that Cori Zeichner and her husband, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a leading dermatologist in NYC, created specifically for adult acne. I have pretty bad hormonal acne, and this overnight mask is my secret weapon for keeping my breakouts at bay. This formula contains 2.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide to whisk away acne bumps, as well as botanicals that target adult hormonal acne.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this mask for my whole face almost every night to prevent hormonal flare-ups. I have gotten irritation from benzoyl peroxide in the past, but this product is really gentle and hasn't caused any problems so far. I noticed way fewer breakouts/flare-ups since I started using it. I have also been using the JORI Primer in the morning to treat my monthly chin pimple which went almost completely away in two days!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $52

    14. And a pore extractor tool, because, sometimes, you just don't have the time to head to your esthetician's office for extractions. Use this tool to help get rid of comedones (those pesky little blackheads and whiteheads) that are scattered along your T-zone.

    a person holding the pore extractor tool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow. Just wow. I wasn’t sure what to expect but this thing really does what it advertises. It’s a bit uncomfortable because you’re essentially scraping your skin with a metal spatula, BUT, it really does work. It instantly removed my blackheads and was visibly removing oil buildup off my skin. I am very satisfied with the results. Will be using this often." —Nik

    Price: $99 (available in four colors)

    15. A Luminess Makeup System that I grab whenever I need a professional-level beat in a flash. This product applies a thin layer of foundation to the skin that feels lightweight, yet covers practically every blemish or dark circle in sight. For someone with dry and acne-prone skin, this does the trick in creating a glowing, flawless finish!

    isabella&#x27;s complexion after using the system
    Isabella Sarlija / Buzzfeed

    This comes with one airbrush tool, one primer, four foundations, one highlighter, and one blush.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my mom and was so impressed I asked my future hubby for this for Christmas and I'm so happy I did! It took me only 5 minutes to apply and it feels as though I have no makeup on. I love it!" —Lexie

    Price: $119.75+ (available in five shades)

    16. A Tatcha blurring primer if you are into the latest "satin skin" trend (which calls for skin that's in between dewy and matte). This will minimize oiliness and pore appearance while still letting your natural radiance peer through.

    a reviewer wearing the primer under their makeup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This primer is the best. I have tried all of them and this by far is the holy grail. Creates the most silky canvas on your skin. Your foundation looks flawless and your skin looks stunning. I wouldn’t switch to any other primer but this I’ve tried them all from Chanel, to Christian Dior, [and] pretty much everybody else in between. This is the one!" —Jayne

    Price: $54

    17. A nourishing overnight lip mask that I love to use on my perpetually dry lips. This formula adds a cute glossy sheen to the lips *and* plumps them up with hydrating squalane and shea butter. Your lips are left pillowy soft, and the results last for hours.

    a person applying the mask
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I am using this lip mask every night...it's been for about a month now and I am loving the results. For a long while my lips were always chapped and dry. This night mask is doing the trick so I am going to continue to use it!" —Debbie

    Price: $49.50

    18. A Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum body scrub TikTokers love for smoothing the skin on their body lickety-split. Plus, it smells like a tropical vanilla getaway and the scent lingers on the skin long after use!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This body scrub is my new absolute favorite! Smells amazing and addicting. Leaves my body feeling silky smooth and moisturizing without any oily residue!" —Amy

    Price: $42

    19. An all-in-one matte and shimmer eyeshadow palette that comes with a Lorac key so that you can de-pot and re-arrange the colors for travel! This palette has virtually every color you need for simple sculpting to glitter-filled smokey eye looks.

    the palette with an eyeshadow key
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my travel palette due to the fact that it has all my favorite pigments. I usually wear neutral colors. This has neutral shades from pink to brown and a matching glitter shade. It also includes darker shades for a smokey look on a night out. This is my new favorite palette." —RZC_G

    Price: $49

    20. An Hourglass ambient lighting highlighter palette provides a glow that just keeps getting better with every layer. This highlighter doesn't have a glittery finish but simply adds radiance to the skin that makes it look like you're wearing an Instagram filter IRL.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I really like the highlighter palette. It goes on light and doesn't feel overly 'highlighted,' but I like the fact that I can layer to get a more glowy effect. I will definitely buy again when I need to." —Amanda R

    Price: $69 (available in two colors)

    21. A Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask with three different settings for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, eradicating acne, and even purple light, which targets both lines and acne for those who experience adult breakouts. This has been a game-changer for me, a person who wants a line-free complexion but is still too afraid to dip into in-office injectables.

    a reviewer wearing the mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is expensive but worth the investment if [you] can afford it and [are willing to] commit to consistent, daily use. I’ve been using [it] for three weeks and can already see improvement in my nasal folds and laugh lines (around my mouth) in photos as well as in the mirror. I typically look for bargains and saw there were similar products for much cheaper, but this mask only needs 3 minutes per cycle and most of the cheaper versions require 20. I’m a career woman and new mom (at 37) and don’t have 20 extra minutes daily. The time savings made it worth it to me and I’m very happy with the purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $455

    22. A hydrating Jet Lag mask if your skincare routine is all about hydration, hydration, hydration. This mask applies like a rich cream while soaking into the skin immediately, and contains both glycerin and hyaluronic acid to flood the skin with water, while niacinamide brightens the complexion and provides antioxidant protection.

    a person holding the mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my go-to hydrating mask!! I have oily skin but when I need some hydration this is my go-to. I put it on as the last step of my nighttime skincare routine and wear it overnight. It’s not too thick and makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated!" —Maddie

    Price: $49

    23. A Sunday Riley Luna retinol sleeping oil that uses retinol and blue tansy oil to help resurface the skin and diminish redness and breakouts! Plus, unlike traditional drying retinols, this one comes in a lightweight oil that replenishes the skin overnight.

    a reviewer&#x27;s before and after shots with 12 hours in between
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product [is] on the expensive side — it's a miracle in a bottle. It improves redness and fine wrinkles, it gives an amazing glow next morning. Oily but you have to use it at night anyways as it's retinol. I use it 5 times a week. It improves acne somehow as well. This is my third bottle in 8 months so it lasts long, you don't have to apply much." —nina1984

    Price: $55+ (available in two sizes)

    24. A reparative Dr. Jart+ tiger grass cream that I swear by for getting rid of any redness or irritation that comes along with breakouts. This formula contains cica, otherwise known as tiger grass, which helps soothe inflammation while being gentle enough for those with sensitive skin.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Game-changer for anyone with redness and sensitive skin. I have seen a complete 180 in my skin tone and receive compliments almost daily that I am glowing. I have now purchased several additional Dr. Jart products and recommended this brand to numerous friends/family/colleagues. Product is surprisingly light in texture and a little goes a long way. I will be adding this to my skin routine indefinitely!" —Sarah

    Price: $49

    25. A NuFACE Trinity microcurrent starter kit uses the same microcurrent technology that estheticians rely on to sculpt facial features, lift the skin, and smooth out texture! I've developed nasolabial folds, and this tool is my secret to plumping them into oblivion before events.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and have started to see some lines appear (mostly around my mouth and on my forward) and my jaw line soften. I was looking for an option that would help slow the process without needing to spend lots of time or money. I've only been using this for a couple weeks, but I've already seen a difference. My skin is firmer and softer, and the lines are less noticeable. A bonus I wasn't expecting is that my skin tone has improved. I have a little redness and sun damage that is now a bit lighter. It's also super easy to use — it really does take 5 minutes and I just incorporate it into my normal morning or evening routine. The difference is subtle at this point, but I'm excited to see the change at the end of the first 60 days. I highly recommend for anyone who wants easy, at-home help to make your skin a little happier." —Meghan M.

    Price: $350+ (available in two kits and in additional heads)

    26. A RevitaLash lash-enhancing serum so that you can kiss lash extensions, falsies, and goopy mascara goodbye, once and for all!

    a reviewer&#x27;s lashes before and after using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff saved my lashes after they were so thin and brittle from 6 months of eyelash extensions. My lashes are now thicker, healthier, and WAY longer. I barely even have to apply mascara! They are so long! This stuff may be pricey, but it works so well." —David

    Price: $59+ (available in three sizes and in a kit)

    27. And a T3 curling iron that countless hairstylists use for their celebrity clients' red carpet events. This tool heats up almost instantly and has a slew of heat settings to ensure you won't burn your precious locks!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far the best curling iron I’ve ever used! Saw it being used by a random person on TikTok, so I went to Amazon and figured I’d try it. And boy, I’m keeping this and bringing it everywhere I go! Sprayed my curls with medium hold hairspray and my curls last til the next day!!" —DGPE

    Price: $169.99 (available in five sizes and in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.