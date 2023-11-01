27 Amazon Beauty Products With Results That Make Them Worth The Splurge

1. An Elevate the Beauty brow and lash lamination set that will up the curl on your natural lashes while adding fluffy volume to your brow hairs. There's no wondering why this product is a fan favorite amongst TikTok users.
2. A glow-enhancing sunscreen, because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula is tinted and has sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate.
3. A tubing mascara that creates water-resistant tubes around each individual lash hair to stop flaking and smudging! Plus, tubing mascaras glide right off with a regular cleanser at the end of the day!
4. And Glow Recipe's Niacinamide Dew Drops Brightening Serum that people love for adding an instant glass-like finish to their skin. But this serum has potential long-term benefits, too — it contains niacinamide, which helps fade hyperpigmentation over time.
5. A talc-free dry shampoo, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your hair moisture levels — this dry shampoo soaks up excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days!
6. A lightweight hair oil if you're always looking for something super moisturizing that won't weigh down your cute curls!
7. A Kosas Revealer Concealer with full coverage and a dewy, lightweight finish. This is my personal go-to for blurring my dark circles and acne spots in one go.
8. Or, an Eight Saints eye cream if you want it to look like you've had your eight hours of beauty rest, but in actuality, you've only had five. This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.
Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell
Price: $36
9. A K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask, which requires no rinsing! This formula has peptides inside, which help to restore elasticity and shape to bleached, damaged, or dry hair types!
10. A St. Tropez self-tanning mousse that will be your saving grace if you're trying to keep that summer tan throughout the fall and winter months, without the added UVA and UVB damage that traditional sun tanning brings.
11. A hydrating overnight mask, because the skin regenerates and takes care of itself while you sleep, folks, so it never hurts to give it a helping hand! Wake up with a glowing complexion, courtesy of this formula's moisturizing squalane and brightening vitamin C.
12. A Color Wow root cover-up powder, because there are ways to cover up roots and greys without going to the salon every few weeks! Consider this product for any sparse areas in your roots between coloring.
13. A Jori daily leave-on acne treatment mask that Cori Zeichner and her husband, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a leading dermatologist in NYC, created specifically for adult acne. I have pretty bad hormonal acne, and this overnight mask is my secret weapon for keeping my breakouts at bay. This formula contains 2.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide to whisk away acne bumps, as well as botanicals that target adult hormonal acne.
14. And a pore extractor tool, because, sometimes, you just don't have the time to head to your esthetician's office for extractions. Use this tool to help get rid of comedones (those pesky little blackheads and whiteheads) that are scattered along your T-zone.
15. A Luminess Makeup System that I grab whenever I need a professional-level beat in a flash. This product applies a thin layer of foundation to the skin that feels lightweight, yet covers practically every blemish or dark circle in sight. For someone with dry and acne-prone skin, this does the trick in creating a glowing, flawless finish!
16. A Tatcha blurring primer if you are into the latest "satin skin" trend (which calls for skin that's in between dewy and matte). This will minimize oiliness and pore appearance while still letting your natural radiance peer through.
17. A nourishing overnight lip mask that I love to use on my perpetually dry lips. This formula adds a cute glossy sheen to the lips *and* plumps them up with hydrating squalane and shea butter. Your lips are left pillowy soft, and the results last for hours.
18. A Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum body scrub TikTokers love for smoothing the skin on their body lickety-split. Plus, it smells like a tropical vanilla getaway and the scent lingers on the skin long after use!
19. An all-in-one matte and shimmer eyeshadow palette that comes with a Lorac key so that you can de-pot and re-arrange the colors for travel! This palette has virtually every color you need for simple sculpting to glitter-filled smokey eye looks.
20. An Hourglass ambient lighting highlighter palette provides a glow that just keeps getting better with every layer. This highlighter doesn't have a glittery finish but simply adds radiance to the skin that makes it look like you're wearing an Instagram filter IRL.
21. A Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask with three different settings for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, eradicating acne, and even purple light, which targets both lines and acne for those who experience adult breakouts. This has been a game-changer for me, a person who wants a line-free complexion but is still too afraid to dip into in-office injectables.
22. A hydrating Jet Lag mask if your skincare routine is all about hydration, hydration, hydration. This mask applies like a rich cream while soaking into the skin immediately, and contains both glycerin and hyaluronic acid to flood the skin with water, while niacinamide brightens the complexion and provides antioxidant protection.
23. A Sunday Riley Luna retinol sleeping oil that uses retinol and blue tansy oil to help resurface the skin and diminish redness and breakouts! Plus, unlike traditional drying retinols, this one comes in a lightweight oil that replenishes the skin overnight.
24. A reparative Dr. Jart+ tiger grass cream that I swear by for getting rid of any redness or irritation that comes along with breakouts. This formula contains cica, otherwise known as tiger grass, which helps soothe inflammation while being gentle enough for those with sensitive skin.
25. A NuFACE Trinity microcurrent starter kit uses the same microcurrent technology that estheticians rely on to sculpt facial features, lift the skin, and smooth out texture! I've developed nasolabial folds, and this tool is my secret to plumping them into oblivion before events.
26. A RevitaLash lash-enhancing serum so that you can kiss lash extensions, falsies, and goopy mascara goodbye, once and for all!
27. And a T3 curling iron that countless hairstylists use for their celebrity clients' red carpet events. This tool heats up almost instantly and has a slew of heat settings to ensure you won't burn your precious locks!
